The Acting Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, chaired today (Thursday) a meeting of the leadership of the Directorate and the Directors of Passport Departments in the regions, at the Directorate's headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the strategic plan for the General Directorate of Passports and the procedures provided by the sector at international entry points (air, sea, and land) were discussed, as well as the passport plan for the Hajj and Umrah seasons, and enhancing the efficiency of electronic services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors.

Major General Al-Murabba emphasized the importance of continuing efforts and fulfilling the tasks assigned to passport personnel to serve beneficiaries, and working in coordination with relevant authorities.