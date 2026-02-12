أعلنت وزارة الخارجية البريطانية أن غالبية القادمين إلى المملكة المتحدة، باستثناء المواطنين البريطانيين والإيرلنديين، بمن فيهم مزدوجو الجنسية، سيحتاجون اعتبارًا من 25 فبراير 2026 إلى تأشيرة إلكترونية (eVisa) أو تصريح سفر إلكتروني (ETA) قبل دخول البلاد.

تحذير لمزدوجي الجنسية

وكانت وزارة الداخلية البريطانية قد دعت، في تنبيه رسمي، المواطنين مزدوجي الجنسية الراغبين في السفر إلى المملكة المتحدة لاحقًا هذا الشهر، إلى التأكد من حيازتهم جواز سفر بريطاني ساري المفعول أو شهادة استحقاق، تفاديًا لمشكلات محتملة، قد تصل إلى منعهم من الصعود إلى الطائرة ابتداءً من التاريخ المحدد.

85 جنسية مشمولة بالقرار

وأوضحت الوزارة أن الزوار من 85 جنسية – من بينهم مواطنو الولايات المتحدة وكندا وإسبانيا وفرنسا – والذين لا يُطلب منهم حاليًا الحصول على تأشيرة مسبقة، لن يتمكنوا من السفر قانونيًا إلى المملكة المتحدة دون استخراج تصريح سفر إلكتروني (ETA) قبل المغادرة.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن توجه الحكومة البريطانية نحو رقمنة نظام الهجرة، تمهيدًا لاعتماد حدود «غير تلامسية» في المستقبل.

شركات الطيران تحت طائلة الغرامة

وبموجب النظام الجديد، سيكون على جميع الراغبين في السفر الحصول مسبقًا على تصريح إلكتروني، سواء عبر ETA أو من خلال تأشيرة إلكترونية، على أن تتحمل شركات الطيران والنقل البحري مسؤولية التحقق من استيفاء المسافرين لهذه المتطلبات قبل إتمام الرحلات.

وقد يؤدي عدم الامتثال إلى فرض غرامات مدنية تصل إلى 50 ألف جنيه إسترليني عن كل رحلة جوية أو بحرية مخالفة.

وتشير مصادر في قطاع النقل إلى أن ضيق المهلة الزمنية يدفع بعض المشغلين إلى تسريع عمليات الربط التقني مع نظام مراقبة الحدود التابع لوزارة الداخلية، فيما تسعى شركات عبارات صغيرة إلى التعاقد العاجل مع مزودي خدمات تقنيين لضمان الامتثال.

13.3 مليون طلب منذ إطلاق النظام

ومنذ إطلاق نظام ETA في أكتوبر 2023، تقدّم أكثر من 13.3 مليون زائر بطلبات ناجحة، في خطوة تهدف إلى تسهيل وتسريع إجراءات السفر. وأصبح التصريح شرطًا أساسيًا حتى للمسافرين عبر رحلات متصلة ممن يخضعون لإجراءات مراقبة الجوازات داخل المملكة المتحدة.

وقال وزير الهجرة والمواطنة، مايك تاب، إن النظام يمنح السلطات صلاحيات أوسع لمنع دخول من يشكلون تهديدًا أمنيًا، ويوفر صورة أشمل عن أنماط الهجرة، مؤكدًا في الوقت ذاته أنه أكثر ملاءمة للمسافرين ويسهم في تقديم تجربة سفر أكثر سلاسة لملايين الزوار سنويًا.

رسوم وإجراءات التقديم

ويمكن التقديم للحصول على تصريح السفر الإلكتروني عبر التطبيق الرسمي المعتمد من الحكومة البريطانية، مقابل رسوم تبلغ 16 جنيهًا إسترلينيًا. ويحصل معظم المتقدمين على قرار خلال دقائق، فيما توصي السلطات بإتاحة مهلة تصل إلى 3 أيام عمل في بعض الحالات التي تتطلب مراجعة إضافية.

وخلال المرحلة الأولى من التطبيق، لم تُفرض المتطلبات بشكل صارم، لإتاحة فترة انتقالية للزوار، وهو النهج الذي سبق أن اتبعته دول مثل الولايات المتحدة وكندا عند تطبيق أنظمة مماثلة.