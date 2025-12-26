منحت الهيئة العامة للعقار مهلة 10 أيام لتصحيح مخالفة زيادة أسعار الإيجارات المخالفة للأحكام النظامية المنظمة للعلاقة بين المؤجر والمستأجر، وذلك ضمن ضوابط تصحيح المخالفات المعتمدة، بهدف إعادة الأوضاع إلى ما يتوافق مع الأنظمة المعمول بها.

وأوضحت الهيئة أنه في حال تعذر تصحيح المخالفة بسبب قيام المؤجر بتأجير العقار إلى مستأجر آخر حسن النية بالمخالفة للأحكام النظامية، مع استمرار رغبة المستأجر السابق في تجديد عقد إيجار ذات العين، فإنه يتم إفهام أطراف العلاقة الإيجارية بالتوجه إلى المحكمة المختصة للفصل في النزاع وفق الإجراءات النظامية.

وبيّنت الهيئة أن المخالفات المشمولة بالتصحيح تشمل زيادة قيمة الأجرة الإجمالية للعقار في المدينة أو المحافظة الشاغرة، أو الزيادة عن قيمة أُجرة عقد إيجار سابق، على أن يتم تصحيح قيمة الأجرة بما يتوافق مع الأحكام النظامية خلال المدة المحددة بقرار اللجنة المختصة.

وأكدت أنه في حال عدم تصحيح المخالفة خلال المهلة المحددة، تُتخذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة وفق ما تقرره الأنظمة، دون الإخلال بحق المتضرر في المطالبة بالتعويض أمام الجهات القضائية المختصة.

وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن هذه الضوابط تأتي ضمن جهودها لتنظيم السوق الإيجارية، ورفع مستوى الامتثال، وحماية حقوق المؤجرين والمستأجرين، وتحقيق الاستقرار في القطاع العقاري.