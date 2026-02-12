The President of the Board of Grievances, Dr. Ali bin Ahmed Al-Ahaidib, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the royal decree appointing him as President of the Board of Grievances, affirming that this trust represents an incentive to continue the journey of development and leadership in administrative justice.

“A Great Honor... and a Greater Responsibility”

Dr. Al-Ahaidib emphasized that the royal trust, while carrying feelings of pride and honor, places before him a multiplied responsibility to continue working on enhancing the efficiency of administrative justice and improving its performance in line with the aspirations of the leadership and the objectives of the upcoming phase.

He asked God for assistance and success in managing the affairs of administrative justice and continuing to implement the organizational and developmental strategies that have contributed to a qualitative leap in the work of the Board.

An Advanced Digital and Legislative Model

He pointed to the rapid developments witnessed by the Board of Grievances at the digital, legislative, and organizational levels, which have made it a qualitative model among its peers in administrative justice worldwide, affirming that the ultimate goal is to achieve swift justice, protect rights, and resolve cases efficiently and effectively.

Praise for Al-Yousef's Efforts

The President of the Board of Grievances concluded his statement by thanking the Attorney General, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, the former president of the Board, appreciating the efforts he made during his presidency and the significant developmental transitions achieved during his tenure, asking God to grant him success in his new responsibilities and to sustain the nation's and its leadership's journey of renaissance and prosperity.