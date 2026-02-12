Under the supervision of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the General Directorate of Passports launched today (Thursday) 4 new electronic services through the Ministry of Interior's electronic services platform "Absher".

The new services included (the service of updating the resident's photo, the service of canceling a dependent's record, the service of separating a dependent individual, and the Absher Travel service at Salwa crossing).

The Acting Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh Al-Murabba, confirmed that these services are part of the developmental steps for electronic transactions aimed at saving time and effort, streamlining procedures, enhancing the quality of "Passports" services, and providing smart solutions and digital transformation to contribute to improving the efficiency of services provided to beneficiaries.