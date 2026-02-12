Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the General Authority of Civil Aviation is organizing the fourth edition of the international conference "Future of Aviation 2026," which will take place from April 20 to 22, 2026, in Riyadh.

On this occasion, the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Board of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the unlimited support received by the transport and logistics sector. He emphasized that the leadership's patronage of the conference reflects its commitment to enhancing the Kingdom's status as a global logistics hub connecting the three continents, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. He pointed out that the conference represents an international platform for exchanging innovative solutions that contribute to improving the efficiency and sustainability of the aviation sector.



For his part, the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, appreciated the generous sponsorship of the conference, affirming that it serves as an important motivator for the success of this global event. He explained that the Future of Aviation Conference has become a key date for decision-makers around the world, especially after being endorsed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as a leading global platform. He noted that the 2026 edition will focus on enhancing international cooperation and expanding investment opportunities in the aviation sector, which is experiencing unprecedented growth, supported by quality initiatives aimed at improving air connectivity and enhancing the travel experience, in line with the objectives of the Aviation Program and Saudi Vision 2030.



Al-Duailej indicated that this year's edition will pay significant attention to empowering the private sector, aiming to attract investments exceeding $100 billion in the aviation sector, which will contribute to providing quality job opportunities and enhancing the GDP.

The conference, which will involve more than 120 countries and over 11,000 experts in the aviation industry, will discuss the most prominent global issues facing the sector, including developing environmental sustainability and enabling advanced air transport, in addition to supporting the objectives of the Aviation Program aimed at transforming the Kingdom into a leading logistics hub in the Middle East and providing an investment-friendly environment.