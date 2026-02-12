As "Okaz" reported, and just 24 hours before the anticipated match between Al-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq in the 22nd round of the Roshen Professional League, the management of Al-Hilal Club renewed the contract of the team's defender "Koulibaly" for one season, ending in the summer of 2027, in order to maintain one of the pillars of the backline in coach "Inzaghi's" lineup, following the impressive performances he delivered during his time with the team. The official account of Al-Hilal Club confirmed via the social media platform "x": "The Blue Shield continues with the giant of Asia," along with a special video of the player, revealing Koulibaly's continuation and the extension of the contractual relationship between the two parties.



Koulibaly has played 111 matches in the Al-Hilal jersey, during which he scored 6 goals and provided 5 assists.



The contract of the 34-year-old Senegalese defender extends until the summer of 2027, after joining the leader in the summer of 2023 from Italian Napoli on a three-season contract. He has won the Saudi Super Cup twice, in addition to the Roshen League and the King Abdulaziz Cup once.