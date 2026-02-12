كشفت أجهزة وزارة الداخلية ملابسات مقطع فيديو متداول على نطاق واسع عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وثّق لحظات اعتداء مجموعة من الأشخاص بأسلحة بيضاء على طالب بمحافظة الغربية، في واقعة أثارت موجة استياء واسعة.
تحرك أمني رغم غياب البلاغ
وأوضحت التحريات أن الواقعة لم يُحرر بشأنها بلاغ رسمي في بدايتها، إلا أن الفحص الفني وتتبع المقطع المتداول قادا الأجهزة الأمنية إلى تحديد موقع الحادث بدائرة قسم شرطة ثان طنطا، وكشف أطراف المشاجرة.
مشادة تتحول إلى هجوم جماعي
وبيّنت التحقيقات أن مشادة كلامية نشبت بين طرف أول يضم طالباً ووالدته، وطرف ثان تمثله جارتهما، بسبب خلافات جيرة سابقة. وتطورت الأحداث بعدما استعانت الجارة بشقيقها الذي حضر برفقة 6 أشخاص، حيث اقتحموا موقع المشاجرة واعتدوا على الطالب باستخدام أسلحة بيضاء.
وأسفر الاعتداء عن إصابة الطالب بجروح قطعية خطيرة وبتر في أحد أصابعه، ما خلّف عاهة مستديمة وفق ما أظهره الفيديو المتداول.
ضبط المتهمين والسلاح المستخدم
وعقب تقنين الإجراءات، تمكنت قوات الأمن من ضبط المتهمين السبعة، وبحوزتهم السلاح الأبيض المستخدم في الواقعة، وتبين أن أحدهم له معلومات جنائية مسجلة.
وبمواجهتهم، اعترفوا بارتكاب الجريمة بدافع الانتقام على خلفية خلافات الجيرة، حيث تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقهم، وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيق.
The Ministry of Interior's devices revealed the circumstances surrounding a video that circulated widely on social media, documenting moments of an assault by a group of individuals with white weapons on a student in Gharbia Governorate, in an incident that sparked widespread outrage.
Security Action Despite the Absence of a Report
Investigations indicated that no official report was filed regarding the incident at its onset; however, technical examination and tracking of the circulated video led the security forces to identify the location of the incident within the jurisdiction of the Second Police Station in Tanta, and revealed the parties involved in the brawl.
Argument Turns into a Collective Attack
The investigations showed that a verbal altercation broke out between the first party, which included a student and his mother, and the second party represented by their neighbor, due to previous neighborhood disputes. The situation escalated after the neighbor called her brother, who arrived with six other individuals, as they stormed the site of the brawl and assaulted the student using white weapons.
The assault resulted in the student sustaining serious lacerations and the amputation of one of his fingers, which left him with a permanent disability as shown in the circulated video.
Arrest of the Suspects and the Weapon Used
After legal procedures were taken, security forces managed to arrest the seven suspects, who were in possession of the white weapon used in the incident, and it was found that one of them had a criminal record.
Upon confrontation, they confessed to committing the crime out of revenge due to neighborhood disputes, and the necessary legal actions were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution to initiate the investigation.