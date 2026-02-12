رفع رئيس ديوان المظالم الدكتور علي بن أحمد الأحيدب شكره وامتنانه إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي بتعيينه رئيسًا لديوان المظالم، مؤكدًا أن هذه الثقة تمثل حافزًا لمواصلة مسيرة التطوير والريادة في القضاء الإداري.

«فخر كبير.. ومسؤولية أكبر»

وأكد الدكتور الأحيدب أن الثقة الملكية الكريمة، وإن حملت في طياتها مشاعر الفخر والاعتزاز، فإنها تضع أمامه مسؤولية مضاعفة لمواصلة العمل على تعزيز كفاءة القضاء الإداري، والارتقاء بأدائه بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة ومستهدفات المرحلة القادمة.

وسأل الله العون والتوفيق في إدارة شؤون القضاء الإداري، والاستمرار في تنفيذ الإستراتيجيات التنظيمية والتطويرية التي أسهمت في إحداث نقلة نوعية في أعمال الديوان.

نموذج رقمي وتشريعي متقدم

وأشار إلى ما شهده ديوان المظالم من تطورات متسارعة على المستويات الرقمية والتشريعية والتنظيمية، جعلته نموذجًا نوعيًا بين أقرانه في القضاء الإداري على مستوى العالم، مؤكدًا أن الهدف الأسمى يتمثل في تحقيق العدالة الناجزة، وصون الحقوق، والفصل في الدعاوى بكفاءة وفاعلية.

إشادة بجهود اليوسف

واختتم رئيس ديوان المظالم تصريحه بتقديم الشكر للنائب العام الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف، رئيس الديوان السابق، مثمنًا ما بذله من جهود خلال فترة رئاسته، وما تحقق في عهده من نقلات تطويرية مهمة في منظومة القضاء الإداري، سائلًا الله له التوفيق في مهماته الجديدة، وأن يديم على الوطن وقيادته مسيرة النهضة والازدهار.