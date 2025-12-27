أثارت واقعة توزيع مكافآت ضخمة لموظفي شركة أمريكية اهتمام الصحافة العالمية، بعدما أعلن الرئيس التنفيذي غراهام ووكر تخصيص 15% من صافي عوائد بيع الشركة لموظفيه الـ540، بعد استحواذ مجموعة عالمية على الشركة مقابل 1.7 مليار دولار.

وبلغ إجمالي المكافآت 240 مليون دولار، بمعدل نحو 443 ألف دولار لكل موظف، فيما تجاوزت المكافآت لبعض الموظفين القدامى 750 ألف دولار بحسب سنوات الخدمة. ووصف ووكر قراره قائلاً: «لم أستطع ببساطة أن أتركهم ورائي.. لقد ساهموا في جعل هذه الشركة ما هي عليه اليوم».

ولم تكن المكافآت مجرد أرقام، بل شكلت فرصة حقيقية لتغيير حياة الموظفين. الموظفة ليسيا كي، على سبيل المثال، قضت 29 عامًا في الشركة، واستطاعت بفضل المكافأة سداد قرضها العقاري بالكامل وبدء مشروعها التجاري الخاص، بينما تمكن العديد من زملائها من تأمين التقاعد، وسداد ديون الجامعات، وتحقيق استقرار مالي غير متوقع.

تأسست الشركة عام 1982، وحققت نمواً كبيراً في مجال الإنشاءات الخرسانية للبنية التحتية، محافظة على ثقافة «العائلة الواحدة». ويأمل ووكر أن يُصبح هذا القرار نموذجًا يُحتذى به في عالم الشركات عند بيع المؤسسات الكبرى، خصوصًا في ظل الفجوات الاقتصادية المتزايدة.

تُصنّف هذه المبادرة اليوم واحدة من أكبر توزيعات الأرباح على الموظفين في تاريخ الشركات الخاصة الأمريكية، وهي صورة مشرقة للتعاطف المؤسسي وتحويل النجاح الفردي والجماعي إلى أثر ملموس على حياة البشر.