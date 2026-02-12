تنطلق يوم غدٍ الجمعة، الجولتان الرابعة والخامسة من بطولة العالم «إيه بي بي فورمولا إي» لموسم 2026، في النسخة رقم 12 من البطولة، تحت مسمى سباق (جدة إي بري 2026)، والتي تستضيف جولاتها المملكة للمرة الثامنة على التوالي، وذلك على حلبة كورنيش جدة ولمدة يومين (جولة كل يوم)، بتنظيم من الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية، وبإشراف وزارة الرياضة.
وبهذه المناسبة، أكد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل؛ وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية، أن استضافة المملكة لبطولة العالم «إيه بي بي فورمولا إي» للمرة الثامنة، يؤكد دعم القيادة الرشيدة، وما توليه من اهتمامٍ ورعايةٍ بالغين بالقطاع الرياضي؛ ما أسهم في جعل السعودية وجهةً رياضيةً عالمية.
وقال سموه: «إقامة منافسات «إيه بي بي فورمولا إي» في جدة، يدعم جهود المملكة في تعزيز الطاقة النظيفة، ويفتح آفاقاً كبرى لدعم أبناءِ الوطن، والاستفادة من إمكاناتهم في تنظيم الفعاليات العالمية، وسط فضاءٍ يجمع السرعة والإثارة والتقنية، علاوةً على رفع معدل السياحة الرياضية، واستقبال الجماهير من كل أقطار العالم».
ويشهد السباق مشاركة 20 متسابقاً، يمثلون 10 فرق من مختلف دول العالم، يتنافسون في مسارٍ معدّل من الحلبة بطول 3.01 كلم، يتقدمهم النيوزيلندي نِك كاسيدي والفرنسي جان إريك فيرن من فريق سيتروين، والبرازيلي فيليبي دروغوفيتش والبريطاني جيك دينيس من فريق أندريتي، والسويدي جويل إريكسون والسويسري سيباستيان بويمي من فريق إنفيجن ريسينج، فيما يمثل فريق دي إس بينسكي كل من الألماني ماكسيميليان غونتر، والبريطاني تايلور بارنارد، كما يدافع عن ألوان فريق ياماها، البربادوسي زين مالوني والبرازيلي لوكاس دي غراسي، فيما يمثل فريق كوبرا كيرو، البريطاني دان تيكتوم والإسباني بيبي مارتي، وفي فريق نيسان، يتواجد كل من البريطاني أوليفر رولاند والفرنسي نورمان ناتو، كما يمثل فريق ماهيندرا رسينيغ كل من السويسري إدوارد مورتارا والهولندي نيك دي فريز، ويتواجد البرتغالي أنطونيو فيليكس دا كوستا والنيوزيلندي ميتش إيفانز في فريق جاكوار تي سي إس ريسينغ، على أن يقود كل من الألماني باسكال فيرلاين والسويسري نيكو مولر أحلام فريق بورشه.
يشار إلى أن الجولات الأولى والثانية والثالثة أقيمت في ساو باولو ومكسيكو سيتي وميامي، إذ يعتلي النيوزيلندي نِك كاسيدي من فريق سيتروين ريسينغ الترتيب العام، متقدماً على الألماني باسكال فيرلاين من فريق بورشه، والبريطاني جيك دينيس من فريق أندريتي.
وتأتي استضافة هذا الحدث، تماشيًا مع الجهود المستمرة للمساهمة في تحقيق العديد من المستهدفات؛ ومنها الاهتمام بالطاقة النظيفة، نحو الوصول إلى بيئة مستدامة، إلي جانب دعم الاقتصاد الوطني، وبناء مجتمع رياضي يحقق الطموحات الوطنية.
The fourth and fifth rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for the 2026 season will kick off tomorrow, Friday, in the 12th edition of the championship, under the name of the (Jeddah E-Prix 2026), which will be hosted by the Kingdom for the eighth consecutive time, at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for two days (one round each day), organized by the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation and supervised by the Ministry of Sports.
On this occasion, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, confirmed that the Kingdom's hosting of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for the eighth time reflects the support of the wise leadership and the great attention and care it gives to the sports sector, which has contributed to making Saudi Arabia a global sports destination.
His Highness stated: "Holding the ABB FIA Formula E competitions in Jeddah supports the Kingdom's efforts to promote clean energy and opens great horizons to support the nation's youth and benefit from their capabilities in organizing global events, within a space that combines speed, excitement, and technology, in addition to raising the level of sports tourism and welcoming fans from all over the world."
The race will witness the participation of 20 drivers representing 10 teams from various countries around the world, competing on a modified track of 3.01 km, led by New Zealander Nick Cassidy and Frenchman Jean-Éric Vergne from the Citroën team, Brazilian Felipe Drugovich and British Jake Dennis from the Andretti team, Swedish Joel Eriksson and Swiss Sébastien Buemi from the Envision Racing team, while the DS Penske team includes German Maximilian Günther and British Taylor Barnard. Representing the Yamaha team are Barbadian Zane Maloney and Brazilian Lucas di Grassi, while the Cobra Kiro team features British Dan Ticktum and Spaniard Pepe Marti. In the Nissan team, British Oliver Rowland and French Norman Nato are present, and the Mahindra Racing team includes Swiss Edoardo Mortara and Dutch Nyck de Vries. Portuguese António Félix da Costa and New Zealander Mitch Evans are part of the Jaguar TCS Racing team, while German Pascal Wehrlein and Swiss Nico Müller will lead the dreams of the Porsche team.
It is noteworthy that the first, second, and third rounds were held in São Paulo, Mexico City, and Miami, with New Zealander Nick Cassidy from the Citroën Racing team leading the overall standings, ahead of German Pascal Wehrlein from the Porsche team and British Jake Dennis from the Andretti team.
This event's hosting aligns with ongoing efforts to contribute to achieving many objectives, including a focus on clean energy towards reaching a sustainable environment, in addition to supporting the national economy and building a sports community that fulfills national aspirations.