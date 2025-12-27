تشهد مناطق سعودية واسعة حالة جوية متقلبة، يتصدرها ظهور الصقيع بالتزامن مع تغيرات حادة في الطقس، وسط تحذيرات متتابعة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وتنبيهات علمية من خبراء المناخ، إضافة إلى تحذير إقليمي من المركز العربي للمناخ بشأن كتلة قطبية شديدة البرودة.

الأرصاد: إنذارات بطقس غير مستقر ومخاطر متزامنة

أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد سلسلة من الإنذارات الملونة شملت مناطق عدة، أبرزها:

  • الرياض والقصيم: أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة، رياح نشطة، تدنٍ وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، صواعق رعدية وتساقط البرد.
  • حائل: إنذار أحمر بسبب ضباب كثيف يؤدي إلى انعدام الرؤية الأفقية لمسافة كيلومتر أو أقل.
  • المنطقة الشرقية والحدود الشمالية: ضباب خفيف إلى كثيف، مع تدنٍ ملحوظ في الرؤية خصوصاً على الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة.

وبحسب المختصين، فإن هذه الأجواء تهيئ الظروف المثالية لتشكل الصقيع الليلي، خصوصاً في المناطق الزراعية المكشوفة.

كتلة قطبية تضاعف الخطر

في السياق نفسه، حذّر المركز العربي للمناخ من امتداد كتلة هوائية قطبية شديدة البرودة من بلاد الشام باتجاه السعودية، مع تأثيرات تشمل العراق والكويت والبحرين وقطر والإمارات، ما يرفع احتمالات الصقيع والانخفاض الحاد في درجات الحرارة خلال ساعات الليل والصباح الباكر.

الصقيع.. الخطر الصامت على الزراعة

من جانبه، أوضح الدكتور عبدالله المسند أن الصقيع يعتبر من أخطر الظواهر الجوية على القطاع الزراعي، إذ يمكن أن يقضي على محصول موسم كامل خلال ساعات، إذا انخفضت الحرارة دون نقطة التجمد الخاصة بالنبات.

وأشار إلى 3 وسائل فعالة لمواجهة الصقيع:

  • إشعال النار ونشر الدخان: ليس فقط للتدفئة، بل لتكوين غطاء دخاني يقلل الفقد الحراري بالإشعاع خلال الليل.
  • التغطية بالبلاستيك: تعمل كبيوت محمية مصغرة، تحبس حرارة التربة وتحمي النبات من الهواء شديد البرودة.
  • الري بالرش (الرذاذ) المستمر: حيث يطلق الماء المتجمد طاقة حرارية كامنة تحمي أنسجة النبات من التجمد القاتل.

تحذير مهم

بين أمطار ورياح وضباب من جهة، وصقيع وكتلة قطبية من جهة أخرى، يدعو المختصون:

  • المزارعين لاتخاذ إجراءات حماية عاجلة للمحاصيل.
  • قائدي المركبات لتوخي الحذر بسبب تدني وانعدام الرؤية.
  • الجميع لمتابعة تحديثات الأرصاد أولاً بأول.