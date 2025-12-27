أعربت الحكومة الصومالية، الجمعة، عن رفضها لإعلان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو اعتراف إسرائيل بإقليم «أرض الصومال» كدولة «مستقلة ذات سيادة».
وقالت الحكومة الصومالية، في بيان بحسب وكالة الأنباء «صونا»، إنها «ترفض رفضًا قاطعًا لا لبس فيه الهجوم المتعمد على سيادتها، والخطوة غير القانونية التي اتخذتها إسرائيل بالاعتراف بمنطقة شمال الصومال».
وأضافت: «إدارة أرض الصومال جزء لا يتجزأ من أراضي جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية السيادية، ولا يمكن فصلها أو التصرف فيها بأي شكل من الأشكال». وتابعت: «الصومال دولة واحدة ذات سيادة غير قابلة للتجزئة، ولا يحق لأي جهة خارجية تغيير وحدتها أو تكوينها الإقليمي، وأي إعلان أو اعتراف أو اتفاق يسعى إلى تقويض هذه الحقيقة يُعد باطلًا ولاغيًا، ولا يترتب عليه أي أثر قانوني أو سياسي بموجب القانون الدولي».
ودعت الخارجية الصومالية جميع الدول والشركاء الدوليين إلى احترام القانون الدولي، والالتزام بمبادئ عدم التدخل وسلامة الأراضي، والعمل بمسؤولية لصالح السلم والاستقرار والأمن في القرن الأفريقي.
وأوضحت أنها لن تسمح بإنشاء أي قواعد عسكرية أجنبية أو ترتيبات على أراضيها من شأنها أن تجر الصومال إلى صراعات بالوكالة أو استيراد أعمال عدائية إقليمية ودولية إلى هذه المنطقة.
وأكدت الحكومة الصومالية مجددًا «دعمها المبدئي والثابت للحقوق المشروعة للشعب الفلسطيني، بما في ذلك حقه في تقرير المصير، ورفضها القاطع للاحتلال والتهجير القسري والهندسة الديموغرافية وتوسيع المستوطنات بجميع أشكالها، وأنها لن تقبل أبدًا بجعل الشعب الفلسطيني بلا جنسية».
يذكر أن إسرائيل أصبحت أول دولة تعترف رسميًا بـ«جمهورية أرض الصومال» المعلنة من جانب واحد كدولة مستقلة ذات سيادة.
The Somali government expressed its rejection on Friday of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement recognizing the region of "Somaliland" as an "independent sovereign state."
The Somali government stated in a statement according to the "Sonna" news agency that it "categorically rejects any deliberate attack on its sovereignty and the illegal step taken by Israel to recognize the northern region of Somalia."
It added: "The Somaliland administration is an integral part of the territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and it cannot be separated or acted upon in any way." It continued: "Somalia is a single, indivisible sovereign state, and no external party has the right to change its unity or territorial composition, and any declaration, recognition, or agreement that seeks to undermine this fact is considered null and void and has no legal or political effect under international law."
The Somali Foreign Ministry called on all countries and international partners to respect international law, adhere to the principles of non-interference and territorial integrity, and act responsibly in favor of peace, stability, and security in the Horn of Africa.
It clarified that it will not allow the establishment of any foreign military bases or arrangements on its territory that could drag Somalia into proxy conflicts or import regional and international hostilities into this area.
The Somali government reiterated its "firm and principled support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, and its categorical rejection of occupation, forced displacement, demographic engineering, and the expansion of settlements in all forms, and that it will never accept making the Palestinian people stateless."
It is noteworthy that Israel has become the first country to officially recognize the self-declared "Republic of Somaliland" as an independent sovereign state.