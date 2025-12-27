Wide areas in Saudi Arabia are experiencing unstable weather conditions, highlighted by the appearance of frost alongside sharp changes in the weather, amid continuous warnings from the National Center for Meteorology and scientific alerts from climate experts, in addition to a regional warning from the Arab Climate Center regarding a severe cold polar mass.

Meteorology: Warnings of Unstable Weather and Concurrent Risks

The National Center for Meteorology has issued a series of colored warnings covering several regions, most notably:

Riyadh and Qassim: Light to moderate rain, active winds, reduced visibility and near-zero visibility, thunderstorm activity, and hail.

Hail: Red alert due to dense fog leading to zero horizontal visibility for a distance of one kilometer or less.

The Eastern Province and Northern Borders: Light to dense fog, with a noticeable reduction in visibility, especially on highways and open areas.

According to specialists, these conditions create the ideal environment for the formation of night frost, especially in exposed agricultural areas.

Polar Mass Doubles the Danger

In the same context, the Arab Climate Center warned of the extension of a severe cold polar air mass from the Levant towards Saudi Arabia, with effects including Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, which raises the likelihood of frost and a sharp drop in temperatures during the night and early morning hours.

Frost: The Silent Danger to Agriculture

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al-Masnad explained that frost is considered one of the most dangerous weather phenomena for the agricultural sector, as it can destroy an entire season's crop within hours if temperatures drop below the freezing point for the plants.

He pointed out three effective methods to combat frost:

Lighting fires and spreading smoke: Not only for warmth but also to create a smoke cover that reduces heat loss through radiation during the night.

Covering with plastic: Acts as mini greenhouses, trapping soil heat and protecting plants from the extremely cold air.

Continuous mist irrigation: Where the frozen water releases latent heat energy that protects plant tissues from lethal freezing.

Important Warning

Amid rain, winds, and fog on one side, and frost and a polar mass on the other, specialists urge: