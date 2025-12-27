في صباحٍ بدا عاديًا في أحد أحياء مدينة حماة، توقّف الزمن فجأة داخل منزلٍ صامت، بعدما كُشف عن واحدة من أكثر الجرائم العائلية إيلامًا، بعثور الجهات المختصة داخل أحد المنازل في حي البياض (كورنيش البياض) على جثث زوجين وأطفالهما الثلاثة، في حادثة صادمة أثارت حالة من الذهول والأسى بين الأهالي.

ووفقًا للتحقيقات الأولية، أقدم الأب، البالغ من العمر 42 عامًا، على قتل زوجته، وهي طبيبة تبلغ 38 عامًا، إضافة إلى أطفالهما الثلاثة: سلمى (14 عامًا)، وتالا (12 عامًا)، وجودي (5 سنوات)، قبل أن تنتهي المأساة بوفاته هو الآخر.

وأفادت المعلومات بأن الحادثة وقعت صباح (الجمعة)، بينما كانت العائلة مجتمعة داخل المنزل، ولم يُكشف عنها إلا بعد ساعات، حين توجه أحد الأقارب للاطمئنان عليهم عقب انقطاع الاتصال بهم منذ الصباح. وأكدت والدة الزوجة الضحية أن محاولاتها للتواصل مع ابنتها باءت بالفشل قبل العثور على العائلة.

وفي بيان رسمي، أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية أن التحقيقات الأولية تشير إلى مسؤولية الأب عن ارتكاب الجريمة، موضحةً أنه جرى نقل الجثامين إلى المستشفى لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية والطبية اللازمة، فيما تواصل الجهات المختصة تحقيقاتها لكشف ملابسات الحادثة بشكل كامل.

الحادثة خلّفت صدمة واسعة في الشارع الحموي، وأعادت إلى الواجهة تساؤلات مؤلمة حول الضغوط النفسية والاجتماعية التي قد تتحول، في لحظة صمت، إلى مآسٍ لا تُنسى.