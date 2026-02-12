The main indexes on Wall Street rose today, following a day of easing concerns about the U.S. economy; thanks to strong job growth and a decrease in the unemployment rate, while investors' attention shifted to a series of corporate earnings results.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 48.9 points, or 0.10%, to 50,170.27 points. The S&P 500 index opened up by 16.1 points, or 0.23%, to 6,957.54 points. The Nasdaq Composite increased by 76.4 points, or 0.33%, to 23,142.87 points.



Unemployment Decline



The U.S. government announced that employers in the United States added a surprising and strong 130,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate fell to a still low level of 4.3% instead of 4.4%.



However, government revisions reduced U.S. payrolls for 2024-2025 by hundreds of thousands of jobs, cutting the number of jobs created last year to just 181,000, which is one-third of the previously announced figure (584,000) and the weakest since the pandemic year of 2020.



Weekly Layoffs



Although weekly layoffs have remained within a historically low range (between 200,000 and 250,000) over the past few years, several major companies have recently announced job cuts.



The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to 227,000 last week, thus remaining within its normal range finally.