في لحظات حاسمة بين الحياة والموت، أثبتت فرق الطوارئ في أستراليا مهارتها وشجاعتها بعد إنقاذ أم وابنها جرفتهما مياه ميناء «ويندهام» لمسافة تقارب 10 كيلومترات. الحادثة التي وقعت بسبب تدهور مفاجئ في الأحوال الجوية تحولت إلى قصة أمل وإصرار على النجاة.

تحركت فرق الإنقاذ البحري والجوي فورًا تحت إشراف الشرطة المحلية، وبدأت عملية بحث جوية دقيقة. وتمكّنت الفرق من العثور على الأم وابنها متشبثين بلوح التجديف، في حالة إنهاك شديد ودون سترات نجاة، ما زاد من صعوبة وخطورة عملية الإنقاذ.

وأكدت السلطات أن استجابة فرق الطوارئ السريعة والتنسيق بين الوحدات البحرية والجوية كانت العامل الحاسم في إنقاذ حياتهما، مشيدة بشجاعة رجال الإنقاذ واحترافيتهم في التعامل مع ظروف الطقس القاسية.