أعربت الحكومة الصومالية، الجمعة، عن رفضها لإعلان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو اعتراف إسرائيل بإقليم «أرض الصومال» كدولة «مستقلة ذات سيادة».

وقالت الحكومة الصومالية، في بيان بحسب وكالة الأنباء «صونا»، إنها «ترفض رفضًا قاطعًا لا لبس فيه الهجوم المتعمد على سيادتها، والخطوة غير القانونية التي اتخذتها إسرائيل بالاعتراف بمنطقة شمال الصومال».

وأضافت: «إدارة أرض الصومال جزء لا يتجزأ من أراضي جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية السيادية، ولا يمكن فصلها أو التصرف فيها بأي شكل من الأشكال». وتابعت: «الصومال دولة واحدة ذات سيادة غير قابلة للتجزئة، ولا يحق لأي جهة خارجية تغيير وحدتها أو تكوينها الإقليمي، وأي إعلان أو اعتراف أو اتفاق يسعى إلى تقويض هذه الحقيقة يُعد باطلًا ولاغيًا، ولا يترتب عليه أي أثر قانوني أو سياسي بموجب القانون الدولي».

ودعت الخارجية الصومالية جميع الدول والشركاء الدوليين إلى احترام القانون الدولي، والالتزام بمبادئ عدم التدخل وسلامة الأراضي، والعمل بمسؤولية لصالح السلم والاستقرار والأمن في القرن الأفريقي.

وأوضحت أنها لن تسمح بإنشاء أي قواعد عسكرية أجنبية أو ترتيبات على أراضيها من شأنها أن تجر الصومال إلى صراعات بالوكالة أو استيراد أعمال عدائية إقليمية ودولية إلى هذه المنطقة.

وأكدت الحكومة الصومالية مجددًا «دعمها المبدئي والثابت للحقوق المشروعة للشعب الفلسطيني، بما في ذلك حقه في تقرير المصير، ورفضها القاطع للاحتلال والتهجير القسري والهندسة الديموغرافية وتوسيع المستوطنات بجميع أشكالها، وأنها لن تقبل أبدًا بجعل الشعب الفلسطيني بلا جنسية».

يذكر أن إسرائيل أصبحت أول دولة تعترف رسميًا بـ«جمهورية أرض الصومال» المعلنة من جانب واحد كدولة مستقلة ذات سيادة.