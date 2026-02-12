In a season when hearts turn to Mecca seeking forgiveness, she was turning to another opportunity: an opportunity to make money.

An Egyptian woman decided to make the Umrah season a quick gateway to wealth through fraud, exploiting people's passion for performing the rituals, especially those looking for a chance to travel at a lower cost and with easier procedures. The offer was tempting: guaranteed Hajj and Umrah visas, round-trip tickets, and complete accommodation programs at competitive prices.

The facade appeared professional, with intensive advertisements on social media, quick responses to messages, and confirmed promises to complete the procedures within days. She even operated a "non-licensed" travel agency to give her activities a false official cover that enhanced the victims' trust.

But behind this organized image, a systematic fraud operation was being managed. Investigations by the Egyptian security agencies revealed that the accused targeted those wishing to travel for Hajj and Umrah, collecting large sums of money from them in exchange for visas that were never issued and programs that were never booked. As the travel date approached, excuses began to pile up, and the promises vanished just like the bookings.

The result was shocking, as 11 victims fell into the trap, with total amounts exceeding one million pounds.

Reports quickly reached the security authorities, who managed to arrest the accused. Conversations, messages, and digital evidence revealing the details of the fraud operations were found in her possession, confirming that this was not an isolated incident but rather a large-scale activity.

For its part, the Egyptian Public Prosecution initiated investigations, while the relevant authorities renewed their warnings against dealing with unlicensed entities or unofficial intermediaries, especially during religious seasons that annually witness an increase in fraud attempts.

For many, the seasons of Umrah and Hajj are a spiritual journey, but for some, they can turn (if oversight and caution are absent) into an expensive trap.