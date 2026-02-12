Sulaiman bin Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Qannas expressed his highest gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, for the royal trust in appointing him as an advisor in the Royal Court at the excellent rank, and for assigning him as the Deputy of the Riyadh Region.

Al-Qannas considered this a motivation to provide and exert more efforts in serving the nation, asking the Almighty for success and assistance in bearing the responsibility, and to be up to the expectations of the leadership.