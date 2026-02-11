لم تكن مجرد إساءة عابرة على مواقع التواصل، بل سلسلة ممارسات صدمت المجتمع المصري بعد أن جمعت بين فبركة الموت، والتشهير بالأعراض، والابتزاز النفسي، انتهت بسقوط متهم حوّل الفضاء الرقمي إلى أداة انتقام.

بدأت القصة عندما فوجئت امرأة في محافظة الإسكندرية بتداول منشورات تزعم وفاة نجلها، مصحوبة بعبارات مسيئة وحسابات مجهولة تنشر رقم هاتفها وصورها الشخصية، في محاولة لإغراقها بالتنمر والتشهير.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن المتهم أنشأ صفحات مزيفة مستخدماً اسم وصورة المجني عليها، وبدأ في نشر محتوى خادش للحياء، مقروناً بأرقام اتصالها، ما تسبب لها في أذى نفسي بالغ، وعرّضها لمضايقات واسعة النطاق.

ولم يتوقف الأمر عند هذا الحد، بل لجأ المتهم إلى نشر أخبار كاذبة عن وفاة نجلها، في خطوة وصفتها مصادر أمنية بأنها محاولة متعمدة لإثارة الذعر والإساءة والضغط المعنوي.

وبحسب السلطات الأمنية المصرية، فإن المرأة تقدمت ببلاغ إلى قسم شرطة باب شرقي، تتهم فيه شخصاً يقيم بدائرة الدخيلة بالتعدي اللفظي على نجلها عبر تطبيقات التواصل، قبل أن تتكشف أبعاد أخطر للواقعة تتعلق بالابتزاز والتشهير الإلكتروني.

وباستخدام التقنيات الحديثة وتتبع النشاط الرقمي، تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من تحديد هوية المتهم وضبطه، وعُثر بحوزته على الهاتف المستخدم في تنفيذ الوقائع.

وخلال المواجهة، أقرّ المتهم بنشر خبر الوفاة على خلاف الحقيقة بدافع خلافات سابقة، فيما حاول التنصل من مسؤوليته عن إدارة الصفحات الوهمية، وهي أقوال جارٍ فحصها فنياً.

وجرى التحفظ على الهاتف المحمول وإحالته للفحص الفني، فيما باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيق لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، في واقعة تعيد تسليط الضوء على خطورة الجرائم الإلكترونية، وكيف يمكن لمنشور كاذب أن يتحول إلى سلاح يدمّر حياة أسر كاملة.