On behalf of the Prince of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of the Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, attended today the celebration held by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Kingdom on the occasion of National Day, at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh.

Upon his arrival at the venue, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf was received by the Iranian Ambassador to the Kingdom, Ali Reza Anayati, along with several embassy staff members.

The event was attended by the Director General of the General Administration for Diplomatic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ali bin Abdullah Al-Shahri, and a number of accredited diplomatic members in the Kingdom.