The Ministry of Interior's devices revealed the circumstances surrounding a video that circulated widely on social media, documenting moments of an assault by a group of individuals with white weapons on a student in Gharbia Governorate, in an incident that sparked widespread outrage.

Security Action Despite the Absence of a Report

Investigations indicated that no official report was filed regarding the incident at its onset; however, technical examination and tracking of the circulated video led the security forces to identify the location of the incident within the jurisdiction of the Second Police Station in Tanta, and revealed the parties involved in the brawl.

Argument Turns into a Collective Attack

The investigations showed that a verbal altercation broke out between the first party, which included a student and his mother, and the second party represented by their neighbor, due to previous neighborhood disputes. The situation escalated after the neighbor called her brother, who arrived with six other individuals, as they stormed the site of the brawl and assaulted the student using white weapons.

The assault resulted in the student sustaining serious lacerations and the amputation of one of his fingers, which left him with a permanent disability as shown in the circulated video.

Arrest of the Suspects and the Weapon Used

After legal procedures were taken, security forces managed to arrest the seven suspects, who were in possession of the white weapon used in the incident, and it was found that one of them had a criminal record.

Upon confrontation, they confessed to committing the crime out of revenge due to neighborhood disputes, and the necessary legal actions were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution to initiate the investigation.