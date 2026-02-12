The widespread criticism faced by Al-Nassr goalkeeper "Nawaf Al-Aqidi" following Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Hilal with a score of 1-3 at the Kingdom Arena during the fifteenth round of the Roshan League, came after Al-Aqidi was sent off half an hour before the end of the match for allegedly hitting Portuguese player Ruben Neves after Al-Hilal scored their first goal. This resulted in a two-match suspension and a fine of 20,000 riyals due to the red card, marking the second mistake made by the goalkeeper, who had previously contributed to conceding the first goal during the 1-2 defeat against Al-Qadisiyah in the fourteenth round of the Roshan League. This prompted the goalkeeper's agent, "Al-Aqidi" "Mishal Al-Saffai," to defend the "player" through a tweet on his official account on the social media platform "X," stating: "When he was present, he silenced everyone with his performance and led our national team to qualify for the World Cup. When he was absent, everyone started talking about him, whether in praise or blame. However, it is strange that there are people talking as if they are decision-makers within the club; it is truly 'shameful.' He continued: 'To silence all the attackers, Nawaf Al-Aqidi is a son of Al-Nassr and will give everything he has to serve this entity... Enough with the rumors.'



It is worth mentioning that the legal department at Al-Nassr Club has filed an official complaint against a sports program and several journalists who have insulted player Nawaf Al-Aqidi.