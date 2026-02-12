رأس مدير عام الجوازات المكلف اللواء الدكتور صالح بن سعد المربع اليوم (الخميس)، اجتماع قيادات المديرية ومديري إدارات جوازات المناطق، بمقر المديرية بالرياض.

ونوقشت خلال الاجتماع الخطة الإستراتيجية للمديرية العامة للجوازات والإجراءات التي يقدمها القطاع في المنافذ الدولية (الجوية والبحرية والبرية) وخطة الجوازات في موسمي الحج والعمرة، وتعزيز كفاءة الخدمات الإلكترونية المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين.

وأكد اللواء المربع أهمية مواصلة الجهود، وأداء المهمات المناطة بمنسوبي الجوازات لخدمة المستفيدين، والعمل بتكامل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.