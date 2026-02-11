It was not just a fleeting insult on social media, but a series of practices that shocked Egyptian society after they combined the fabrication of death, defamation, and psychological blackmail, culminating in the arrest of a suspect who turned the digital space into a tool for revenge.

The story began when a woman in Alexandria was surprised to find posts circulating that claimed her son had died, accompanied by offensive phrases and anonymous accounts sharing her phone number and personal photos, in an attempt to drown her in bullying and defamation.

Investigations revealed that the suspect created fake pages using the victim's name and photo, and began posting indecent content along with her contact numbers, causing her severe psychological harm and exposing her to widespread harassment.

The situation did not stop there; the suspect resorted to spreading false news about her son's death, in a step that security sources described as a deliberate attempt to incite panic, insult, and moral pressure.

According to Egyptian security authorities, the woman filed a report at the Bab Sharqi police station, accusing a person residing in the Dekheila area of verbally assaulting her son through social media applications, before more serious aspects of the incident related to blackmail and electronic defamation were revealed.

Using modern technologies and tracking digital activity, security forces were able to identify and apprehend the suspect, and found the phone used to carry out the acts in his possession.

During the confrontation, the suspect admitted to posting the false death news due to previous disputes, while he attempted to deny responsibility for managing the fake pages, statements that are currently being examined technically.

The mobile phone was seized and referred for technical examination, while the public prosecution began an investigation to take the necessary legal actions, in an incident that highlights the dangers of cybercrimes and how a false post can turn into a weapon that destroys the lives of entire families.