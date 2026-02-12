أنجزت بلدية صبيا، مشروع سوق المحافظة الشعبي على مساحة تُقدّر بـ 32 ألف متر مربع، حيث يضم السوق 182 محلاً تجارياً مجهزة لاستيعاب الأنشطة التجارية ودعم رواد الأعمال والأسر المنتجة.
ويأتي المشروع في إطار رؤية البلدية لتنمية المواقع الاقتصادية والتراثية بالمحافظة، حيث يجري العمل حالياً على استكمال المرحلتين الثانية والثالثة بما يعزز الطاقة الاستيعابية للسوق ويوسّع نطاق الخدمات المقدمة للمتسوقين والتجار.
وأوضح رئيس بلدية محافظة صبيا مفرح الفيفي أن تنفيذ المشروع يعكس حرص البلدية على تطوير البنية التحتية للأسواق الشعبية وفق معايير تنظيمية وجمالية حديثة وعصرية، مشيراً إلى أن السوق يمثل إضافة نوعية تسهم في تنشيط الحركة التجارية، وخلق فرص استثمارية، ودعم الاقتصاد المحلي، إلى جانب المحافظة على الطابع التراثي الذي يعكس هوية المحافظة الثقافية.
وأشار رئيس البلدية "الفيفي" إلى أن المشروع يهدف إلى تعزيز النشاط التجاري ودعم الاستثمار المحلي ويوفر بيئة تسوق منظمة وآمنة وجاذبة، ويعمل على تمكين رواد الأعمال والأسر المنتجة من منافذ بيع مناسبة، ويحافظ على الموروث الشعبي وإبرازه بشكل حضاري ، ويرفع من جودة المشهد الحضري في المحافظة.
مؤكدا في الوقت ذاته على استمرار البلدية في تنفيذ مشاريع نوعية تسهم في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة وتلبية احتياجات المجتمع، بما يعكس التزامها بدورها الخدمي والتنموي.
The municipality of Sabya has completed the project of the popular market of the governorate, covering an area estimated at 32,000 square meters, which includes 182 commercial shops equipped to accommodate business activities and support entrepreneurs and productive families.
The project comes as part of the municipality's vision to develop economic and heritage sites in the governorate, as work is currently underway to complete the second and third phases, which will enhance the market's capacity and expand the range of services provided to shoppers and traders.
The Mayor of Sabya Governorate, Mufrih Al-Fifi, explained that the implementation of the project reflects the municipality's commitment to developing the infrastructure of popular markets according to modern and aesthetic regulatory standards, noting that the market represents a qualitative addition that contributes to stimulating commercial activity, creating investment opportunities, and supporting the local economy, in addition to preserving the heritage character that reflects the cultural identity of the governorate.
Mayor Al-Fifi pointed out that the project aims to enhance commercial activity and support local investment, providing an organized, safe, and attractive shopping environment, and empowering entrepreneurs and productive families with suitable sales outlets, while preserving and showcasing the popular heritage in a civilized manner, and improving the quality of the urban scene in the governorate.
He also emphasized the municipality's continued efforts to implement quality projects that contribute to achieving sustainable development and meeting community needs, reflecting its commitment to its service and developmental role.