إعصار مدمر في مدغشقر.. «غيزاني» يقتل 31 شخصاً ويهدم 1200 منزل

تسبب إعصار «غيزاني» المداري في خسائر بشرية ومادية كبيرة بعد أن اجتاح مدغشقر برياح عاتية وأمطار غزيرة جداً، ما أدى إلى مقتل ما لا يقل عن 31 شخصاً وإصابة العشرات، وفقاً لآخر حصيلة أعلنتها السلطات المحلية.

ووفقاً للسلطات في مدغشقر فإن أكثر المناطق تضرراً هو الميناء الرئيسي في مدينة تواماسينا، أكبر موانئ البلاد ومركزها التجاري الشرقي، حيث انهار عدد كبير من المنازل المبنية من مواد خفيفة، وغمرت المياه أحياء سكنية بأكملها، وتضررت البنية التحتية بشكل واسع.

وأفادت التقارير الأولية أن الإعصار تسبب في انهيار أكثر من 1,200 منزل بشكل كلي أو جزئي، وقطع طرق رئيسية وانهيار جسور صغيرة، وتعليق حركة الملاحة في الميناء لعدة أيام، وانقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن عشرات الآلاف من الأسر، وفيضانات شديدة في المناطق المنخفضة والساحلية.

حصيلة مأساوية لإعصار «غيزاني» في مدغشقر.

إعلان حالة الطوارئ

وأعلنت الحكومة المركزية حالة الطوارئ في عدة مناطق، وبدأت فرق الإنقاذ والجيش في عمليات البحث عن ناجين وتوزيع المساعدات الغذائية والطبية، بينما يواجه السكان نقصاً حاداً في مياه الشرب النظيفة والمأوى.

يعد إعصار «غيزاني» أحد أقوى الأعاصير المدارية التي ضربت الساحل الشرقي لمدغشقر في السنوات الأخيرة، ودخل الإعصار اليابسة في الجزء الشمالي الشرقي من الجزيرة مصحوباً برياح بلغت سرعتها القصوى أكثر من 180 كم/ساعة، وهطول أمطار تجاوز 400–600 ملم في بعض المناطق خلال 48 ساعة فقط.

وتقع مدغشقر في منطقة المحيط الهندي الجنوبي الغربي، وهي واحدة من أكثر الدول عرضة للأعاصير المدارية في العالم، وتضربها سنوياً من 2 إلى 5 أعاصير أو منخفضات جوية شديدة خلال موسم الأعاصير من نوفمبر إلى أبريل.

وفي السنوات الأخيرة، تكررت الكوارث المناخية في البلاد، أبرزها إعصارا «إيتا» و«إيفا» 2022 اللذان تسببا في مقتل أكثر من 150 شخصاً، وإعصار «فريدي» 2023 الذي ضرب جنوب شرق أفريقيا وأحدث دماراً هائلاً، وإعصار «تشيدزي» 2024 الذي ألحق أضراراً كبيرة بالساحل الشرقي.

وأظهرت لقطات التُقطت بطائرة مسيّرة ونشرها المكتب الوطني لإدارة المخاطر والكوارث على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فيضانات كبيرة في المدينة الواقعة على الساحل الشرقي، التي يقطنها 400.000 نسمة، على بعد نحو 220 كيلومتراً شمال شرق العاصمة أنتاناناريفو، مع تطاير أسطح المباني واقتلاع الأشجار.