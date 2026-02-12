Under the patronage of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, and on his behalf, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, honored the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh, with the Cultural Excellence Award of the Makkah Award for Excellence in its 17th edition for the year 2025, for the project "In His Footsteps".

Al-Sheikh appreciated this honor in a statement at the ceremony held in Jeddah yesterday (Wednesday), and wrote in a post on the "X" platform: "I was honored today to receive a precious award from my country that is priceless and in the name of the purest of places. This award was embraced by a man of politics, administration, culture, literature, and the Prince of Humanity, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, may God protect him... and by the support of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishal, may God protect him."

He added: "The people of the Makkah Region are fortunate to have someone like him. This award, after God's success, I dedicate to the esteemed position of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, from whom I learned precision and mastery of work, and to my inspiring leader and architect of the vision, Prince Mohammed bin Salman (may God protect him) for his support, encouragement, and generous trust in me," concluding his statement by saying that all achievements - after God's success - are due to the support of this great leadership and its empowerment and trust.

The project "In His Footsteps" is an experience that simulates the historical path taken by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his companion Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq (may God be pleased with him) during the migration from Makkah to Madinah in the first year of the Hijrah.

This experience aims to revive the memory of this great event by enabling Muslims to follow the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in his journey, with a focus on the historical aspects of the migration.

It is worth mentioning that the Makkah Award for Excellence works to encourage distinguished work and outstanding efforts, whether individual or collective, to instill Islamic principles in professional ethics and mastery of work, to showcase the civilizational creativity of the people of the Makkah Region, to encourage the use of modern technologies in development, to elevate the level of performance and quality, and to develop and enhance human resources in the region.