The Syrian Ministry of Defense stated early this Saturday morning that border guard units arrested 12 people at the Syrian-Lebanese border, including some remnants of Assad.

The Syrian defense mentioned that among those arrested were elements and officers linked to the previous regime.

It indicated in its statement that the detainees will be handed over to the relevant authorities for necessary actions.

Pages on social media published a photo and videos documenting the individuals who were arrested.

Planning by Assad's officers

It is worth mentioning that a number of former officers are still planning to lead an uprising on the Syrian coast.

Reuters revealed earlier this December details of a concerning conspiracy being orchestrated from exile in Moscow, where the former head of military intelligence for Bashar al-Assad's regime, General Kamal Hassan, and Assad's billionaire cousin, Rami Makhlouf, are spending millions of dollars in conflicting efforts to build combat forces aimed at leading an uprising on the Syrian coast.

According to Reuters, the two men are competing for control over a network of 14 underground command rooms filled with weapons and ammunition, built in the final days of the dictatorship, in addition to secret weapons caches.

Containing tensions

Meanwhile, the new Syrian government has deployed Assad's former agent and childhood friend of the new president, Khaled Al-Ahmad, to neutralize these plans by convincing Alawite soldiers and civilians that their future lies with the new Syria.

After the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, which fled to Russia where he settled in exile, some prominent figures from his inner circle refused to surrender to the loss of power.

Kamal Hassan and Rami Makhlouf

Kamal Hassan, who managed the military detention system notorious for extorting families and oversaw the relocation of mass graves to conceal the regime's crimes, is one of the most prominent of these figures. Rami Makhlouf, on the other hand, controlled Syria's economy for more than two decades, owning a business empire in telecommunications, construction, and tourism, valued at over a billion dollars according to British government estimates.

Makhlouf supported the Syrian army during the civil war that erupted in 2011, but fell out of favor with the family in 2019, leading to the confiscation of his businesses and placing him under house arrest for years.

Makhlouf fled to Lebanon on December 8, 2024, while his brother Ihab was killed near the border during an escape attempt, loaded with millions of dollars in cash.

Today, they live in Moscow, Hassan in a luxury villa, and Makhlouf in a private floor of Radisson hotels under heavy guard.