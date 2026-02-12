وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله إلى مدينة ميونخ في جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية اليوم لترؤس وفد المملكة المشارك في مؤتمر ميونخ للأمن 2026.

ويضم وفد المملكة المشارك في المؤتمر: وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير، ومحافظ الهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني المهندس ماجد بن محمد المزيد، والرئيس التنفيذي لمركز الدراسات والأبحاث الإستراتيجية الدفاعية اللواء الركن فهد بن حمد العتيبي.

ومن المقرر أن يناقش وزير الخارجية والوفد المرافق خلال جلسات المؤتمر أبرز القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، والتحديات التي تواجه الأمن والاستقرار العالميين.