في مشهد تعليمي يتسم بالتحول المتسارع نحو «تنمية القدرات البشرية» برز اسم الدكتور سعد بن عواض الحربي كواحد من أهم القادة التكنوقراط الذين يجمعون بين العمق الأكاديمي والخبرة الميدانية الطويلة. ولم يكن تعيين الحربي في مناصب قيادية عليا بوزارة التعليم مجرد خطوة إدارية بل هو انعكاس لتوجه الوزارة نحو تمكين الكفاءات التي تدرجت في «مطبخ» التعليم العام وعرفت تفاصيله الدقيقة.

وبدأ الدكتور الحربي رحلته من المعاقل العلمية العريقة، حيث تخصص في أصول الفقه، وحصل على درجة الدكتوراه بمرتبة الشرف الأولى من الجامعة الإسلامية، ومنحه هذا التخصص دقة في التحليل وقدرة على «هيكلة» الأفكار، وهو ما انعكس لاحقاً على أسلوبه الإداري الذي يميل إلى التنظيم الدقيق والمنطق المتسلسل. ولم يقف الحربي عند الجانب الشرعي فحسب، بل عززه بدبلوم تربوي مكثف ليربط بين المحتوى العلمي وطرق إيصاله للأجيال.

وما يميز الدكتور سعد هو أنه «ابن الوزارة» البار؛ فقد تنقل بين عدة حقائب حيوية منحت كل منها بُعداً مختلفاً لشخصيته القيادية، حيث تولى ملف رياض الأطفال والطفولة المبكرة، وهو الملف الذي تراهن عليه رؤية 2030 لرفع نسبة الالتحاق بالتعليم في سن مبكرة، ونجح في وضع اللبنات الأساسية لتوسيع هذا القطاع، كما برز اهتمامه برعاية الموهبة، وذلك من خلال «أولمبياد الإبداع» كوكيل لتنمية قدرات الطلاب، حيث ارتبط اسمه بمنصات التتويج الدولية، وكان المشرف والمحفز لطلاب المملكة في محافل مثل «آيسف» مؤمناً بأن الطالب السعودي يمتلك جينات الإبداع إذا ما توفرت له البيئة المحفزة.

كما كان للحربي من خلال عمله كوكيل للبرامج التعليمية مساهمه واضحة في تحديث الخطط الدراسية لتواكب المهارات العالمية مع الحفاظ على الهوية الوطنية والقيم الأصيلة.

ومن المنتظر أن تتركز مجهودات الحربي بناء على منصبه الذي عُيّن به أخيراً على تمكين المعلم باعتباره حجر الزاوية في العملية التعليمية، إضافة الى تفعيل أدوات قياس دقيقة للأداء المعرفي والمهاري للطلاب، وكذلك الاستثمار في الإنسان من خلال تحويل التعليم من مجرد تلقين إلى «بناء مهارات» تخدم سوق العمل المستقبلي.