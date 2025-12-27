أدان الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط بأشد العبارات خطوة إسرائيلية بالاعتراف بإقليم «أرض الصومال» في دولة الصومال، كدولة مستقلة، مؤكداً رفض الجامعة لتلك الخطوة بشكل كامل باعتبارها انتهاكاً صريحاً لقواعد القانون الدولي، وتعدياً سافراً على مبدأ وحدة الأراضي وسيادة الدول، الذي يُعد ركناً أساسياً في ميثاق الأمم المتحدة والعلاقات الدولية.

واعتبر أبو الغيط أن تلك الخطوة من جانب قوة احتلال تمارس يومياً انتهاكات جسيمة بحق الشعب الفلسطيني ودول الجوار الفلسطيني وتتجاهل قرارات الشرعية الدولية، هي بمثابة اعتداء إسرائيلي على سيادة دولة عربية وأفريقية بهدف العمل مع أطراف ثالثة لتقويض استقرار المنطقة بعيداً عن أي التزام بالقواعد المنظمة للاعتراف بالدول وفق القانون الدولي.

وأكد المتحدث باسم الأمين العام جمال رشدي على أن مجلس الجامعة على مستوى القمة وعلى المستويات الوزارية يعتبر إقليم أرض الصومال (أرض الصومال) جزءاً لا يتجزأ من جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية ذات السيادة المعترف بها أممياً.

وشدد المتحدث باسم الأمين العام للجامعة العربية على أن أي محاولة لفرض اعترافات أحادية الجانب ستشكل تدخلاً مرفوضاً في الشؤون الداخلية للصومال، وسابقة خطيرة تهدد الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.

وأعلنت إسرائيل، يوم الجمعة، رسمياً الاعتراف بإقليم أرض الصومال كدولة مستقلة، لتصبح أول دولة في العالم تفعل ذلك، في خطوة وصفها رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بأنها «شراكة إستراتيجية» تهدف إلى تعزيز التعاون الأمني والاقتصادي في منطقة القرن الأفريقي.

ويأتي الاعتراف الإسرائيلي وسط توترات متزايدة في القرن الأفريقي، خصوصاً بعد اتفاق إثيوبيا مع أرض الصومال في يناير 2024 للوصول إلى البحر عبر ميناء بربرة، مقابل الاعتراف المحتمل باستقلالها، ما أثار غضب الصومال ودول أخرى مثل مصر وتركيا.

وأدانت الصومال الاعتراف فوراً، معتبرة إياه «انتهاكاً لسيادتها»، كما أعلنت دول مثل مصر، تركيا، جيبوتي، والجامعة العربية رفضها القاطع، واعتبر مراقبون تلك الخطوة بمثابة محاولة إسرائيلية لتعزيز نفوذها في المنطقة لمواجهة نفوذ إيران وحلفائها، خصوصاً في ظل سيطرتها على مضيق باب المندب، الذي يمر منه جزء كبير من التجارة العالمية.