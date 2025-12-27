بعد الحادث الأليم.. ليبيا تمنح رئيس أركانها الراحل رتبة مشير

أعلن رئيس المجلس الرئاسي الليبي محمد المنفي، اليوم (السبت)، ترقية رئيس الأركان بحكومة الوحدة الوطنية الفريق محمد الحداد إلى رتبة مشير، في أول قرار رسمي عقب تحطم طائرته ومرافقيه في تركيا.
جاء الإعلان خلال مراسم تأبين رسمية أقيمت في طرابلس تكريمًا للفريق الحداد ورفاقه، الذين لقوا حتفهم في تحطم الطائرة الخاصة فالكون 50 قرب أنقرة يوم الثلاثاء.
وقال المنفي في كلمته: «هذا القرار يأتي تكريمًا للشهيد محمد الحداد بعد الحادث الأليم الذي وقع في أنقرة، تقديرًا لدوره الكبير في خدمة الوطن والدفاع عن سيادته واستقراره».
وحضر المراسم عدد كبير من كبار القادة العسكريين والمسؤولين المدنيين، حيث أعرب الحضور عن عميق حزنهم وتقديرهم لعطاء الحداد ومرافقيه، مؤكدين استمرار مسيرة بناء الجيش الوطني والدفاع عن ليبيا رغم الخسارة الكبيرة.
وكان الفريق محمد علي الحداد أحد أبرز القادة في غرب ليبيا، تولى منصب رئيس الأركان العامة للجيش الليبي التابع لحكومة الوحدة الوطنية في طرابلس منذ عام 2021 بعد ترقيته إلى رتبة فريق أول ركن.
ووقع الحادث الثلاثاء الماضي بعد زيارة رسمية للحداد إلى أنقرة لمناقشة تعزيز التعاون العسكري مع نظيره التركي، حيث تحطمت الطائرة الخاصة بعد وقت قصير من الإقلاع من مطار أنقرة، بعد أن أبلغت عن عطل كهربائي وطلبت هبوطًا اضطراريًا.
ولقي الحداد مصرعه مع 4 من مرافقيه بينهم الفريق ركن الفيتوري غريبيل ومستشارون وأفراد طاقم، وأكدت التحقيقات التركية والليبية المشتركة التي لا تزال جارية العثور على الصندوقين الأسودين، مع استبعاد أولي لعمل تخريبي.
وأعلنت ليبيا حدادًا وطنيًا لثلاثة أيام، وكلفت الفريق صلاح الدين النمروش معاون رئيس الأركان بتسيير الأعمال مؤقتًا.
The head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, announced today (Saturday) the promotion of the Chief of Staff of the Government of National Unity, Lieutenant General Mohamed Al-Haddad, to the rank of Marshal, in the first official decision following the crash of his plane and his companions in Turkey.
The announcement came during an official memorial ceremony held in Tripoli in honor of General Al-Haddad and his comrades, who lost their lives in the crash of the Falcon 50 private jet near Ankara on Tuesday.
Al-Menfi stated in his speech: "This decision comes as a tribute to the martyr Mohamed Al-Haddad after the tragic incident that occurred in Ankara, in appreciation of his significant role in serving the homeland and defending its sovereignty and stability."
A large number of senior military leaders and civilian officials attended the ceremony, where attendees expressed their deep sorrow and appreciation for the contributions of Al-Haddad and his companions, affirming the continuation of the journey to build the national army and defend Libya despite the great loss.
Lieutenant General Mohamed Ali Al-Haddad was one of the most prominent leaders in western Libya, having held the position of Chief of Staff of the Libyan Army affiliated with the Government of National Unity in Tripoli since 2021 after being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.
The incident occurred last Tuesday after Al-Haddad's official visit to Ankara to discuss enhancing military cooperation with his Turkish counterpart, as the private jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Ankara Airport, having reported an electrical failure and requested an emergency landing.
Al-Haddad was killed along with four of his companions, including Lieutenant General Al-Fitouri Gharibiel, advisors, and crew members. Joint Turkish and Libyan investigations, which are still ongoing, confirmed the recovery of the black boxes, with initial assessments ruling out sabotage.
Libya declared a national mourning period for three days and tasked Major General Salah Al-Din Al-Namroush, the Deputy Chief of Staff, with temporarily managing affairs.