The British Foreign Office has announced that the majority of arrivals in the United Kingdom, excluding British and Irish citizens, including dual nationals, will need an electronic visa (eVisa) or an electronic travel authorization (ETA) before entering the country starting from February 25, 2026.

Warning for Dual Nationals

The British Home Office has urged dual nationals wishing to travel to the UK later this month, in an official alert, to ensure they possess a valid British passport or a certificate of entitlement, to avoid potential issues that could lead to them being denied boarding starting from the specified date.

85 Nationalities Included in the Decision

The ministry clarified that visitors from 85 nationalities – including citizens of the United States, Canada, Spain, and France – who are not currently required to obtain a visa in advance, will not be able to travel legally to the UK without obtaining an electronic travel authorization (ETA) before departure.

This step comes as part of the British government's move towards digitizing the immigration system, paving the way for the adoption of "contactless" borders in the future.

Airlines Under Penalty

Under the new system, all travelers will be required to obtain an electronic authorization in advance, either via ETA or through an electronic visa, with airlines and maritime transport companies being responsible for verifying that travelers meet these requirements before completing their journeys.

Non-compliance could lead to civil penalties of up to £50,000 for each non-compliant flight or maritime journey.

Sources in the transport sector indicate that the tight deadline is prompting some operators to expedite technical linkages with the Home Office's border control system, while small ferry companies are seeking urgent contracts with technical service providers to ensure compliance.

13.3 Million Applications Since Launching the System

Since the launch of the ETA system in October 2023, more than 13.3 million visitors have submitted successful applications, in a move aimed at facilitating and speeding up travel procedures. The authorization has become a prerequisite even for travelers on connecting flights who are subject to passport control procedures within the UK.

Immigration and Citizenship Minister, Mike Tapp, stated that the system grants authorities broader powers to prevent the entry of those who pose a security threat, and provides a more comprehensive picture of migration patterns, while also confirming that it is more convenient for travelers and contributes to a smoother travel experience for millions of visitors annually.

Fees and Application Procedures

Travelers can apply for the electronic travel authorization through the official app approved by the British government, for a fee of £16. Most applicants receive a decision within minutes, while authorities recommend allowing up to 3 working days in some cases that require additional review.

During the initial phase of implementation, the requirements were not strictly enforced to allow a transitional period for visitors, a strategy that has previously been adopted by countries like the United States and Canada when implementing similar systems.