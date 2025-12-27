أعلن رئيس المجلس الرئاسي الليبي محمد المنفي، اليوم (السبت)، ترقية رئيس الأركان بحكومة الوحدة الوطنية الفريق محمد الحداد إلى رتبة مشير، في أول قرار رسمي عقب تحطم طائرته ومرافقيه في تركيا.

جاء الإعلان خلال مراسم تأبين رسمية أقيمت في طرابلس تكريمًا للفريق الحداد ورفاقه، الذين لقوا حتفهم في تحطم الطائرة الخاصة فالكون 50 قرب أنقرة يوم الثلاثاء.
بعد الحادث الأليم.. ليبيا تمنح رئيس أركانها الراحل رتبة مشير

وقال المنفي في كلمته: «هذا القرار يأتي تكريمًا للشهيد محمد الحداد بعد الحادث الأليم الذي وقع في أنقرة، تقديرًا لدوره الكبير في خدمة الوطن والدفاع عن سيادته واستقراره».

وحضر المراسم عدد كبير من كبار القادة العسكريين والمسؤولين المدنيين، حيث أعرب الحضور عن عميق حزنهم وتقديرهم لعطاء الحداد ومرافقيه، مؤكدين استمرار مسيرة بناء الجيش الوطني والدفاع عن ليبيا رغم الخسارة الكبيرة.

وكان الفريق محمد علي الحداد أحد أبرز القادة في غرب ليبيا، تولى منصب رئيس الأركان العامة للجيش الليبي التابع لحكومة الوحدة الوطنية في طرابلس منذ عام 2021 بعد ترقيته إلى رتبة فريق أول ركن.

ووقع الحادث الثلاثاء الماضي بعد زيارة رسمية للحداد إلى أنقرة لمناقشة تعزيز التعاون العسكري مع نظيره التركي، حيث تحطمت الطائرة الخاصة بعد وقت قصير من الإقلاع من مطار أنقرة، بعد أن أبلغت عن عطل كهربائي وطلبت هبوطًا اضطراريًا.
ولقي الحداد مصرعه مع 4 من مرافقيه بينهم الفريق ركن الفيتوري غريبيل ومستشارون وأفراد طاقم، وأكدت التحقيقات التركية والليبية المشتركة التي لا تزال جارية العثور على الصندوقين الأسودين، مع استبعاد أولي لعمل تخريبي.

وأعلنت ليبيا حدادًا وطنيًا لثلاثة أيام، وكلفت الفريق صلاح الدين النمروش معاون رئيس الأركان بتسيير الأعمال مؤقتًا.