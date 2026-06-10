قدم مشروع تشغيل مركز الأطراف الصناعية وإعادة التأهيل في محافظة مأرب خلال مايو 2026 خدماته الطبية المتنوعة لـ497 مستفيداً ممن فقدوا أطرافهم من أبناء الشعب اليمني الشقيق، بدعم من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية.

وجرى خلال المشروع تقديم 1559 خدمة، بلغت نسبة الذكور 67% ونسبة الإناث 33%، بينما شكلت نسبة النازحين 80% والمقيمين 20% من إجمالي المستفيدين، وتوزعت الخدمات بين تصنيع وتركيب وتأهيل الأطراف الصناعية والعلاج الطبيعي والاستشارات التخصصية.

ويأتي ذلك امتداداً للمشاريع الإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة ممثلة بالمركز لرفع إمكانات القطاع الصحي والمحاولة من تخفيف معاناة الشعب اليمني الشقيق.