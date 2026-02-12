كشفت أجهزة وزارة الداخلية ملابسات مقطع فيديو متداول على نطاق واسع عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وثّق لحظات اعتداء مجموعة من الأشخاص بأسلحة بيضاء على طالب بمحافظة الغربية، في واقعة أثارت موجة استياء واسعة.

تحرك أمني رغم غياب البلاغ

وأوضحت التحريات أن الواقعة لم يُحرر بشأنها بلاغ رسمي في بدايتها، إلا أن الفحص الفني وتتبع المقطع المتداول قادا الأجهزة الأمنية إلى تحديد موقع الحادث بدائرة قسم شرطة ثان طنطا، وكشف أطراف المشاجرة.

مشادة تتحول إلى هجوم جماعي

وبيّنت التحقيقات أن مشادة كلامية نشبت بين طرف أول يضم طالباً ووالدته، وطرف ثان تمثله جارتهما، بسبب خلافات جيرة سابقة. وتطورت الأحداث بعدما استعانت الجارة بشقيقها الذي حضر برفقة 6 أشخاص، حيث اقتحموا موقع المشاجرة واعتدوا على الطالب باستخدام أسلحة بيضاء.

وأسفر الاعتداء عن إصابة الطالب بجروح قطعية خطيرة وبتر في أحد أصابعه، ما خلّف عاهة مستديمة وفق ما أظهره الفيديو المتداول.

ضبط المتهمين والسلاح المستخدم

وعقب تقنين الإجراءات، تمكنت قوات الأمن من ضبط المتهمين السبعة، وبحوزتهم السلاح الأبيض المستخدم في الواقعة، وتبين أن أحدهم له معلومات جنائية مسجلة.

وبمواجهتهم، اعترفوا بارتكاب الجريمة بدافع الانتقام على خلفية خلافات الجيرة، حيث تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقهم، وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيق.