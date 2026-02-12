رفع سليمان بن محمد بن عبدالله القناص أسمى عبارات الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء على الثقة الملكية بتعيينه مستشاراً بالديوان الملكي بالمرتبة الممتازة، وتكليفه وكيلاً لإمارة منطقة الرياض.
وعد القناص ذلك دافعاً لتقديم وبذل المزيد من الجهود لخدمة الوطن، سائلاً المولى التوفيق والإعانة على تحمل الأمانة، وأن يكون عند مستوى تطلعات القيادة.
Sulaiman bin Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Qannas expressed his highest gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, for the royal trust in appointing him as an advisor in the Royal Court at the excellent rank, and for assigning him as the Deputy of the Riyadh Region.
Al-Qannas considered this a motivation to provide and exert more efforts in serving the nation, asking the Almighty for success and assistance in bearing the responsibility, and to be up to the expectations of the leadership.