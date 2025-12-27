The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned Israel's step to recognize the region of "Somaliland" in Somalia as an independent state, affirming the League's complete rejection of this step as a blatant violation of international law and a gross infringement on the principle of territorial integrity and state sovereignty, which is a fundamental pillar of the United Nations Charter and international relations.

Aboul Gheit considered this step by an occupying power that daily commits serious violations against the Palestinian people and neighboring countries while ignoring international legitimacy decisions, to be an Israeli assault on the sovereignty of an Arab and African state aimed at working with third parties to undermine the stability of the region, far from any commitment to the rules governing the recognition of states under international law.

The spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Jamal Rushdi, emphasized that the Arab League Council at the summit level and at the ministerial levels considers the region of Somaliland (Somaliland) an integral part of the internationally recognized sovereign Federal Republic of Somalia.

The spokesperson for the Arab League Secretary-General stressed that any attempt to impose unilateral recognitions would constitute an unacceptable interference in Somalia's internal affairs and a dangerous precedent that threatens regional and international security and stability.

Israel officially announced on Friday its recognition of the region of Somaliland as an independent state, becoming the first country in the world to do so, in a move described by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "strategic partnership" aimed at enhancing security and economic cooperation in the Horn of Africa.

This Israeli recognition comes amid increasing tensions in the Horn of Africa, particularly following Ethiopia's agreement with Somaliland in January 2024 to access the sea through the port of Berbera, in exchange for potential recognition of its independence, which angered Somalia and other countries such as Egypt and Turkey.

Somalia immediately condemned the recognition, considering it a "violation of its sovereignty," while countries such as Egypt, Turkey, Djibouti, and the Arab League announced their firm rejection, with observers considering this step an Israeli attempt to enhance its influence in the region to counter the influence of Iran and its allies, especially in light of its control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, through which a large part of global trade passes.