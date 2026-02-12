في موسم تتجه فيه القلوب إلى مكة طلبًا للغفران، كانت هي تتجه إلى فرصة أخرى: فرصة لجمع المال.

سيدة مصرية قررت أن تجعل من موسم العمرة بابًا سريعًا للثراء عبر الاحتيال، مستغلة شغف الناس بأداء المناسك، خصوصاً من يبحثون عن فرصة للسفر بتكلفة أقل وإجراءات أسهل. العرض كان مغريًا: تأشيرات حج وعمرة مضمونة، وتذاكر ذهاب وعودة، وبرامج إقامة كاملة بأسعار تنافسية.

بدت الواجهة احترافية، عبر إعلانات مكثفة في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مع ردود سريعة على الرسائل، ووعود مؤكدة بإنهاء الإجراءات خلال أيام. بل وأدارت شركة سياحة «بدون ترخيص» لتمنح نشاطها غطاءً رسميًا زائفًا يعزز ثقة الضحايا.

لكن خلف هذه الصورة المنظمة، كانت تُدار عملية نصب ممنهجة. وكشفت تحريات الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية أن المتهمة استهدفت راغبي السفر لأداء الحج والعمرة، وجمعت منهم مبالغ مالية كبيرة مقابل تأشيرات لم تصدر، وبرامج لم تُحجز. ومع اقتراب موعد السفر، بدأت الأعذار تتوالى، ثم اختفت الوعود كما اختفت الحجوزات.

فجاءت النتيجة صادمة، بعد أن وقع 11 ضحية في الفخ، بإجمالي مبالغ تجاوزت مليون جنيه.

وتلاحقت البلاغات إلى الجهات الأمنية، التي تمكنت من توقيف المتهمة. وضُبطت بحوزتها محادثات ورسائل وأدلة رقمية كشفت تفاصيل عمليات النصب، وأكدت أن الأمر لم يكن واقعة فردية عابرة، بل نشاطًا واسع النطاق.

بدورها، باشرت النيابة العامة المصرية التحقيقات، فيما جددت الجهات المعنية تحذيرها من التعامل مع كيانات غير مرخصة أو وسطاء غير رسميين، خصوصا في المواسم الدينية التي تشهد سنويًا ارتفاعًا في محاولات الاحتيال.

مواسم العمرة والحج بالنسبة لكثيرين هي رحلة روحانية، لكن بالنسبة للبعض، قد تتحول (إن غابت الرقابة والحذر) إلى فخ مكلف.