قال المستشار الاجتماعي طلال محمد الناشري، لـ«عكاظ»، إن الفوز الكبير الذي حققه فريق الاتحاد السعودي على الغرافة القطري ضمن الجولة السابعة من دور المجموعات في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة لم يكن نتيجة فنية فقط داخل المستطيل الأخضر، بل كان ثمرة تكامل بين الأداء الرياضي والدعم الجماهيري الذي صنع الفارق منذ اللحظة الأولى، فالجماهير الاتحادية لعبت دوراً محورياً في صناعة هذا الانتصار، حين حولت المدرجات إلى مساحة تحفيز وضغط إيجابي منح اللاعبين دفعة معنوية استثنائية.
وأوضح أن الجماهير الكبيرة لا تقاس بعددها فقط، بل بتأثيرها النفسي العميق في مجريات اللقاء، فعندما تمتلئ المدرجات بالأصوات والهتافات والأعلام، يشعر اللاعب بأنه لا يمثل نفسه أو ناديه فقط، بل يمثل شريحة واسعة من المجتمع وضعت ثقتها فيه، وهذا الإحساس يرفع مستوى التركيز، ويزيد من الحماس، ويعزز الإصرار على تحقيق الفوز مهما كانت التحديات.
وأشار الناشري إلى أن وجود جمهور بحجم وقيمة جمهور الاتحاد يمنح الفريق أفضلية نفسية واضحة، ليس فقط بدعم لاعبيه، بل أيضاً بفرض ضغط معنوي على الفريق المنافس، فالفريق الضيف عندما يواجه مدرجات ممتلئة وصاخبة يدرك أنه في مواجهة كتلة معنوية كبيرة قبل أن تكون فنية، وهذا قد يؤثر على قراراته وثقته داخل الملعب، ومن هنا يصبح الجمهور شريكاً مباشراً في صناعة النتيجة، لا متفرجاً للمباراة فقط.
ولفت إلى أن مسؤولية اللاعبين تتضاعف عند رؤية هذا الحضور الكثيف، فالمشهد الذي تملأ فيه الجماهير المدرجات يولد التزاماً أخلاقياً قبل أن يكون احترافياً، ويجعل اللاعب يدرك أن أي تهاون لا ينعكس على لوحة النتيجة فقط، بل على مشاعر جماهير انتظرت وساندت طوال الوقت، كما أن اللاعب المحترف الحقيقي هو من يحول هذا الضغط إلى طاقة إيجابية، فيقدم أقصى ما لديه عرفاناً لهذا الدعم الكبير.
وبين أن الفوز الكبير الذي حققه الاتحاد أمام الغرافة بسبعة أهداف دون مقابل لا يعني الاكتفاء أو الركون للنتيجة، بل يضع الاتحاد أمام مسؤولية جديدة في مواصلة مشوار المنافسة بذات الروح والانضباط، فالانتصارات الكبيرة ترفع سقف التوقعات، وتجعل الجماهير تطمح للمزيد، وهو ما يتطلب ثباتاً نفسياً وتركيزاً عالياً في المراحل القادمة، فالفرق القوية البطلة تعرف بقدرتها على الحفاظ على نسقها التصاعدي بعد الانتصارات، لا بالاكتفاء بلحظة الفرح.
وأكد المستشار الاجتماعي الناشري، في ختام حديثه، أن الجماهير الرياضية هي القلب النابض للأندية والسند الحقيقي في أوقات الشدة قبل الرخاء، فحضورها وثقتها ووعيها الرياضي تمثل قيمة تتجاوز حدود المباراة الواحدة، داعياً جميع الجماهير إلى مواصلة الدعم بروح رياضية عالية ومسؤولة، لأن الفريق حين يشعر بأن خلفه جمهور بهذا الحجم من الوفاء والانتماء، فإنه يقاتل حتى آخر دقيقة من أجل إسعادهم ورفع اسم ناديه عالياً في كل المحافل، كما أن الجماهير تستحق بجدارة لقب «اللاعب رقم 12»، بكل ما تحمله الكلمة من معنى، إذ لا يقتصر دورها على التشجيع فحسب، بل يمتد إلى صناعة الأجواء، ورفع المعنويات، وبث الثقة في نفوس اللاعبين، فالفريق عندما يدخل الملعب مدعوماً بمدرجات ممتلئة بالحماس والإيمان يخوض اللقاء بروح مضاعفة وإحساس عميق بالمسؤولية، ما يجعل العلاقة بين المدرج والملعب علاقة تكامل تصنع الانتصارات وتؤسس للبطولات.
The social consultant Talal Mohammed Al-Nashri told "Okaz" that the significant victory achieved by the Saudi Al-Ittihad team over the Qatari Al-Gharafa in the seventh round of the group stage in the AFC Champions League was not just a technical result on the green pitch, but rather a product of the integration between athletic performance and the fan support that made a difference from the very first moment. The Al-Ittihad fans played a pivotal role in creating this victory, transforming the stands into a space of motivation and positive pressure that provided the players with an exceptional morale boost.
He explained that a large crowd is not measured only by its number, but by its deep psychological impact on the course of the match. When the stands are filled with voices, chants, and flags, the player feels that he represents not just himself or his club, but a wide segment of society that has placed its trust in him. This feeling elevates concentration, increases enthusiasm, and strengthens the determination to achieve victory regardless of the challenges.
Al-Nashri pointed out that having a crowd as large and valuable as that of Al-Ittihad gives the team a clear psychological advantage, not only by supporting its players but also by exerting moral pressure on the opposing team. When the visiting team faces packed and noisy stands, it realizes that it is up against a significant moral force before it is a technical one, which can affect its decisions and confidence on the field. Thus, the crowd becomes a direct partner in shaping the result, not just a spectator of the match.
He noted that the players' responsibility multiplies when they see such a massive presence. The scene of fans filling the stands generates a moral obligation before it is a professional one, making the player realize that any negligence does not only reflect on the scoreboard but also on the feelings of the fans who have waited and supported all along. Moreover, a true professional player is one who transforms this pressure into positive energy, giving his utmost in gratitude for this great support.
He indicated that the significant victory achieved by Al-Ittihad against Al-Gharafa with a score of seven goals to none does not mean complacency or resting on the result, but rather places Al-Ittihad in front of a new responsibility to continue its competitive journey with the same spirit and discipline. Major victories raise the bar of expectations and make fans aspire for more, which requires psychological stability and high concentration in the upcoming stages. Strong champion teams are known for their ability to maintain their upward momentum after victories, not by settling for a moment of joy.
In conclusion, social consultant Al-Nashri emphasized that sports fans are the beating heart of clubs and the true support in times of hardship before prosperity. Their presence, trust, and sports awareness represent a value that transcends the boundaries of a single match. He called on all fans to continue their support with high and responsible sportsmanship, because when the team feels that it has a loyal and committed crowd behind it, it fights until the last minute to make them happy and raise the name of its club high in all arenas. Moreover, fans rightfully deserve the title of "Player Number 12," in every sense of the word, as their role is not limited to cheering alone but extends to creating the atmosphere, boosting morale, and instilling confidence in the players. When the team enters the field supported by stands filled with enthusiasm and belief, it plays the match with multiplied spirit and a deep sense of responsibility, making the relationship between the stands and the pitch a complementary one that creates victories and lays the foundation for championships.