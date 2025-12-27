أثارت واقعة توزيع مكافآت ضخمة لموظفي شركة أمريكية اهتمام الصحافة العالمية، بعدما أعلن الرئيس التنفيذي غراهام ووكر تخصيص 15% من صافي عوائد بيع الشركة لموظفيه الـ540، بعد استحواذ مجموعة عالمية على الشركة مقابل 1.7 مليار دولار.
وبلغ إجمالي المكافآت 240 مليون دولار، بمعدل نحو 443 ألف دولار لكل موظف، فيما تجاوزت المكافآت لبعض الموظفين القدامى 750 ألف دولار بحسب سنوات الخدمة. ووصف ووكر قراره قائلاً: «لم أستطع ببساطة أن أتركهم ورائي.. لقد ساهموا في جعل هذه الشركة ما هي عليه اليوم».
ولم تكن المكافآت مجرد أرقام، بل شكلت فرصة حقيقية لتغيير حياة الموظفين. الموظفة ليسيا كي، على سبيل المثال، قضت 29 عامًا في الشركة، واستطاعت بفضل المكافأة سداد قرضها العقاري بالكامل وبدء مشروعها التجاري الخاص، بينما تمكن العديد من زملائها من تأمين التقاعد، وسداد ديون الجامعات، وتحقيق استقرار مالي غير متوقع.
تأسست الشركة عام 1982، وحققت نمواً كبيراً في مجال الإنشاءات الخرسانية للبنية التحتية، محافظة على ثقافة «العائلة الواحدة». ويأمل ووكر أن يُصبح هذا القرار نموذجًا يُحتذى به في عالم الشركات عند بيع المؤسسات الكبرى، خصوصًا في ظل الفجوات الاقتصادية المتزايدة.
تُصنّف هذه المبادرة اليوم واحدة من أكبر توزيعات الأرباح على الموظفين في تاريخ الشركات الخاصة الأمريكية، وهي صورة مشرقة للتعاطف المؤسسي وتحويل النجاح الفردي والجماعي إلى أثر ملموس على حياة البشر.
The incident of distributing massive bonuses to employees of an American company has captured the attention of the global press, after CEO Graham Walker announced that 15% of the company's net proceeds from the sale would be allocated to its 540 employees, following the acquisition of the company by a global group for $1.7 billion.
The total bonuses amounted to $240 million, averaging about $443,000 per employee, while bonuses for some long-serving employees exceeded $750,000 depending on their years of service. Walker described his decision, saying: "I simply couldn't leave them behind... They contributed to making this company what it is today."
The bonuses were not just numbers; they represented a real opportunity to change the employees' lives. Employee Lesia Key, for example, spent 29 years at the company and was able, thanks to the bonus, to pay off her mortgage completely and start her own business, while many of her colleagues were able to secure retirement, pay off college debts, and achieve unexpected financial stability.
The company was founded in 1982 and has experienced significant growth in the field of concrete construction for infrastructure, maintaining a "one family" culture. Walker hopes that this decision will become a model to be emulated in the corporate world when selling major enterprises, especially in light of the increasing economic gaps.
This initiative is now classified as one of the largest employee profit distributions in the history of American private companies, and it represents a bright image of corporate empathy and turning individual and collective success into a tangible impact on people's lives.