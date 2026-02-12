برﻋﺎﻳﺔ وزﻳﺮ اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﻴﺔ اﻷﻣﻴﺮ ﻋﺒﺪاﻟﻌﺰﻳﺰ ﺑﻦ ﺳﻌﻮد ﺑﻦ ﻧﺎﻳﻒ ﺑﻦ ﻋﺒﺪاﻟﻌﺰﻳﺰ، دشنت المديرية العامة للجوازات، اﻟﻴﻮم (الخميس)، 4 ﺧﺪﻣﺎت إﻟﻜﺘﺮوﻧﻴﺔ ﺟﺪﻳﺪة عبر ﻣﻨﺼﺔ وزارة اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﻴﺔ ﻟﻠﺨﺪﻣﺎت اﻹﻟﻜﺘﺮوﻧﻴﺔ «أبشر».

وشملت الخدمات الجديدة (خدمة تحديث صورة مقيم، خدمة إلغاء سجل تابع، خدمة فصل فرد تابع، وخدمة أبشر سفر بمنفذ سلوى).

وأﻛﺪ مدير عام الجوازات المكلف اﻟﻠﻮاء الدكتور صالح اﻟﻤﺮﺑﻊ، أن ﻫﺬه اﻟﺨﺪﻣﺎت ﺗﺄﺗﻲ ﺿﻤﻦ اﻟﺨﻄﻮات اﻟﺘﻄﻮﻳﺮﻳﺔ ﻟﻠﺘﻌﺎﻣﻼت اﻹﻟﻜﺘﺮوﻧﻴﺔ اﻟﻬﺎدﻓﺔ إﻟﻰ ﺗﻮﻓﻴﺮ اﻟﻮﻗﺖ واﻟﺠﻬﺪ واﺧﺘﺼﺎر اﻹﺟﺮاءات واﻻرﺗﻘﺎء ﺑﺠﻮدة ﺧﺪﻣﺎت «اﻟﺠﻮازات»، وﺗﻮﻓﻴﺮ اﻟﺤﻠﻮل اﻟﺬﻛﻴﺔ واﻟﺘﺤﻮل اﻟﺮﻗﻤﻲ لﻟﻺﺳﻬﺎم ﻓﻲ تعزيز ﻛﻔﺎءة اﻟﺨﺪﻣﺎت اﻟﻤﻘﺪﻣﺔ ﻟﻠﻤﺴﺘﻔﻴﺪﻳﻦ.