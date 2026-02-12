إعصار مدمر في مدغشقر.. «غيزاني» يقتل 31 شخصاً ويهدم 1200 منزل

The tropical cyclone "Gizani" caused significant human and material losses after it swept through Madagascar with fierce winds and heavy rainfall, resulting in the deaths of at least 31 people and injuring dozens, according to the latest toll announced by local authorities.

According to authorities in Madagascar, the most affected area is the main port in the city of Toamasina, the largest port in the country and its eastern commercial center, where a large number of houses made of light materials collapsed, entire residential neighborhoods were flooded, and infrastructure was widely damaged.

Initial reports indicated that the cyclone caused the complete or partial collapse of more than 1,200 homes, cut off main roads, caused small bridges to collapse, suspended navigation in the port for several days, disrupted electricity for tens of thousands of families, and resulted in severe flooding in low-lying and coastal areas.

حصيلة مأساوية لإعصار «غيزاني» في مدغشقر.

State of Emergency Declaration

The central government declared a state of emergency in several areas, and rescue teams and the military began operations to search for survivors and distribute food and medical aid, while residents faced a severe shortage of clean drinking water and shelter.

Cyclone "Gizani" is one of the strongest tropical cyclones to hit the eastern coast of Madagascar in recent years, making landfall in the northeastern part of the island with maximum winds exceeding 180 km/h, and rainfall exceeding 400–600 mm in some areas within just 48 hours.

Madagascar is located in the southwestern Indian Ocean and is one of the most cyclone-prone countries in the world, experiencing 2 to 5 cyclones or severe weather systems annually during the cyclone season from November to April.

In recent years, climate disasters have recurred in the country, most notably Cyclones "Eita" and "Eva" in 2022, which caused the deaths of more than 150 people, Cyclone "Freddy" in 2023, which struck Southeast Africa and caused massive destruction, and Cyclone "Chidzi" in 2024, which inflicted significant damage on the eastern coast.

Footage captured by a drone and shared by the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management on social media showed significant flooding in the city located on the eastern coast, home to 400,000 residents, about 220 kilometers northeast of the capital Antananarivo, with roofs of buildings being blown off and trees uprooted.