برﻋﺎﻳﺔ وزﻳﺮ اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﻴﺔ اﻷﻣﻴﺮ ﻋﺒﺪاﻟﻌﺰﻳﺰ ﺑﻦ ﺳﻌﻮد ﺑﻦ ﻧﺎﻳﻒ ﺑﻦ ﻋﺒﺪاﻟﻌﺰﻳﺰ، دشنت المديرية العامة للجوازات، اﻟﻴﻮم (الخميس)، 4 ﺧﺪﻣﺎت إﻟﻜﺘﺮوﻧﻴﺔ ﺟﺪﻳﺪة عبر ﻣﻨﺼﺔ وزارة اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﻴﺔ ﻟﻠﺨﺪﻣﺎت اﻹﻟﻜﺘﺮوﻧﻴﺔ «أبشر».
وشملت الخدمات الجديدة (خدمة تحديث صورة مقيم، خدمة إلغاء سجل تابع، خدمة فصل فرد تابع، وخدمة أبشر سفر بمنفذ سلوى).
وأﻛﺪ مدير عام الجوازات المكلف اﻟﻠﻮاء الدكتور صالح اﻟﻤﺮﺑﻊ، أن ﻫﺬه اﻟﺨﺪﻣﺎت ﺗﺄﺗﻲ ﺿﻤﻦ اﻟﺨﻄﻮات اﻟﺘﻄﻮﻳﺮﻳﺔ ﻟﻠﺘﻌﺎﻣﻼت اﻹﻟﻜﺘﺮوﻧﻴﺔ اﻟﻬﺎدﻓﺔ إﻟﻰ ﺗﻮﻓﻴﺮ اﻟﻮﻗﺖ واﻟﺠﻬﺪ واﺧﺘﺼﺎر اﻹﺟﺮاءات واﻻرﺗﻘﺎء ﺑﺠﻮدة ﺧﺪﻣﺎت «اﻟﺠﻮازات»، وﺗﻮﻓﻴﺮ اﻟﺤﻠﻮل اﻟﺬﻛﻴﺔ واﻟﺘﺤﻮل اﻟﺮﻗﻤﻲ لﻟﻺﺳﻬﺎم ﻓﻲ تعزيز ﻛﻔﺎءة اﻟﺨﺪﻣﺎت اﻟﻤﻘﺪﻣﺔ ﻟﻠﻤﺴﺘﻔﻴﺪﻳﻦ.
Under the supervision of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the General Directorate of Passports launched today (Thursday) 4 new electronic services through the Ministry of Interior's electronic services platform "Absher".
The new services included (the service of updating the resident's photo, the service of canceling a dependent's record, the service of separating a dependent individual, and the Absher Travel service at Salwa crossing).
The Acting Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh Al-Murabba, confirmed that these services are part of the developmental steps for electronic transactions aimed at saving time and effort, streamlining procedures, enhancing the quality of "Passports" services, and providing smart solutions and digital transformation to contribute to improving the efficiency of services provided to beneficiaries.