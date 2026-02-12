In a transformative educational scene characterized by a rapid shift towards "human capacity development," Dr. Saad bin Awad Al-Harbi has emerged as one of the most important technocratic leaders who combine academic depth with extensive field experience. His appointment to senior leadership positions in the Ministry of Education was not merely an administrative step but a reflection of the ministry's direction towards empowering competencies that have progressed through the "kitchen" of public education and are familiar with its intricate details.

Dr. Al-Harbi began his journey from prestigious academic strongholds, specializing in the principles of jurisprudence, and earned his PhD with first-class honors from the Islamic University. This specialization granted him precision in analysis and the ability to "structure" ideas, which later reflected in his management style that tends towards meticulous organization and logical sequencing. He did not stop at the legal aspect alone but enhanced it with an intensive educational diploma to link scientific content with methods of delivering it to future generations.

What distinguishes Dr. Saad is that he is a proud "son of the ministry"; he has moved between several vital portfolios, each of which has added a different dimension to his leadership personality. He took on the file of kindergartens and early childhood, which is a key area that Vision 2030 bets on to increase enrollment rates in early education. He succeeded in laying the foundational stones to expand this sector, and his interest in nurturing talent was evident through the "Creativity Olympiad" as an agent for developing students' capabilities, where his name became associated with international award platforms. He was a supervisor and motivator for Saudi students in forums such as "ISEF," believing that Saudi students possess the genes of creativity if provided with a stimulating environment.

Additionally, through his work as an assistant for educational programs, Al-Harbi made a clear contribution to updating curricula to keep pace with global skills while preserving national identity and authentic values.

It is expected that Al-Harbi's efforts, based on his recently appointed position, will focus on empowering teachers as the cornerstone of the educational process, in addition to activating precise measurement tools for students' cognitive and skill performance, as well as investing in people by transforming education from mere rote learning to "skill building" that serves the future job market.