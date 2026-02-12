تسلّم أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه، التقرير السنوي لشرطة منطقة جازان والإدارات الأمنية التابعة لها للعام الماضي 2025م، وذلك خلال استقباله مدير شرطة المنطقة اللواء الدكتور عويد بن مهدي العنزي، وعدداً من القيادات الأمنية التابعة للشرطة.

وقدم مدير الشرطة لأمير المنطقة شرحاً مفصلاً عن محتويات التقرير وما اشتمل عليه من الجهود الأمنية والمهمات التي قامت بها شرطة المنطقة والإدارات التابعة لها في مختلف مجالات العمل الأمني، مستعرضاً إنجازات الفترة الماضية والعمليات الميدانية والخدمات المقدَّمة للمواطن والمقيم.

وأكد أمير منطقة جازان أهمية ما تقوم به شرطة المنطقة من أعمال لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في مختلف محافظات ومراكز وقرى المنطقة، ودعم الأداء الميداني المميز في حفظ الأمن ومكافحة الجرائم، ورفع مستوى السلامة العامة.