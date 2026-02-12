وقّع الرئيس التنفيذي للصندوق السعودي للتنمية سلطان بن عبدالرحمن المرشد، مع وزير المالية والميزانية والاقتصاد والتخطيط والتعاون الدولي في جمهورية تشاد طاهر حامد نجولين، اتفاقية قرض تنموي مقدّم من الصندوق بقيمة 50 مليون دولار لتمويل مشروع إنشاء وتجهيز مركز القلب في مستشفى النهضة بجمهورية تشاد.
ويهدف المشروع إلى تطوير البنية التحتية للقطاع الصحي وتعزيز كفاءة خدمات الرعاية المتخصصة في تشاد، بما يتيح توفير خدمات علاجية متقدمة وعالية الجودة للمستفيدين، إذ يشمل المشروع إنشاء مركز متخصص لعلاج أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية مكوّن من 4 طوابق، على مساحة إجمالية تبلغ 20.000 متر مربع, بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى 90 سريرًا طبيًا، مما يسهم في خفض معدلات الوفيات المرتبطة بأمراض القلب، ودعم توطين جراحات القلب داخل البلاد، وتأهيل طلبة الكليات الصحية والكوادر الطبية.
وتأتي هذه الاتفاقية امتدادًا للدور التنموي الذي يضطلع به الصندوق السعودي للتنمية في جمهورية تشاد منذ عام 1976م، إذ قدّم الصندوق التمويل لتنفيذ 6 مشروعات وبرامج إنمائية عبر القروض التنموية الميسّرة بقيمة تصل إلى أكثر من 131 مليون دولار؛ للإسهام في تعزيز التنمية الاجتماعية والاقتصادية وتحقيق استدامتها.
The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshid, signed a development loan agreement with the Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning, and International Cooperation of the Republic of Chad, Taher Hamid Ngoulin, for a loan amounting to 50 million dollars to finance the project for the establishment and equipping of a heart center at Al-Nahda Hospital in the Republic of Chad.
The project aims to develop the infrastructure of the health sector and enhance the efficiency of specialized care services in Chad, enabling the provision of advanced and high-quality therapeutic services to beneficiaries. The project includes the establishment of a specialized center for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases consisting of 4 floors, covering a total area of 20,000 square meters, with a capacity of up to 90 medical beds, which contributes to reducing mortality rates associated with heart diseases, supporting the localization of heart surgeries within the country, and training students from health colleges and medical staff.
This agreement comes as an extension of the developmental role played by the Saudi Fund for Development in the Republic of Chad since 1976, as the fund has provided financing for the implementation of 6 development projects and programs through concessional development loans amounting to over 131 million dollars; to contribute to enhancing social and economic development and achieving its sustainability.