أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبداللّه، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، برئيس مجلس الوزراء في الجمهورية اللبنانية الدكتور نواف سلام، نقل خلاله توجيه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، باستئناف الصادرات اللبنانية إلى المملكة، بناء على طلب رئيس الجمهورية اللبنانية الرئيس جوزاف عون، ورئيس مجلس الوزراء، ووفقاً للخطوات الإيجابية التي قامت بها الحكومة اللبنانية في طريق إعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة، وما أنجزته الفرق المختصة طوال العام الماضي، وما أبداه الجانب اللبناني من تعاون معها وتقديمه التعهدات المطلوبة.

وأكد وزير الخارجية خلال الاتصال دعم المملكة لاستقرار لبنان وسيادته على كامل أراضيه ورفاهية شعبه الشقيق، وثقته باتخاذ الأشقاء في لبنان جميع التدابير اللازمة لضمان عدم استخدام لبنان منصة للإضرار بأشقائه.