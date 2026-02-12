قال المستشار الاجتماعي طلال محمد الناشري، لـ«عكاظ»، إن الفوز الكبير الذي حققه فريق الاتحاد السعودي على الغرافة القطري ضمن الجولة السابعة من دور المجموعات في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة لم يكن نتيجة فنية فقط داخل المستطيل الأخضر، بل كان ثمرة تكامل بين الأداء الرياضي والدعم الجماهيري الذي صنع الفارق منذ اللحظة الأولى، فالجماهير الاتحادية لعبت دوراً محورياً في صناعة هذا الانتصار، حين حولت المدرجات إلى مساحة تحفيز وضغط إيجابي منح اللاعبين دفعة معنوية استثنائية.


وأوضح أن الجماهير الكبيرة لا تقاس بعددها فقط، بل بتأثيرها النفسي العميق في مجريات اللقاء، فعندما تمتلئ المدرجات بالأصوات والهتافات والأعلام، يشعر اللاعب بأنه لا يمثل نفسه أو ناديه فقط، بل يمثل شريحة واسعة من المجتمع وضعت ثقتها فيه، وهذا الإحساس يرفع مستوى التركيز، ويزيد من الحماس، ويعزز الإصرار على تحقيق الفوز مهما كانت التحديات.


وأشار الناشري إلى أن وجود جمهور بحجم وقيمة جمهور الاتحاد يمنح الفريق أفضلية نفسية واضحة، ليس فقط بدعم لاعبيه، بل أيضاً بفرض ضغط معنوي على الفريق المنافس، فالفريق الضيف عندما يواجه مدرجات ممتلئة وصاخبة يدرك أنه في مواجهة كتلة معنوية كبيرة قبل أن تكون فنية، وهذا قد يؤثر على قراراته وثقته داخل الملعب، ومن هنا يصبح الجمهور شريكاً مباشراً في صناعة النتيجة، لا متفرجاً للمباراة فقط.


ولفت إلى أن مسؤولية اللاعبين تتضاعف عند رؤية هذا الحضور الكثيف، فالمشهد الذي تملأ فيه الجماهير المدرجات يولد التزاماً أخلاقياً قبل أن يكون احترافياً، ويجعل اللاعب يدرك أن أي تهاون لا ينعكس على لوحة النتيجة فقط، بل على مشاعر جماهير انتظرت وساندت طوال الوقت، كما أن اللاعب المحترف الحقيقي هو من يحول هذا الضغط إلى طاقة إيجابية، فيقدم أقصى ما لديه عرفاناً لهذا الدعم الكبير.


وبين أن الفوز الكبير الذي حققه الاتحاد أمام الغرافة بسبعة أهداف دون مقابل لا يعني الاكتفاء أو الركون للنتيجة، بل يضع الاتحاد أمام مسؤولية جديدة في مواصلة مشوار المنافسة بذات الروح والانضباط، فالانتصارات الكبيرة ترفع سقف التوقعات، وتجعل الجماهير تطمح للمزيد، وهو ما يتطلب ثباتاً نفسياً وتركيزاً عالياً في المراحل القادمة، فالفرق القوية البطلة تعرف بقدرتها على الحفاظ على نسقها التصاعدي بعد الانتصارات، لا بالاكتفاء بلحظة الفرح.


وأكد المستشار الاجتماعي الناشري، في ختام حديثه، أن الجماهير الرياضية هي القلب النابض للأندية والسند الحقيقي في أوقات الشدة قبل الرخاء، فحضورها وثقتها ووعيها الرياضي تمثل قيمة تتجاوز حدود المباراة الواحدة، داعياً جميع الجماهير إلى مواصلة الدعم بروح رياضية عالية ومسؤولة، لأن الفريق حين يشعر بأن خلفه جمهور بهذا الحجم من الوفاء والانتماء، فإنه يقاتل حتى آخر دقيقة من أجل إسعادهم ورفع اسم ناديه عالياً في كل المحافل، كما أن الجماهير تستحق بجدارة لقب «اللاعب رقم 12»، بكل ما تحمله الكلمة من معنى، إذ لا يقتصر دورها على التشجيع فحسب، بل يمتد إلى صناعة الأجواء، ورفع المعنويات، وبث الثقة في نفوس اللاعبين، فالفريق عندما يدخل الملعب مدعوماً بمدرجات ممتلئة بالحماس والإيمان يخوض اللقاء بروح مضاعفة وإحساس عميق بالمسؤولية، ما يجعل العلاقة بين المدرج والملعب علاقة تكامل تصنع الانتصارات وتؤسس للبطولات.