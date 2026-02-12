الانتقادات الواسعة، التي تعرض لها حارس فريق النصر «نواف العقيدي»عقب خسارة النصر أمام الهلال بنتيجة 1-3، على ملعب المملكة أرينا، في الجولة الخامسة عشرة من منافسات دوري روشن، بعد الطرد الذي تعرض له العقيدي قبل نصف ساعة من نهاية المباراة، بداعي اعتدائه بالضرب على البرتغالي روبين نيفيز، بعد تسجيل الهلال هدفه الأول، ما تسبب على إثرها في إيقافه مباراتين، مع غرامة مالية قيمتها 20 ألف ريال، على خلفية الطرد، وهو الخطأ الثاني الذي يسقط فيه الحارس، بعدما تسبب في استقبال الهدف الأول خلال الهزيمة من القادسية 1-2، في الجولة الرابعة عشرة من منافسات دوري روشن، دفعت وكيل أعمال الحارس «العقيدي» «مشعل السفاعي» للدفاع عن «اللاعب» عبر تغريدة في موقعه الرسمي عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي«x» قال فيها: «عندما حضر أسكت الجميع بما يقدمه، وتوَّج بتأهل منتخبنا الوطني إلى كأس العالم، وعندما غاب أصبح الجميع يتحدث عنه سوا بالمدح أو الذم، لكن الغريب أن هنالك أشخاصاً يتحدثون وكأنهم أصحاب قرار داخل النادي، حقيقة «عيب»، وتابع يقول: «كي نغلق على جميع المتطاولين نواف العقيدي ابن النصر وسوف يقدم كل ما لديه لخدمة هذا الكيان.. ويكفي إشاعات».


يذكر أن الإدارة القانونية في نادي النصر قدمت شكوى رسمية ضد أحد البرامج الرياضية، وعدد من الإعلاميين الذين تطاولوا على اللاعب نواف العقيدي.