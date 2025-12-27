تشهد مناطق سعودية واسعة حالة جوية متقلبة، يتصدرها ظهور الصقيع بالتزامن مع تغيرات حادة في الطقس، وسط تحذيرات متتابعة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وتنبيهات علمية من خبراء المناخ، إضافة إلى تحذير إقليمي من المركز العربي للمناخ بشأن كتلة قطبية شديدة البرودة.
الأرصاد: إنذارات بطقس غير مستقر ومخاطر متزامنة
أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد سلسلة من الإنذارات الملونة شملت مناطق عدة، أبرزها:
- الرياض والقصيم: أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة، رياح نشطة، تدنٍ وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، صواعق رعدية وتساقط البرد.
- حائل: إنذار أحمر بسبب ضباب كثيف يؤدي إلى انعدام الرؤية الأفقية لمسافة كيلومتر أو أقل.
- المنطقة الشرقية والحدود الشمالية: ضباب خفيف إلى كثيف، مع تدنٍ ملحوظ في الرؤية خصوصاً على الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة.
وبحسب المختصين، فإن هذه الأجواء تهيئ الظروف المثالية لتشكل الصقيع الليلي، خصوصاً في المناطق الزراعية المكشوفة.
كتلة قطبية تضاعف الخطر
في السياق نفسه، حذّر المركز العربي للمناخ من امتداد كتلة هوائية قطبية شديدة البرودة من بلاد الشام باتجاه السعودية، مع تأثيرات تشمل العراق والكويت والبحرين وقطر والإمارات، ما يرفع احتمالات الصقيع والانخفاض الحاد في درجات الحرارة خلال ساعات الليل والصباح الباكر.
الصقيع.. الخطر الصامت على الزراعة
من جانبه، أوضح الدكتور عبدالله المسند أن الصقيع يعتبر من أخطر الظواهر الجوية على القطاع الزراعي، إذ يمكن أن يقضي على محصول موسم كامل خلال ساعات، إذا انخفضت الحرارة دون نقطة التجمد الخاصة بالنبات.
وأشار إلى 3 وسائل فعالة لمواجهة الصقيع:
- إشعال النار ونشر الدخان: ليس فقط للتدفئة، بل لتكوين غطاء دخاني يقلل الفقد الحراري بالإشعاع خلال الليل.
- التغطية بالبلاستيك: تعمل كبيوت محمية مصغرة، تحبس حرارة التربة وتحمي النبات من الهواء شديد البرودة.
- الري بالرش (الرذاذ) المستمر: حيث يطلق الماء المتجمد طاقة حرارية كامنة تحمي أنسجة النبات من التجمد القاتل.
تحذير مهم
بين أمطار ورياح وضباب من جهة، وصقيع وكتلة قطبية من جهة أخرى، يدعو المختصون:
- المزارعين لاتخاذ إجراءات حماية عاجلة للمحاصيل.
- قائدي المركبات لتوخي الحذر بسبب تدني وانعدام الرؤية.
- الجميع لمتابعة تحديثات الأرصاد أولاً بأول.
Wide areas in Saudi Arabia are experiencing unstable weather conditions, highlighted by the appearance of frost alongside sharp changes in the weather, amid continuous warnings from the National Center for Meteorology and scientific alerts from climate experts, in addition to a regional warning from the Arab Climate Center regarding a severe cold polar mass.
Meteorology: Warnings of Unstable Weather and Concurrent Risks
The National Center for Meteorology has issued a series of colored warnings covering several regions, most notably:
- Riyadh and Qassim: Light to moderate rain, active winds, reduced visibility and near-zero visibility, thunderstorm activity, and hail.
- Hail: Red alert due to dense fog leading to zero horizontal visibility for a distance of one kilometer or less.
- The Eastern Province and Northern Borders: Light to dense fog, with a noticeable reduction in visibility, especially on highways and open areas.
According to specialists, these conditions create the ideal environment for the formation of night frost, especially in exposed agricultural areas.
Polar Mass Doubles the Danger
In the same context, the Arab Climate Center warned of the extension of a severe cold polar air mass from the Levant towards Saudi Arabia, with effects including Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, which raises the likelihood of frost and a sharp drop in temperatures during the night and early morning hours.
Frost: The Silent Danger to Agriculture
For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al-Masnad explained that frost is considered one of the most dangerous weather phenomena for the agricultural sector, as it can destroy an entire season's crop within hours if temperatures drop below the freezing point for the plants.
He pointed out three effective methods to combat frost:
- Lighting fires and spreading smoke: Not only for warmth but also to create a smoke cover that reduces heat loss through radiation during the night.
- Covering with plastic: Acts as mini greenhouses, trapping soil heat and protecting plants from the extremely cold air.
- Continuous mist irrigation: Where the frozen water releases latent heat energy that protects plant tissues from lethal freezing.
Important Warning
Amid rain, winds, and fog on one side, and frost and a polar mass on the other, specialists urge:
- Farmers to take urgent protective measures for their crops.
- Vehicle drivers to exercise caution due to reduced and zero visibility.
- Everyone to follow meteorological updates continuously.