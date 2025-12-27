The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, praised the prompt response from the leadership of the Joint Forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen to the request for immediate actions to protect civilians in Hadramout Governorate in accordance with the recommendations of the National Defense Council.

Restoring Security and Stability



Al-Alimi confirmed, in a post on his account on the (X) platform today (Saturday), that this step leads to restoring security and stability, preserving civil peace, and the legal status of the Republic of Yemen, reiterating full support for the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



He called on the Transitional Council to respond immediately to these efforts, withdraw from Hadramout and Al-Mahra, and hand over the camps to the National Shield Forces and local authorities, in order to maintain unity and the higher interest of the country.

Support for the Legitimate Government



The spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the Coalition will respond to the request of the President of the Leadership Council regarding taking measures to protect civilians, explaining that the President of the Yemeni Leadership Council has submitted a request to protect civilians from violations by the Transitional Council.



The Coalition to Support Legitimacy confirmed that it will deal with any military movements that threaten de-escalation in Hadramout to protect civilians. It emphasized that de-escalation includes enabling the local authority in Hadramout to exercise its responsibilities.

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy spoke about the occurrence of serious and horrific humanitarian violations committed by elements of the Transitional Council in Hadramout, affirming that the Transitional Forces must respond and withdraw from the camps and hand them over to the "National Shield," and reiterated its firm position in supporting the legitimate Yemeni government.