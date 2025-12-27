The job market in Saudi Arabia is witnessing real opportunities this week, with the Jadarat platform announcing a range of prestigious positions in the medical, engineering, and administrative sectors, with attractive salaries exceeding 20,000 riyals, available exclusively for Saudi citizens.

The opportunities include Assistant Heart Consultant and Anesthesia Consultant positions at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz University Hospital in Riyadh, where doctors will diagnose cases, develop treatment plans, and monitor their implementation, while assessing patient progress and maintaining the highest standards of medical care.

Additionally, one of the telecommunications and information systems companies has announced specialized positions including Electronic Systems and Services Expert and IT Consultant in Bisha, where tasks include analyzing customer needs, developing websites, overseeing programs and applications, and ensuring the quality and efficiency of technical operations.

As for engineering consulting firms, they have announced their search for financial managers in Riyadh, where the financial manager will be responsible for managing the financial activities of projects, developing financial plans and long- and short-term strategies, and analyzing performance to ensure strategic growth, with a focus on real estate development projects.

Environmental service companies have also announced their need for specialists in legal auditing in Riyadh, to follow up on legal research and provide advice, and to solve administrative issues related to legal affairs, within the framework of business development and performance improvement.

These positions represent an important opportunity for Saudis seeking prestigious career paths and competitive salaries, allowing outstanding individuals to join leading institutions in the medical, technical, financial, and legal fields, with the potential to develop practical experience and advance in high-level professional environments.