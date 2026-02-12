صعدت المؤشرات الرئيسية في وول ستريت، اليوم، بعد يوم من انحسار المخاوف إزاء الاقتصاد الأمريكي؛ بفضل النمو القوي في الوظائف وانخفاض معدل البطالة، في حين تحول اهتمام المستثمرين إلى سلسلة من نتائج أعمال الشركات.


وارتفع المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 48.9 نقطة، أو 0.10%، إلى 50,170.27 نقطة. وتقدم المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 عند الفتح 16.1 نقطة، أو 0.23%، إلى 6,957.54 نقطة. وزاد المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 76.4 نقطة، أو 0.33%، إلى 23,142.87 نقطة.


انخفاض البطالة


وأعلنت الحكومة الأمريكية، أن أصحاب العمل في الولايات المتحدة أضافوا 130 ألف وظيفة بشكل مفاجئ وقوي في يناير، كما انخفض معدل البطالة إلى مستوى لا يزال منخفضاً عند 4.3% بدلاً من 4.4%.


ومع ذلك، أدت المراجعات الحكومية إلى خفض كشوف الأجور في الولايات المتحدة لعامي 2024-2025 بمئات الآلاف من الوظائف، مما قلص عدد الوظائف المستحدثة العام الماضي إلى 181 ألف وظيفة فقط، وهو ثلث الرقم المعلن سابقاً (584 ألفاً)، والأضعف منذ عام الجائحة 2020.


تسريحات أسبوعية


ورغم أن التسريحات الأسبوعية ظلت في نطاق منخفض تاريخياً (بين 200 ألف و250 ألفاً) على مدار السنوات الماضية، إلا أن عدداً من الشركات الكبرى أعلنت أخيراً خفض الوظائف.


وانخفض عدد الأمريكيين الذين تقدموا بطلبات من أجل الحصول على إعانة بطالة، ليصل إلى 227 ألفا الأسبوع الماضي، ليظل بذلك ضمن نطاقه الطبيعي أخيراً.