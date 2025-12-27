تشهد سوق العمل في السعودية فرصاً حقيقية هذا الأسبوع، مع إعلان منصة جدارات مجموعة وظائف مرموقة في القطاعين الطبي والهندسي والإداري، برواتب مغرية تتجاوز 20 ألف ريال، ومتاحة حصريًا للمواطنين السعوديين.
الفرص تشمل استشاري مساعد قلب نائب واستشاري تخدير في مستشفى الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الجامعي بالرياض، حيث سيقوم الأطباء بتشخيص الحالات ووضع الخطط العلاجية ومتابعة تنفيذها، مع تقييم تطور المرضى والحفاظ على أعلى معايير الرعاية الطبية.
كما طرحت إحدى شركات الاتصالات والحاسبات ونظم المعلومات وظائف تخصصية تشمل خبير أنظمة وخدمات إلكترونية واستشاري تقنية معلومات في بيشة، حيث تتضمن المهمات تحليل احتياجات العملاء، وتطوير المواقع الإلكترونية، والإشراف على البرامج والتطبيقات، وضمان جودة وكفاءة العمليات التقنية.
أما شركات الاستشارات الهندسية، فأعلنت بحثها عن مديرين ماليين في الرياض، ليكون المدير المالي مسؤولاً عن إدارة الأنشطة المالية للمشاريع، ووضع الخطط المالية والإستراتيجيات طويلة وقصيرة المدى، وتحليل الأداء لضمان تحقيق النمو الإستراتيجي، مع التركيز على مشاريع التطوير العقاري.
وكذلك أعلنت شركات الخدمات البيئية عن حاجتها إلى أخصائيين للفحص القانوني في الرياض، لمتابعة البحوث القانونية وتقديم المشورة، وحل المشكلات الإدارية المتعلقة بالشؤون القانونية، ضمن إطار تطوير الأعمال وتحسين الأداء.
وتمثل هذه الوظائف فرصة مهمة للسعوديين الباحثين عن مسارات مهنية مرموقة ورواتب تنافسية، وتتيح للمتميزين الانضمام لمؤسسات رائدة في المجالات الطبية والتقنية والمالية والقانونية، مع إمكانية تطوير الخبرات العملية والارتقاء الوظيفي في بيئات احترافية عالية المستوى.
The job market in Saudi Arabia is witnessing real opportunities this week, with the Jadarat platform announcing a range of prestigious positions in the medical, engineering, and administrative sectors, with attractive salaries exceeding 20,000 riyals, available exclusively for Saudi citizens.
The opportunities include Assistant Heart Consultant and Anesthesia Consultant positions at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz University Hospital in Riyadh, where doctors will diagnose cases, develop treatment plans, and monitor their implementation, while assessing patient progress and maintaining the highest standards of medical care.
Additionally, one of the telecommunications and information systems companies has announced specialized positions including Electronic Systems and Services Expert and IT Consultant in Bisha, where tasks include analyzing customer needs, developing websites, overseeing programs and applications, and ensuring the quality and efficiency of technical operations.
As for engineering consulting firms, they have announced their search for financial managers in Riyadh, where the financial manager will be responsible for managing the financial activities of projects, developing financial plans and long- and short-term strategies, and analyzing performance to ensure strategic growth, with a focus on real estate development projects.
Environmental service companies have also announced their need for specialists in legal auditing in Riyadh, to follow up on legal research and provide advice, and to solve administrative issues related to legal affairs, within the framework of business development and performance improvement.
These positions represent an important opportunity for Saudis seeking prestigious career paths and competitive salaries, allowing outstanding individuals to join leading institutions in the medical, technical, financial, and legal fields, with the potential to develop practical experience and advance in high-level professional environments.