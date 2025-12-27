The Somali government expressed its rejection on Friday of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement recognizing the region of "Somaliland" as an "independent sovereign state."

The Somali government stated in a statement according to the "Sonna" news agency that it "categorically rejects any deliberate attack on its sovereignty and the illegal step taken by Israel to recognize the northern region of Somalia."

It added: "The Somaliland administration is an integral part of the territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and it cannot be separated or acted upon in any way." It continued: "Somalia is a single, indivisible sovereign state, and no external party has the right to change its unity or territorial composition, and any declaration, recognition, or agreement that seeks to undermine this fact is considered null and void and has no legal or political effect under international law."

The Somali Foreign Ministry called on all countries and international partners to respect international law, adhere to the principles of non-interference and territorial integrity, and act responsibly in favor of peace, stability, and security in the Horn of Africa.

It clarified that it will not allow the establishment of any foreign military bases or arrangements on its territory that could drag Somalia into proxy conflicts or import regional and international hostilities into this area.

The Somali government reiterated its "firm and principled support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, and its categorical rejection of occupation, forced displacement, demographic engineering, and the expansion of settlements in all forms, and that it will never accept making the Palestinian people stateless."

It is noteworthy that Israel has become the first country to officially recognize the self-declared "Republic of Somaliland" as an independent sovereign state.