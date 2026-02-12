التقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالرياض اليوم (الخميس)، قائد قوات الدفاع قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير.

وجرى خلال اللقاء التأكيد على متانة العلاقات الأخوية الراسخة، والشراكة الإستراتيجية الدفاعية بين البلدين الشقيقين، ودورهما المحوري والريادي في المحافظة على الأمن والسلم الدوليين؛ بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة، ويحقق تطلعات قيادتي البلدين، إضافةً إلى مناقشة عددٍ من القضايا والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر اللقاء نائب وزير الدفاع الأمير عبدالرحمن بن محمد بن عياف، ورئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض بن حامد الرويلي، ومستشار وزير الدفاع لشؤون الاستخبارات هشام بن عبدالعزيز بن سيف.

فيما حضره من الجانب الباكستاني سكرتير قائد قوات الدفاع قائد الجيش اللواء محمد جواد طارق، والملحق العسكري بسفارة باكستان لدى المملكة العميد محسن جاويد.