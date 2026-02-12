تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، تنظم الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني مؤتمر «مستقبل الطيران 2026» الدولي في نسخته الرابعة، وذلك خلال الفترة من 20 إلى 22 أبريل 2026م بمدينة الرياض.

وبهذه المناسبة، رفع وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني المهندس صالح بن ناصر الجاسر، شكره وامتنانه لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على الدعم غير المحدود الذي يحظى به قطاع النقل والخدمات اللوجستية. وأكد أن رعاية القيادة للمؤتمر تعكس حرصها على تعزيز مكانة المملكة كمركز لوجستي عالمي يربط القارات الثلاث، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية، مشيراً إلى أن المؤتمر يمثل منصة دولية لتبادل الحلول الابتكارية التي تسهم في رفع كفاءة واستدامة قطاع الطيران.


من جانبه، ثمّن رئيس الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله الدعيلج الرعاية الكريمة للمؤتمر، مؤكداً أنها تشكل دافعاً مهماً لنجاح هذا الحدث العالمي. وأوضح أن مؤتمر مستقبل الطيران أصبح موعداً رئيسياً لصناع القرار حول العالم، خصوصاً بعد اعتماده من منظمة الطيران المدني الدولي (ICAO) منصة عالمية رائدة، مبيناً أن نسخة 2026 ستركز على تعزيز التعاون الدولي، وتوسيع آفاق الاستثمار في قطاع الطيران الذي يشهد نمواً غير مسبوق، مدعوماً بمبادرات نوعية تهدف إلى رفع مستوى الربط الجوي وتحسين تجربة السفر، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات برنامج الطيران ورؤية المملكة 2030.

وأشار الدعيلج إلى أن نسخة هذا العام ستولي اهتماماً كبيراً بتمكين القطاع الخاص، إذ تستهدف جذب استثمارات تتجاوز 100 مليار دولار في قطاع الطيران، بما يسهم في توفير فرص عمل نوعية وتعزيز الناتج المحلي الإجمالي.

وسيبحث المؤتمر، الذي يشارك فيه أكثر من 120 دولة وأكثر من 11 ألف خبير في صناعة الطيران، أبرز قضايا القطاع عالمياً، بما في ذلك تطوير الاستدامة البيئية وتمكين النقل الجوي المتقدم، إضافة إلى دعم مستهدفات برنامج الطيران الهادفة إلى تحويل المملكة إلى مركز لوجستي رائد في الشرق الأوسط وتوفير بيئة استثمارية.