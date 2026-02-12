The fourth and fifth rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for the 2026 season will kick off tomorrow, Friday, in the 12th edition of the championship, under the name of the (Jeddah E-Prix 2026), which will be hosted by the Kingdom for the eighth consecutive time, at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for two days (one round each day), organized by the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation and supervised by the Ministry of Sports.



On this occasion, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, confirmed that the Kingdom's hosting of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for the eighth time reflects the support of the wise leadership and the great attention and care it gives to the sports sector, which has contributed to making Saudi Arabia a global sports destination.



His Highness stated: "Holding the ABB FIA Formula E competitions in Jeddah supports the Kingdom's efforts to promote clean energy and opens great horizons to support the nation's youth and benefit from their capabilities in organizing global events, within a space that combines speed, excitement, and technology, in addition to raising the level of sports tourism and welcoming fans from all over the world."



The race will witness the participation of 20 drivers representing 10 teams from various countries around the world, competing on a modified track of 3.01 km, led by New Zealander Nick Cassidy and Frenchman Jean-Éric Vergne from the Citroën team, Brazilian Felipe Drugovich and British Jake Dennis from the Andretti team, Swedish Joel Eriksson and Swiss Sébastien Buemi from the Envision Racing team, while the DS Penske team includes German Maximilian Günther and British Taylor Barnard. Representing the Yamaha team are Barbadian Zane Maloney and Brazilian Lucas di Grassi, while the Cobra Kiro team features British Dan Ticktum and Spaniard Pepe Marti. In the Nissan team, British Oliver Rowland and French Norman Nato are present, and the Mahindra Racing team includes Swiss Edoardo Mortara and Dutch Nyck de Vries. Portuguese António Félix da Costa and New Zealander Mitch Evans are part of the Jaguar TCS Racing team, while German Pascal Wehrlein and Swiss Nico Müller will lead the dreams of the Porsche team.



It is noteworthy that the first, second, and third rounds were held in São Paulo, Mexico City, and Miami, with New Zealander Nick Cassidy from the Citroën Racing team leading the overall standings, ahead of German Pascal Wehrlein from the Porsche team and British Jake Dennis from the Andretti team.



This event's hosting aligns with ongoing efforts to contribute to achieving many objectives, including a focus on clean energy towards reaching a sustainable environment, in addition to supporting the national economy and building a sports community that fulfills national aspirations.