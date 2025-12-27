قالت وزارة الدفاع السورية، فجر اليوم (السبت)، إن وحدات حرس الحدود ألقت القبض على 12 شخصاً على الحدود السورية اللبنانية بينهم بعض فلول الأسد.
وذكرت الوزارة أن من بين من تم القبض عليهم عناصر وضباط لديهم ارتباط بالنظام السابق.
وأشارت في بيانها إلى أنه سيتم تسليم الموقوفين إلى الجهات المختصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة.
ونشرت صفحات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورة ومقاطع فيديو وثقت الأشخاص الذين تم إلقاء القبض عليهم.
تخطيط ضباط الأسد
يذكر أن عدداً من الضباط السابقين ما زالوا يخططون إلى قيادة انتفاضة على الساحل السوري.
وكشفت وكالة «رويترز» مطلع ديسمبر الجاري تفاصيل مؤامرة مثيرة للقلق تُدبر من المنفى في موسكو، حيث ينفق رئيس الاستخبارات العسكرية السابق لنظام بشار الأسد اللواء كمال حسن، وابن عم الأسد الملياردير رامي مخلوف، ملايين الدولارات في جهود متعارضة لبناء قوات قتالية تهدف إلى قيادة انتفاضة على الساحل السوري.
وبحسب «رويترز» يتنافس الرجلان على السيطرة على شبكة من 14 غرفة قيادة تحت الأرض، مملوءة بالأسلحة والذخيرة، بُنيت في الأيام الأخيرة للديكتاتورية، إضافة إلى مخازن أسلحة سرية.
احتواء التوترات
وفي الوقت نفسه، نشرت الحكومة السورية الجديدة عميل الأسد سابقاً صديق طفولة الرئيس الجديد خالد الأحمد لتحييد هذه المخططات من خلال إقناع الجنود والمدنيين العلويين بأن مستقبلهم مع سورية الجديدة.
وبعد سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024، الذي فرّ إلى روسيا حيث استقر في المنفى، رفضت بعض الشخصيات البارزة من حلقته الداخلية الاستسلام لفقدان السلطة.
كمال حسن ورامي مخلوف
ويُعتبر كمال حسن، الذي كان يدير نظام الاعتقال العسكري الذي اشتهر بابتزاز العائلات، وأشرف على نقل مقابر جماعية لإخفاء جرائم النظام، أحد أبرز هؤلاء، أما رامي مخلوف فسيطر على اقتصاد سورية لأكثر من عقدين، وتملك إمبراطورية أعمال في الاتصالات والبناء والسياحة، بقيمة تفوق المليار دولار وفقاً لتقديرات الحكومة البريطانية.
ودعم مخلوف الجيش السوري خلال الحرب الأهلية التي اندلعت في 2011، لكنه وقع في غضب العائلة عام 2019، ما أدى إلى مصادرة أعماله ووضعه تحت الإقامة الجبرية لسنوات.
وفر مخلوف إلى لبنان في 8 ديسمبر 2024، بينما قُتل شقيقه إيهاب قرب الحدود أثناء محاولة الهروب، محملاً بملايين الدولارات نقداً.
اليوم، يعيشان في موسكو، حسن في فيلا فاخرة، ومخلوف في طابق خاص بفنادق راديسون تحت حراسة مشددة.
The Syrian Ministry of Defense stated early this Saturday morning that border guard units arrested 12 people at the Syrian-Lebanese border, including some remnants of Assad.
The Syrian defense mentioned that among those arrested were elements and officers linked to the previous regime.
It indicated in its statement that the detainees will be handed over to the relevant authorities for necessary actions.
Pages on social media published a photo and videos documenting the individuals who were arrested.
Planning by Assad's officers
It is worth mentioning that a number of former officers are still planning to lead an uprising on the Syrian coast.
Reuters revealed earlier this December details of a concerning conspiracy being orchestrated from exile in Moscow, where the former head of military intelligence for Bashar al-Assad's regime, General Kamal Hassan, and Assad's billionaire cousin, Rami Makhlouf, are spending millions of dollars in conflicting efforts to build combat forces aimed at leading an uprising on the Syrian coast.
According to Reuters, the two men are competing for control over a network of 14 underground command rooms filled with weapons and ammunition, built in the final days of the dictatorship, in addition to secret weapons caches.
Containing tensions
Meanwhile, the new Syrian government has deployed Assad's former agent and childhood friend of the new president, Khaled Al-Ahmad, to neutralize these plans by convincing Alawite soldiers and civilians that their future lies with the new Syria.
After the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, which fled to Russia where he settled in exile, some prominent figures from his inner circle refused to surrender to the loss of power.
Kamal Hassan and Rami Makhlouf
Kamal Hassan, who managed the military detention system notorious for extorting families and oversaw the relocation of mass graves to conceal the regime's crimes, is one of the most prominent of these figures. Rami Makhlouf, on the other hand, controlled Syria's economy for more than two decades, owning a business empire in telecommunications, construction, and tourism, valued at over a billion dollars according to British government estimates.
Makhlouf supported the Syrian army during the civil war that erupted in 2011, but fell out of favor with the family in 2019, leading to the confiscation of his businesses and placing him under house arrest for years.
Makhlouf fled to Lebanon on December 8, 2024, while his brother Ihab was killed near the border during an escape attempt, loaded with millions of dollars in cash.
Today, they live in Moscow, Hassan in a luxury villa, and Makhlouf in a private floor of Radisson hotels under heavy guard.