The municipality of Sabya has completed the project of the popular market of the governorate, covering an area estimated at 32,000 square meters, which includes 182 commercial shops equipped to accommodate business activities and support entrepreneurs and productive families.

The project comes as part of the municipality's vision to develop economic and heritage sites in the governorate, as work is currently underway to complete the second and third phases, which will enhance the market's capacity and expand the range of services provided to shoppers and traders.

The Mayor of Sabya Governorate, Mufrih Al-Fifi, explained that the implementation of the project reflects the municipality's commitment to developing the infrastructure of popular markets according to modern and aesthetic regulatory standards, noting that the market represents a qualitative addition that contributes to stimulating commercial activity, creating investment opportunities, and supporting the local economy, in addition to preserving the heritage character that reflects the cultural identity of the governorate.

Mayor Al-Fifi pointed out that the project aims to enhance commercial activity and support local investment, providing an organized, safe, and attractive shopping environment, and empowering entrepreneurs and productive families with suitable sales outlets, while preserving and showcasing the popular heritage in a civilized manner, and improving the quality of the urban scene in the governorate.

He also emphasized the municipality's continued efforts to implement quality projects that contribute to achieving sustainable development and meeting community needs, reflecting its commitment to its service and developmental role.