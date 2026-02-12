نيابةً عن أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، حضر أمين المنطقة الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عيّاف اليوم, حفل سفارة الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية في المملكة بمناسبة اليوم الوطني، وذلك بقصر الثقافة في مدينة الرياض.
وكان في استقبال الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عيّاف لدى وصوله مقر الحفل سفير إيران لدى المملكة علي رضا عنايتي، وعدد من منسوبي السفارة.
حضر الحفل، مدير عام الإدارة العامة لشؤون السلك الدبلوماسي بوزارة الخارجية علي بن عبدالله الشهري، وعدد من أعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي المعتمدين لدى المملكة.
On behalf of the Prince of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of the Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, attended today the celebration held by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Kingdom on the occasion of National Day, at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh.
Upon his arrival at the venue, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf was received by the Iranian Ambassador to the Kingdom, Ali Reza Anayati, along with several embassy staff members.
The event was attended by the Director General of the General Administration for Diplomatic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ali bin Abdullah Al-Shahri, and a number of accredited diplomatic members in the Kingdom.