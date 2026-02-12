Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met today (Thursday) in his office in Riyadh with the Chief of Defense Forces, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, General Asim Munir.

During the meeting, they emphasized the strength of the established fraternal relations and the strategic defense partnership between the two brotherly countries, as well as their pivotal and leading role in maintaining international peace and security; serving mutual interests and achieving the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries, in addition to discussing a number of issues and topics of common interest.

Attending the meeting were Deputy Defense Minister Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, and the Minister of Defense's Advisor for Intelligence Affairs Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.

From the Pakistani side, the meeting was attended by the Secretary to the Chief of Defense Forces, Chief of Army Staff, Major General Muhammad Jawad Tariq, and the Military Attaché at the Pakistani Embassy in the Kingdom, Brigadier General Mohsin Javed.