نيابةً عن أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، حضر أمين المنطقة الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عيّاف اليوم, حفل سفارة الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية في المملكة بمناسبة اليوم الوطني، وذلك بقصر الثقافة في مدينة الرياض.

وكان في استقبال الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عيّاف لدى وصوله مقر الحفل سفير إيران لدى المملكة علي رضا عنايتي، وعدد من منسوبي السفارة.

حضر الحفل، مدير عام الإدارة العامة لشؤون السلك الدبلوماسي بوزارة الخارجية علي بن عبدالله الشهري، وعدد من أعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي المعتمدين لدى المملكة.