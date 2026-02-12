تحت رعاية مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد الفيصل، ونيابة عنه، كرّم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ بجائزة التميز الثقافي لجائزة مكة للتميّز في دورتها الـ17 لعام 2025، عن مشروع «على خطاه».

وثمّن آل الشيخ في تصريح هذا التكريم، في الحفل الذي أُقيم في مدينة جدة أمس (الأربعاء)، وكتب في منشور على منصة «X»: «تشرفت اليوم بالحصول على جائزة غالية من وطني لا تُقدر بثمن وباسم أطهر البقاع، هذه الجائزة التي تبنّاها رجل السياسة والإدارة والثقافة والأدب وأمير الإنسانية سيدي صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير خالد الفيصل حفظه الله.. ومن يد عضيده صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير سعود بن مشعل حفظه الله».

وأضاف: «أهل منطقة مكة محظوظون بوجود أمثال سموه، هذه الجائزة بعد توفيق الله أهديها إلى مقام مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الذي تعلمت منه الدقة وإتقان العمل، وإلى سمو سيدي قائدنا الملهم وعرّاب الرؤية الأمير محمد بن سلمان (حفظه الله) لدعمه وتشجيعه وثقته الكريمة بي»، مختتماً تصريحه بأن كل الإنجازات -بعد توفيق الله- من دعم هذه القيادة العظيمة وتمكينها وثقتها.

ويُعد مشروع «على خطاه» تجربة تحاكي الدرب التاريخي الذي سلكه النبي محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم، وصاحبه أبوبكر الصديق رضي الله عنه، خلال الهجرة من مكة المكرمة إلى المدينة المنورة، في العام الأول للهجرة.

وتهدف هذه التجربة إلى إحياء ذكرى هذا الحدث العظيم، من خلال تمكين المسلمين من تتبع خطى النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم في رحلته، مع التركيز على الجوانب التاريخية للهجرة.

يُذكر أن جائزة مكة للتميز تعمل على تشجيع العمل المميز والجهد البارز ذي الصفة الفردية أو الجماعية، وتأصيل المبادئ الإسلامية في آداب المهن واتقان العمل، وإظهار الإبداع الحضاري لإنسان منطقة مكة المكرمة، وتشجيع توظيف التقنيات الحديثة في التطوير، والارتقاء بمستوى الأداء والجودة، وتنمية وتطوير الموارد البشرية بالمنطقة.