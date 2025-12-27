ثمّن رئيس مجلس القيادة اليمني رشاد العليمي، الاستجابة العاجلة من قيادة القوات المشتركة لتحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن، لطلب اتخاذ إجراءات فورية من أجل حماية المدنيين في محافظة حضرموت بموجب توصيات مجلس الدفاع الوطني.

استعادة الأمن والاستقرار


وأكد العليمي، في تدوينة على حسابه بمنصة (إكس) اليوم (السبت)، أن هذه الخطوة تفضي إلى استعادة الأمن والاستقرار، وصون السلم الأهلي، والمركز القانوني للجمهورية اليمنية، مجدداً الدعم الكامل لجهود المملكة العربية السعودية، والإمارات العربية المتحدة.


ودعا المجلس الانتقالي إلى الاستجابة الفورية لهذه الجهود، والانسحاب من حضرموت والمهرة، وتسليم المعسكرات لقوات درع الوطن والسلطات المحلية، حفاظاً على وحدة الصف والمصلحة العليا للبلاد.

دعم الحكومة الشرعية


وكان المتحدث باسم تحالف دعم الشرعية اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، قال إن تحالف دعم الشرعية سيستجيب لطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة بشأن اتخاذ إجراءات لحماية المدنيين، موضحاً أن رئيس مجلس القيادة اليمني قدّم طلباً لحماية المدنيين من انتهاكات الانتقالي.


وأكد تحالف دعم الشرعية أنه سيتعامل مع أي تحركات عسكرية تهدد خفض التصعيد بحضرموت لحماية المدنيين. وشدد على أن خفض التصعيد يشمل تمكين السلطة المحلية بحضرموت من ممارسة مسؤولياتها.

وتحدث تحالف دعم الشرعية عن وقوع انتهاكات إنسانية جسيمة ومروعة ارتكبت من قبل عناصر الانتقالي بحضرموت، مؤكداً أنه يجب على قوات الانتقالي الاستجابة والخروج من المعسكرات وتسليمها لـ«درع الوطن»، وجدّد تأكيد الموقف الثابت في دعم الحكومة اليمنية الشرعية.