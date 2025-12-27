قالت وزارة الدفاع السورية، فجر اليوم (السبت)، إن وحدات حرس الحدود ألقت القبض على 12 شخصاً على الحدود السورية اللبنانية بينهم بعض فلول الأسد.

وذكرت الوزارة أن من بين من تم القبض عليهم عناصر وضباط لديهم ارتباط بالنظام السابق.

وأشارت في بيانها إلى أنه سيتم تسليم الموقوفين إلى الجهات المختصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة.

ونشرت صفحات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورة ومقاطع فيديو وثقت الأشخاص الذين تم إلقاء القبض عليهم.

تخطيط ضباط الأسد

يذكر أن عدداً من الضباط السابقين ما زالوا يخططون إلى قيادة انتفاضة على الساحل السوري.

وكشفت وكالة «رويترز» مطلع ديسمبر الجاري تفاصيل مؤامرة مثيرة للقلق تُدبر من المنفى في موسكو، حيث ينفق رئيس الاستخبارات العسكرية السابق لنظام بشار الأسد اللواء كمال حسن، وابن عم الأسد الملياردير رامي مخلوف، ملايين الدولارات في جهود متعارضة لبناء قوات قتالية تهدف إلى قيادة انتفاضة على الساحل السوري.

وبحسب «رويترز» يتنافس الرجلان على السيطرة على شبكة من 14 غرفة قيادة تحت الأرض، مملوءة بالأسلحة والذخيرة، بُنيت في الأيام الأخيرة للديكتاتورية، إضافة إلى مخازن أسلحة سرية.

احتواء التوترات

وفي الوقت نفسه، نشرت الحكومة السورية الجديدة عميل الأسد سابقاً صديق طفولة الرئيس الجديد خالد الأحمد لتحييد هذه المخططات من خلال إقناع الجنود والمدنيين العلويين بأن مستقبلهم مع سورية الجديدة.

وبعد سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024، الذي فرّ إلى روسيا حيث استقر في المنفى، رفضت بعض الشخصيات البارزة من حلقته الداخلية الاستسلام لفقدان السلطة.

كمال حسن ورامي مخلوف

ويُعتبر كمال حسن، الذي كان يدير نظام الاعتقال العسكري الذي اشتهر بابتزاز العائلات، وأشرف على نقل مقابر جماعية لإخفاء جرائم النظام، أحد أبرز هؤلاء، أما رامي مخلوف فسيطر على اقتصاد سورية لأكثر من عقدين، وتملك إمبراطورية أعمال في الاتصالات والبناء والسياحة، بقيمة تفوق المليار دولار وفقاً لتقديرات الحكومة البريطانية.

ودعم مخلوف الجيش السوري خلال الحرب الأهلية التي اندلعت في 2011، لكنه وقع في غضب العائلة عام 2019، ما أدى إلى مصادرة أعماله ووضعه تحت الإقامة الجبرية لسنوات.

وفر مخلوف إلى لبنان في 8 ديسمبر 2024، بينما قُتل شقيقه إيهاب قرب الحدود أثناء محاولة الهروب، محملاً بملايين الدولارات نقداً.

اليوم، يعيشان في موسكو، حسن في فيلا فاخرة، ومخلوف في طابق خاص بفنادق راديسون تحت حراسة مشددة.