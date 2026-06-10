The project to operate the prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Marib Governorate provided its diverse medical services to 497 beneficiaries who lost their limbs, from the brotherly Yemeni people, in May 2026, with support from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

During the project, 1559 services were provided, with males accounting for 67% and females for 33%. Additionally, internally displaced persons made up 80% and residents 20% of the total beneficiaries. The services included the manufacturing, fitting, and rehabilitation of prosthetic limbs, physical therapy, and specialized consultations.

This initiative is part of the humanitarian projects offered by the Kingdom, represented by the center, to enhance the capabilities of the health sector and to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people.