تشهد سوق العمل في السعودية فرصاً حقيقية هذا الأسبوع، مع إعلان منصة جدارات مجموعة وظائف مرموقة في القطاعين الطبي والهندسي والإداري، برواتب مغرية تتجاوز 20 ألف ريال، ومتاحة حصريًا للمواطنين السعوديين.

الفرص تشمل استشاري مساعد قلب نائب واستشاري تخدير في مستشفى الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الجامعي بالرياض، حيث سيقوم الأطباء بتشخيص الحالات ووضع الخطط العلاجية ومتابعة تنفيذها، مع تقييم تطور المرضى والحفاظ على أعلى معايير الرعاية الطبية.

كما طرحت إحدى شركات الاتصالات والحاسبات ونظم المعلومات وظائف تخصصية تشمل خبير أنظمة وخدمات إلكترونية واستشاري تقنية معلومات في بيشة، حيث تتضمن المهمات تحليل احتياجات العملاء، وتطوير المواقع الإلكترونية، والإشراف على البرامج والتطبيقات، وضمان جودة وكفاءة العمليات التقنية.

أما شركات الاستشارات الهندسية، فأعلنت بحثها عن مديرين ماليين في الرياض، ليكون المدير المالي مسؤولاً عن إدارة الأنشطة المالية للمشاريع، ووضع الخطط المالية والإستراتيجيات طويلة وقصيرة المدى، وتحليل الأداء لضمان تحقيق النمو الإستراتيجي، مع التركيز على مشاريع التطوير العقاري.

وكذلك أعلنت شركات الخدمات البيئية عن حاجتها إلى أخصائيين للفحص القانوني في الرياض، لمتابعة البحوث القانونية وتقديم المشورة، وحل المشكلات الإدارية المتعلقة بالشؤون القانونية، ضمن إطار تطوير الأعمال وتحسين الأداء.

وتمثل هذه الوظائف فرصة مهمة للسعوديين الباحثين عن مسارات مهنية مرموقة ورواتب تنافسية، وتتيح للمتميزين الانضمام لمؤسسات رائدة في المجالات الطبية والتقنية والمالية والقانونية، مع إمكانية تطوير الخبرات العملية والارتقاء الوظيفي في بيئات احترافية عالية المستوى.