رفع سليمان بن محمد بن عبدالله القناص أسمى عبارات الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء على الثقة الملكية بتعيينه مستشاراً بالديوان الملكي بالمرتبة الممتازة، وتكليفه وكيلاً لإمارة منطقة الرياض.

وعد القناص ذلك دافعاً لتقديم وبذل المزيد من الجهود لخدمة الوطن، سائلاً المولى التوفيق والإعانة على تحمل الأمانة، وأن يكون عند مستوى تطلعات القيادة.