أعلنت وزارة الخارجية البريطانية أن غالبية القادمين إلى المملكة المتحدة، باستثناء المواطنين البريطانيين والإيرلنديين، بمن فيهم مزدوجو الجنسية، سيحتاجون اعتبارًا من 25 فبراير 2026 إلى تأشيرة إلكترونية (eVisa) أو تصريح سفر إلكتروني (ETA) قبل دخول البلاد.
تحذير لمزدوجي الجنسية
وكانت وزارة الداخلية البريطانية قد دعت، في تنبيه رسمي، المواطنين مزدوجي الجنسية الراغبين في السفر إلى المملكة المتحدة لاحقًا هذا الشهر، إلى التأكد من حيازتهم جواز سفر بريطاني ساري المفعول أو شهادة استحقاق، تفاديًا لمشكلات محتملة، قد تصل إلى منعهم من الصعود إلى الطائرة ابتداءً من التاريخ المحدد.
85 جنسية مشمولة بالقرار
وأوضحت الوزارة أن الزوار من 85 جنسية – من بينهم مواطنو الولايات المتحدة وكندا وإسبانيا وفرنسا – والذين لا يُطلب منهم حاليًا الحصول على تأشيرة مسبقة، لن يتمكنوا من السفر قانونيًا إلى المملكة المتحدة دون استخراج تصريح سفر إلكتروني (ETA) قبل المغادرة.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن توجه الحكومة البريطانية نحو رقمنة نظام الهجرة، تمهيدًا لاعتماد حدود «غير تلامسية» في المستقبل.
شركات الطيران تحت طائلة الغرامة
وبموجب النظام الجديد، سيكون على جميع الراغبين في السفر الحصول مسبقًا على تصريح إلكتروني، سواء عبر ETA أو من خلال تأشيرة إلكترونية، على أن تتحمل شركات الطيران والنقل البحري مسؤولية التحقق من استيفاء المسافرين لهذه المتطلبات قبل إتمام الرحلات.
وقد يؤدي عدم الامتثال إلى فرض غرامات مدنية تصل إلى 50 ألف جنيه إسترليني عن كل رحلة جوية أو بحرية مخالفة.
وتشير مصادر في قطاع النقل إلى أن ضيق المهلة الزمنية يدفع بعض المشغلين إلى تسريع عمليات الربط التقني مع نظام مراقبة الحدود التابع لوزارة الداخلية، فيما تسعى شركات عبارات صغيرة إلى التعاقد العاجل مع مزودي خدمات تقنيين لضمان الامتثال.
13.3 مليون طلب منذ إطلاق النظام
ومنذ إطلاق نظام ETA في أكتوبر 2023، تقدّم أكثر من 13.3 مليون زائر بطلبات ناجحة، في خطوة تهدف إلى تسهيل وتسريع إجراءات السفر. وأصبح التصريح شرطًا أساسيًا حتى للمسافرين عبر رحلات متصلة ممن يخضعون لإجراءات مراقبة الجوازات داخل المملكة المتحدة.
وقال وزير الهجرة والمواطنة، مايك تاب، إن النظام يمنح السلطات صلاحيات أوسع لمنع دخول من يشكلون تهديدًا أمنيًا، ويوفر صورة أشمل عن أنماط الهجرة، مؤكدًا في الوقت ذاته أنه أكثر ملاءمة للمسافرين ويسهم في تقديم تجربة سفر أكثر سلاسة لملايين الزوار سنويًا.
رسوم وإجراءات التقديم
ويمكن التقديم للحصول على تصريح السفر الإلكتروني عبر التطبيق الرسمي المعتمد من الحكومة البريطانية، مقابل رسوم تبلغ 16 جنيهًا إسترلينيًا. ويحصل معظم المتقدمين على قرار خلال دقائق، فيما توصي السلطات بإتاحة مهلة تصل إلى 3 أيام عمل في بعض الحالات التي تتطلب مراجعة إضافية.
وخلال المرحلة الأولى من التطبيق، لم تُفرض المتطلبات بشكل صارم، لإتاحة فترة انتقالية للزوار، وهو النهج الذي سبق أن اتبعته دول مثل الولايات المتحدة وكندا عند تطبيق أنظمة مماثلة.
The British Foreign Office has announced that the majority of arrivals in the United Kingdom, excluding British and Irish citizens, including dual nationals, will need an electronic visa (eVisa) or an electronic travel authorization (ETA) before entering the country starting from February 25, 2026.
Warning for Dual Nationals
The British Home Office has urged dual nationals wishing to travel to the UK later this month, in an official alert, to ensure they possess a valid British passport or a certificate of entitlement, to avoid potential issues that could lead to them being denied boarding starting from the specified date.
85 Nationalities Included in the Decision
The ministry clarified that visitors from 85 nationalities – including citizens of the United States, Canada, Spain, and France – who are not currently required to obtain a visa in advance, will not be able to travel legally to the UK without obtaining an electronic travel authorization (ETA) before departure.
This step comes as part of the British government's move towards digitizing the immigration system, paving the way for the adoption of "contactless" borders in the future.
Airlines Under Penalty
Under the new system, all travelers will be required to obtain an electronic authorization in advance, either via ETA or through an electronic visa, with airlines and maritime transport companies being responsible for verifying that travelers meet these requirements before completing their journeys.
Non-compliance could lead to civil penalties of up to £50,000 for each non-compliant flight or maritime journey.
Sources in the transport sector indicate that the tight deadline is prompting some operators to expedite technical linkages with the Home Office's border control system, while small ferry companies are seeking urgent contracts with technical service providers to ensure compliance.
13.3 Million Applications Since Launching the System
Since the launch of the ETA system in October 2023, more than 13.3 million visitors have submitted successful applications, in a move aimed at facilitating and speeding up travel procedures. The authorization has become a prerequisite even for travelers on connecting flights who are subject to passport control procedures within the UK.
Immigration and Citizenship Minister, Mike Tapp, stated that the system grants authorities broader powers to prevent the entry of those who pose a security threat, and provides a more comprehensive picture of migration patterns, while also confirming that it is more convenient for travelers and contributes to a smoother travel experience for millions of visitors annually.
Fees and Application Procedures
Travelers can apply for the electronic travel authorization through the official app approved by the British government, for a fee of £16. Most applicants receive a decision within minutes, while authorities recommend allowing up to 3 working days in some cases that require additional review.
During the initial phase of implementation, the requirements were not strictly enforced to allow a transitional period for visitors, a strategy that has previously been adopted by countries like the United States and Canada when implementing similar systems.