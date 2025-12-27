U.S. President Donald Trump stated early today (Saturday) that he will not recognize the separatist region of "Somaliland" at this time, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of Israel's recognition of it as an independent state.

Trump added in an interview with the "New York Post" that recognizing Somaliland requires "study," questioning: "Does anyone know what Somaliland is?".

Trump appeared uninterested in the separatist region's offer to allocate land for a U.S. naval base near the entrance to the Red Sea, but he said: "Everything is under study... We will consider this offer... I am studying many things and always make decisions that are correct," according to the newspaper.

He clarified that the priorities of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be regarding the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu is visiting the United States on Monday, where he is scheduled to meet with the U.S. President in Miami to discuss several points regarding the Gaza agreement, including the timing of the start of the second phase of the Israeli withdrawal from the strip, the nature of the formation of the international force, and the disarmament of Hamas, according to Axios.

In mid-October, Trump announced reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, but there has been a stalemate in the negotiations regarding the next phase of the agreement and the arrangements for the "day after" in the strip.