في صباحٍ بدا عاديًا في أحد أحياء مدينة حماة، توقّف الزمن فجأة داخل منزلٍ صامت، بعدما كُشف عن واحدة من أكثر الجرائم العائلية إيلامًا، بعثور الجهات المختصة داخل أحد المنازل في حي البياض (كورنيش البياض) على جثث زوجين وأطفالهما الثلاثة، في حادثة صادمة أثارت حالة من الذهول والأسى بين الأهالي.
ووفقًا للتحقيقات الأولية، أقدم الأب، البالغ من العمر 42 عامًا، على قتل زوجته، وهي طبيبة تبلغ 38 عامًا، إضافة إلى أطفالهما الثلاثة: سلمى (14 عامًا)، وتالا (12 عامًا)، وجودي (5 سنوات)، قبل أن تنتهي المأساة بوفاته هو الآخر.
وأفادت المعلومات بأن الحادثة وقعت صباح (الجمعة)، بينما كانت العائلة مجتمعة داخل المنزل، ولم يُكشف عنها إلا بعد ساعات، حين توجه أحد الأقارب للاطمئنان عليهم عقب انقطاع الاتصال بهم منذ الصباح. وأكدت والدة الزوجة الضحية أن محاولاتها للتواصل مع ابنتها باءت بالفشل قبل العثور على العائلة.
وفي بيان رسمي، أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية أن التحقيقات الأولية تشير إلى مسؤولية الأب عن ارتكاب الجريمة، موضحةً أنه جرى نقل الجثامين إلى المستشفى لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية والطبية اللازمة، فيما تواصل الجهات المختصة تحقيقاتها لكشف ملابسات الحادثة بشكل كامل.
الحادثة خلّفت صدمة واسعة في الشارع الحموي، وأعادت إلى الواجهة تساؤلات مؤلمة حول الضغوط النفسية والاجتماعية التي قد تتحول، في لحظة صمت، إلى مآسٍ لا تُنسى.
On a morning that seemed ordinary in one of the neighborhoods of Hama city, time suddenly stopped inside a silent house, after one of the most painful family crimes was revealed, with authorities discovering the bodies of a couple and their three children inside a home in the Al-Bayad neighborhood (Al-Bayad Corniche), in a shocking incident that stirred a state of disbelief and sorrow among the residents.
According to preliminary investigations, the father, aged 42, killed his wife, a 38-year-old doctor, along with their three children: Salma (14 years old), Tala (12 years old), and Judy (5 years old), before the tragedy ended with his own death.
Reports indicated that the incident occurred on Friday morning while the family was gathered inside the house, and it was not discovered until hours later when a relative went to check on them after losing contact since the morning. The mother of the victimized wife confirmed that her attempts to reach her daughter had failed before the family was found.
In an official statement, the Syrian Ministry of Interior announced that preliminary investigations indicate the father's responsibility for committing the crime, clarifying that the bodies were transferred to the hospital to complete the necessary legal and medical procedures, while the relevant authorities continue their investigations to fully uncover the circumstances of the incident.
The incident left a wide shock in the streets of Hama, and brought back painful questions about the psychological and social pressures that can, in a moment of silence, turn into unforgettable tragedies.