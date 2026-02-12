إعصار مدمر في مدغشقر.. «غيزاني» يقتل 31 شخصاً ويهدم 1200 منزل

تسبب إعصار «غيزاني» المداري في خسائر بشرية ومادية كبيرة بعد أن اجتاح مدغشقر برياح عاتية وأمطار غزيرة جداً، ما أدى إلى مقتل ما لا يقل عن 31 شخصاً وإصابة العشرات، وفقاً لآخر حصيلة أعلنتها السلطات المحلية.
ووفقاً للسلطات في مدغشقر فإن أكثر المناطق تضرراً هو الميناء الرئيسي في مدينة تواماسينا، أكبر موانئ البلاد ومركزها التجاري الشرقي، حيث انهار عدد كبير من المنازل المبنية من مواد خفيفة، وغمرت المياه أحياء سكنية بأكملها، وتضررت البنية التحتية بشكل واسع.
وأفادت التقارير الأولية أن الإعصار تسبب في انهيار أكثر من 1,200 منزل بشكل كلي أو جزئي، وقطع طرق رئيسية وانهيار جسور صغيرة، وتعليق حركة الملاحة في الميناء لعدة أيام، وانقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن عشرات الآلاف من الأسر، وفيضانات شديدة في المناطق المنخفضة والساحلية.
حصيلة مأساوية لإعصار «غيزاني» في مدغشقر.
إعلان حالة الطوارئ
وأعلنت الحكومة المركزية حالة الطوارئ في عدة مناطق، وبدأت فرق الإنقاذ والجيش في عمليات البحث عن ناجين وتوزيع المساعدات الغذائية والطبية، بينما يواجه السكان نقصاً حاداً في مياه الشرب النظيفة والمأوى.
يعد إعصار «غيزاني» أحد أقوى الأعاصير المدارية التي ضربت الساحل الشرقي لمدغشقر في السنوات الأخيرة، ودخل الإعصار اليابسة في الجزء الشمالي الشرقي من الجزيرة مصحوباً برياح بلغت سرعتها القصوى أكثر من 180 كم/ساعة، وهطول أمطار تجاوز 400–600 ملم في بعض المناطق خلال 48 ساعة فقط.
وتقع مدغشقر في منطقة المحيط الهندي الجنوبي الغربي، وهي واحدة من أكثر الدول عرضة للأعاصير المدارية في العالم، وتضربها سنوياً من 2 إلى 5 أعاصير أو منخفضات جوية شديدة خلال موسم الأعاصير من نوفمبر إلى أبريل.
وفي السنوات الأخيرة، تكررت الكوارث المناخية في البلاد، أبرزها إعصارا «إيتا» و«إيفا» 2022 اللذان تسببا في مقتل أكثر من 150 شخصاً، وإعصار «فريدي» 2023 الذي ضرب جنوب شرق أفريقيا وأحدث دماراً هائلاً، وإعصار «تشيدزي» 2024 الذي ألحق أضراراً كبيرة بالساحل الشرقي.
وأظهرت لقطات التُقطت بطائرة مسيّرة ونشرها المكتب الوطني لإدارة المخاطر والكوارث على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فيضانات كبيرة في المدينة الواقعة على الساحل الشرقي، التي يقطنها 400.000 نسمة، على بعد نحو 220 كيلومتراً شمال شرق العاصمة أنتاناناريفو، مع تطاير أسطح المباني واقتلاع الأشجار.
The tropical cyclone "Gizani" caused significant human and material losses after it swept through Madagascar with fierce winds and heavy rainfall, resulting in the deaths of at least 31 people and injuring dozens, according to the latest toll announced by local authorities.
According to authorities in Madagascar, the most affected area is the main port in the city of Toamasina, the largest port in the country and its eastern commercial center, where a large number of houses made of light materials collapsed, entire residential neighborhoods were flooded, and infrastructure was widely damaged.
Initial reports indicated that the cyclone caused the complete or partial collapse of more than 1,200 homes, cut off main roads, caused small bridges to collapse, suspended navigation in the port for several days, disrupted electricity for tens of thousands of families, and resulted in severe flooding in low-lying and coastal areas.
حصيلة مأساوية لإعصار «غيزاني» في مدغشقر.
State of Emergency Declaration
The central government declared a state of emergency in several areas, and rescue teams and the military began operations to search for survivors and distribute food and medical aid, while residents faced a severe shortage of clean drinking water and shelter.
Cyclone "Gizani" is one of the strongest tropical cyclones to hit the eastern coast of Madagascar in recent years, making landfall in the northeastern part of the island with maximum winds exceeding 180 km/h, and rainfall exceeding 400–600 mm in some areas within just 48 hours.
Madagascar is located in the southwestern Indian Ocean and is one of the most cyclone-prone countries in the world, experiencing 2 to 5 cyclones or severe weather systems annually during the cyclone season from November to April.
In recent years, climate disasters have recurred in the country, most notably Cyclones "Eita" and "Eva" in 2022, which caused the deaths of more than 150 people, Cyclone "Freddy" in 2023, which struck Southeast Africa and caused massive destruction, and Cyclone "Chidzi" in 2024, which inflicted significant damage on the eastern coast.
Footage captured by a drone and shared by the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management on social media showed significant flooding in the city located on the eastern coast, home to 400,000 residents, about 220 kilometers northeast of the capital Antananarivo, with roofs of buildings being blown off and trees uprooted.