أنجزت بلدية صبيا، مشروع سوق المحافظة الشعبي على مساحة تُقدّر بـ 32 ألف متر مربع، حيث يضم السوق 182 محلاً تجارياً مجهزة لاستيعاب الأنشطة التجارية ودعم رواد الأعمال والأسر المنتجة.

ويأتي المشروع في إطار رؤية البلدية لتنمية المواقع الاقتصادية والتراثية بالمحافظة، حيث يجري العمل حالياً على استكمال المرحلتين الثانية والثالثة بما يعزز الطاقة الاستيعابية للسوق ويوسّع نطاق الخدمات المقدمة للمتسوقين والتجار.
وأوضح رئيس بلدية محافظة صبيا مفرح الفيفي أن تنفيذ المشروع يعكس حرص البلدية على تطوير البنية التحتية للأسواق الشعبية وفق معايير تنظيمية وجمالية حديثة وعصرية، مشيراً إلى أن السوق يمثل إضافة نوعية تسهم في تنشيط الحركة التجارية، وخلق فرص استثمارية، ودعم الاقتصاد المحلي، إلى جانب المحافظة على الطابع التراثي الذي يعكس هوية المحافظة الثقافية.
وأشار رئيس البلدية "الفيفي" إلى أن المشروع يهدف إلى تعزيز النشاط التجاري ودعم الاستثمار المحلي ويوفر بيئة تسوق منظمة وآمنة وجاذبة، ويعمل على تمكين رواد الأعمال والأسر المنتجة من منافذ بيع مناسبة، ويحافظ على الموروث الشعبي وإبرازه بشكل حضاري ، ويرفع من جودة المشهد الحضري في المحافظة.
مؤكدا في الوقت ذاته على استمرار البلدية في تنفيذ مشاريع نوعية تسهم في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة وتلبية احتياجات المجتمع، بما يعكس التزامها بدورها الخدمي والتنموي.