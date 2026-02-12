The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, received in his office the annual report of the Jazan Region Police and its affiliated security departments for the past year 2025, during his meeting with the Director of the Regional Police, Major General Dr. Owaid bin Mahdi Al-Anzi, along with several security leaders affiliated with the police.

The police director provided the Emir of the region with a detailed explanation of the report's contents, including the security efforts and tasks carried out by the regional police and its affiliated departments in various areas of security work, showcasing the achievements of the past period, field operations, and services provided to citizens and residents.

The Emir of the Jazan Region emphasized the importance of the work being done by the regional police to enhance security and stability in various governorates, centers, and villages of the region, supporting the distinguished field performance in maintaining security and combating crimes, and raising the level of public safety.