Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in Munich, Germany today to head the Kingdom's delegation participating in the Munich Security Conference 2026.

The Kingdom's delegation participating in the conference includes: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, member of the Council of Ministers, Climate Affairs Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority Engineer Majid bin Mohammed Al-Mazid, and the CEO of the Center for Strategic Defense Studies and Research, Major General Fahd bin Hamad Al-Otaibi.

During the conference sessions, the Foreign Minister and the accompanying delegation are scheduled to discuss the most prominent regional and international issues, as well as the challenges facing global security and stability.