The General Authority for Real Estate has granted a 10-day period to correct the violation of increasing rental prices that contravene the regulatory provisions governing the relationship between landlords and tenants, as part of the approved violation correction regulations, with the aim of restoring conditions to comply with the applicable laws.

The Authority clarified that if it is not possible to correct the violation due to the landlord renting the property to another good-faith tenant in violation of the regulatory provisions, while the previous tenant still wishes to renew the lease for the same property, the parties involved in the rental relationship will be informed to approach the competent court to resolve the dispute in accordance with legal procedures.

The Authority indicated that the violations subject to correction include an increase in the total rent value of the property in the vacant city or governorate, or an increase beyond the value of a previous lease contract, provided that the rent value is corrected in accordance with the regulatory provisions within the timeframe specified by the competent committee's decision.

It emphasized that if the violation is not corrected within the specified period, the necessary legal actions will be taken according to what the regulations stipulate, without prejudice to the right of the affected party to claim compensation before the competent judicial authorities.

The Authority noted that these regulations are part of its efforts to organize the rental market, enhance compliance, protect the rights of landlords and tenants, and achieve stability in the real estate sector.