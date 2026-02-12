وقّع الرئيس التنفيذي للصندوق السعودي للتنمية سلطان بن عبدالرحمن المرشد، مع وزير المالية والميزانية والاقتصاد والتخطيط والتعاون الدولي في جمهورية تشاد طاهر حامد نجولين، اتفاقية قرض تنموي مقدّم من الصندوق بقيمة 50 مليون دولار لتمويل مشروع إنشاء وتجهيز مركز القلب في مستشفى النهضة بجمهورية تشاد.

ويهدف المشروع إلى تطوير البنية التحتية للقطاع الصحي وتعزيز كفاءة خدمات الرعاية المتخصصة في تشاد، بما يتيح توفير خدمات علاجية متقدمة وعالية الجودة للمستفيدين، إذ يشمل المشروع إنشاء مركز متخصص لعلاج أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية مكوّن من 4 طوابق، على مساحة إجمالية تبلغ 20.000 متر مربع, بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى 90 سريرًا طبيًا، مما يسهم في خفض معدلات الوفيات المرتبطة بأمراض القلب، ودعم توطين جراحات القلب داخل البلاد، وتأهيل طلبة الكليات الصحية والكوادر الطبية.

وتأتي هذه الاتفاقية امتدادًا للدور التنموي الذي يضطلع به الصندوق السعودي للتنمية في جمهورية تشاد منذ عام 1976م، إذ قدّم الصندوق التمويل لتنفيذ 6 مشروعات وبرامج إنمائية عبر القروض التنموية الميسّرة بقيمة تصل إلى أكثر من 131 مليون دولار؛ للإسهام في تعزيز التنمية الاجتماعية والاقتصادية وتحقيق استدامتها.