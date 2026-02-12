The social consultant Talal Mohammed Al-Nashri told "Okaz" that the significant victory achieved by the Saudi Al-Ittihad team over the Qatari Al-Gharafa in the seventh round of the group stage in the AFC Champions League was not just a technical result on the green pitch, but rather a product of the integration between athletic performance and the fan support that made a difference from the very first moment. The Al-Ittihad fans played a pivotal role in creating this victory, transforming the stands into a space of motivation and positive pressure that provided the players with an exceptional morale boost.



He explained that a large crowd is not measured only by its number, but by its deep psychological impact on the course of the match. When the stands are filled with voices, chants, and flags, the player feels that he represents not just himself or his club, but a wide segment of society that has placed its trust in him. This feeling elevates concentration, increases enthusiasm, and strengthens the determination to achieve victory regardless of the challenges.



Al-Nashri pointed out that having a crowd as large and valuable as that of Al-Ittihad gives the team a clear psychological advantage, not only by supporting its players but also by exerting moral pressure on the opposing team. When the visiting team faces packed and noisy stands, it realizes that it is up against a significant moral force before it is a technical one, which can affect its decisions and confidence on the field. Thus, the crowd becomes a direct partner in shaping the result, not just a spectator of the match.



He noted that the players' responsibility multiplies when they see such a massive presence. The scene of fans filling the stands generates a moral obligation before it is a professional one, making the player realize that any negligence does not only reflect on the scoreboard but also on the feelings of the fans who have waited and supported all along. Moreover, a true professional player is one who transforms this pressure into positive energy, giving his utmost in gratitude for this great support.



He indicated that the significant victory achieved by Al-Ittihad against Al-Gharafa with a score of seven goals to none does not mean complacency or resting on the result, but rather places Al-Ittihad in front of a new responsibility to continue its competitive journey with the same spirit and discipline. Major victories raise the bar of expectations and make fans aspire for more, which requires psychological stability and high concentration in the upcoming stages. Strong champion teams are known for their ability to maintain their upward momentum after victories, not by settling for a moment of joy.



In conclusion, social consultant Al-Nashri emphasized that sports fans are the beating heart of clubs and the true support in times of hardship before prosperity. Their presence, trust, and sports awareness represent a value that transcends the boundaries of a single match. He called on all fans to continue their support with high and responsible sportsmanship, because when the team feels that it has a loyal and committed crowd behind it, it fights until the last minute to make them happy and raise the name of its club high in all arenas. Moreover, fans rightfully deserve the title of "Player Number 12," in every sense of the word, as their role is not limited to cheering alone but extends to creating the atmosphere, boosting morale, and instilling confidence in the players. When the team enters the field supported by stands filled with enthusiasm and belief, it plays the match with multiplied spirit and a deep sense of responsibility, making the relationship between the stands and the pitch a complementary one that creates victories and lays the foundation for championships.