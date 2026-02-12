كما أشارت «عكاظ» وقبل 24 ساعة من المواجهة المرتقبة بين الهلال والاتفاق ضمن الجولة الـ22 من دوري روشن للمحترفين، جددت إدارة نادي الهلال عقد مدافع الفريق «كوليبالي» لموسم واحد ينتهي في صيف 2027، حفاظًا على أحد أعمدة الخط الخلفي في تشكيلة المدرب «إنزاغي»، بعد المستويات المميزة التي قدمها خلال فترة تواجدة مع الفريق، وأكد الحساب الرسمي لنادي الهلال عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «x»: «الدرع الأزرق مستمر مع كبير آسيا»، بالإضافة لمقطع فيديو خاص باللاعب، كشف من خلاله استمرار كوليبالي وتمديد العلاقة التعاقدية بين الطرفين.


يذكر أن كوليبالي خاض 111 مباراة بقميص الهلال، سجل خلالها 6 أهداف وقدم 5 تمريرات حاسمة.


ويمتد عقد المدافع السنغالي، البالغ 34 عامًا، حتى صيف 2027، بعد انضمامه للزعيم في صيف 2023 قادمًا من نابولي الإيطالي بعقد لثلاثة مواسم، وتوّج بلقب السوبر السعودي مرتين، إضافة إلى دوري روشن وكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين مرة واحدة.