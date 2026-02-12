الانتقادات الواسعة، التي تعرض لها حارس فريق النصر «نواف العقيدي»عقب خسارة النصر أمام الهلال بنتيجة 1-3، على ملعب المملكة أرينا، في الجولة الخامسة عشرة من منافسات دوري روشن، بعد الطرد الذي تعرض له العقيدي قبل نصف ساعة من نهاية المباراة، بداعي اعتدائه بالضرب على البرتغالي روبين نيفيز، بعد تسجيل الهلال هدفه الأول، ما تسبب على إثرها في إيقافه مباراتين، مع غرامة مالية قيمتها 20 ألف ريال، على خلفية الطرد، وهو الخطأ الثاني الذي يسقط فيه الحارس، بعدما تسبب في استقبال الهدف الأول خلال الهزيمة من القادسية 1-2، في الجولة الرابعة عشرة من منافسات دوري روشن، دفعت وكيل أعمال الحارس «العقيدي» «مشعل السفاعي» للدفاع عن «اللاعب» عبر تغريدة في موقعه الرسمي عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي«x» قال فيها: «عندما حضر أسكت الجميع بما يقدمه، وتوَّج بتأهل منتخبنا الوطني إلى كأس العالم، وعندما غاب أصبح الجميع يتحدث عنه سوا بالمدح أو الذم، لكن الغريب أن هنالك أشخاصاً يتحدثون وكأنهم أصحاب قرار داخل النادي، حقيقة «عيب»، وتابع يقول: «كي نغلق على جميع المتطاولين نواف العقيدي ابن النصر وسوف يقدم كل ما لديه لخدمة هذا الكيان.. ويكفي إشاعات».
يذكر أن الإدارة القانونية في نادي النصر قدمت شكوى رسمية ضد أحد البرامج الرياضية، وعدد من الإعلاميين الذين تطاولوا على اللاعب نواف العقيدي.
The widespread criticism faced by Al-Nassr goalkeeper "Nawaf Al-Aqidi" following Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Hilal with a score of 1-3 at the Kingdom Arena during the fifteenth round of the Roshan League, came after Al-Aqidi was sent off half an hour before the end of the match for allegedly hitting Portuguese player Ruben Neves after Al-Hilal scored their first goal. This resulted in a two-match suspension and a fine of 20,000 riyals due to the red card, marking the second mistake made by the goalkeeper, who had previously contributed to conceding the first goal during the 1-2 defeat against Al-Qadisiyah in the fourteenth round of the Roshan League. This prompted the goalkeeper's agent, "Al-Aqidi" "Mishal Al-Saffai," to defend the "player" through a tweet on his official account on the social media platform "X," stating: "When he was present, he silenced everyone with his performance and led our national team to qualify for the World Cup. When he was absent, everyone started talking about him, whether in praise or blame. However, it is strange that there are people talking as if they are decision-makers within the club; it is truly 'shameful.' He continued: 'To silence all the attackers, Nawaf Al-Aqidi is a son of Al-Nassr and will give everything he has to serve this entity... Enough with the rumors.'
It is worth mentioning that the legal department at Al-Nassr Club has filed an official complaint against a sports program and several journalists who have insulted player Nawaf Al-Aqidi.