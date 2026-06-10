The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, made a phone call today to the Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic, Dr. Nawaf Salam. During the call, he conveyed the directive of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to resume Lebanese exports to the Kingdom, based on a request from the President of the Lebanese Republic, President Joseph Aoun, and the Prime Minister, and in accordance with the positive steps taken by the Lebanese government towards rebuilding state institutions, as well as the achievements made by the specialized teams throughout the past year, and the cooperation shown by the Lebanese side in providing the required commitments.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized during the call the Kingdom's support for the stability of Lebanon, its sovereignty over all its territories, and the welfare of its brotherly people, and expressed his confidence that the brothers in Lebanon will take all necessary measures to ensure that Lebanon is not used as a platform to harm its brothers.