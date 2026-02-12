تنطلق يوم غدٍ الجمعة، الجولتان الرابعة والخامسة من بطولة العالم «إيه بي بي فورمولا إي» لموسم 2026، في النسخة رقم 12 من البطولة، تحت مسمى سباق (جدة إي بري 2026)، والتي تستضيف جولاتها المملكة للمرة الثامنة على التوالي، وذلك على حلبة كورنيش جدة ولمدة يومين (جولة كل يوم)، بتنظيم من الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية، وبإشراف وزارة الرياضة.


وبهذه المناسبة، أكد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل؛ وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية، أن استضافة المملكة لبطولة العالم «إيه بي بي فورمولا إي» للمرة الثامنة، يؤكد دعم القيادة الرشيدة، وما توليه من اهتمامٍ ورعايةٍ بالغين بالقطاع الرياضي؛ ما أسهم في جعل السعودية وجهةً رياضيةً عالمية.


وقال سموه: «إقامة منافسات «إيه بي بي فورمولا إي» في جدة، يدعم جهود المملكة في تعزيز الطاقة النظيفة، ويفتح آفاقاً كبرى لدعم أبناءِ الوطن، والاستفادة من إمكاناتهم في تنظيم الفعاليات العالمية، وسط فضاءٍ يجمع السرعة والإثارة والتقنية، علاوةً على رفع معدل السياحة الرياضية، واستقبال الجماهير من كل أقطار العالم».


ويشهد السباق مشاركة 20 متسابقاً، يمثلون 10 فرق من مختلف دول العالم، يتنافسون في مسارٍ معدّل من الحلبة بطول 3.01 كلم، يتقدمهم النيوزيلندي نِك كاسيدي والفرنسي جان إريك فيرن من فريق سيتروين، والبرازيلي فيليبي دروغوفيتش والبريطاني جيك دينيس من فريق أندريتي، والسويدي جويل إريكسون والسويسري سيباستيان بويمي من فريق إنفيجن ريسينج، فيما يمثل فريق دي إس بينسكي كل من الألماني ماكسيميليان غونتر، والبريطاني تايلور بارنارد، كما يدافع عن ألوان فريق ياماها، البربادوسي زين مالوني والبرازيلي لوكاس دي غراسي، فيما يمثل فريق كوبرا كيرو، البريطاني دان تيكتوم والإسباني بيبي مارتي، وفي فريق نيسان، يتواجد كل من البريطاني أوليفر رولاند والفرنسي نورمان ناتو، كما يمثل فريق ماهيندرا رسينيغ كل من السويسري إدوارد مورتارا والهولندي نيك دي فريز، ويتواجد البرتغالي أنطونيو فيليكس دا كوستا والنيوزيلندي ميتش إيفانز في فريق جاكوار تي سي إس ريسينغ، على أن يقود كل من الألماني باسكال فيرلاين والسويسري نيكو مولر أحلام فريق بورشه.


يشار إلى أن الجولات الأولى والثانية والثالثة أقيمت في ساو باولو ومكسيكو سيتي وميامي، إذ يعتلي النيوزيلندي نِك كاسيدي من فريق سيتروين ريسينغ الترتيب العام، متقدماً على الألماني باسكال فيرلاين من فريق بورشه، والبريطاني جيك دينيس من فريق أندريتي.


وتأتي استضافة هذا الحدث، تماشيًا مع الجهود المستمرة للمساهمة في تحقيق العديد من المستهدفات؛ ومنها الاهتمام بالطاقة النظيفة، نحو الوصول إلى بيئة مستدامة، إلي جانب دعم الاقتصاد الوطني، وبناء مجتمع رياضي يحقق الطموحات الوطنية.