قال الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترمب، فجر اليوم (السبت)، إنه لن يعترف بإقليم "أرض الصومال" الانفصالي في الوقت الحالي، وذلك بعد إعلان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، بنيامين نتنياهو، اعتراف إسرائيل به كدولة مستقلة.
وأضاف ترمب في حديث لصحيفة "نيويورك بوست" أن الاعتراف بإقليم أرض الصومال يحتاج إلى "دراسة"، متسائلاً: "هل يعرف أحد ما هو إقليم أرض الصومال؟".
وبدا ترمب غير مهتم بعرض الإقليم الانفصالي تخصيص أرض لقاعدة بحرية أميركية قرب مدخل البحر الأحمر، لكنه قال: "كل شيء قيد الدراسة.. سندرس هذا العرض.. أنا أدرس الكثير من الأمور ودائماً أتخذ قرارات تكون صحيحة"، وفق الصحيفة.
وأوضح أن أولويات لقائه مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، بنيامين نتنياهو، ستكون بشأن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة.
ويزور نتنياهو الولايات المتحدة يوم الاثنين، حيث من المقرر أن يلتقي الرئيس الأمريكي في مدينة ميامي لبحث عدة نقاط حول اتفاق غزة، منها توقيت بدء المرحلة الثانية من الانسحاب الإسرائيلي من القطاع، وطبيعة تشكيل القوة الدولية، ونزع سلاح حركة "حماس"، حسبما أفاد موقع "أكسيوس".
وفي منتصف أكتوبر، أعلن ترمب التوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار في غزة، إلا أن هناك جموداً في مسار المفاوضات بشأن المرحلة التالية من الاتفاق وترتيبات "اليوم التالي" في القطاع.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated early today (Saturday) that he will not recognize the separatist region of "Somaliland" at this time, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of Israel's recognition of it as an independent state.
Trump added in an interview with the "New York Post" that recognizing Somaliland requires "study," questioning: "Does anyone know what Somaliland is?".
Trump appeared uninterested in the separatist region's offer to allocate land for a U.S. naval base near the entrance to the Red Sea, but he said: "Everything is under study... We will consider this offer... I am studying many things and always make decisions that are correct," according to the newspaper.
He clarified that the priorities of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be regarding the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu is visiting the United States on Monday, where he is scheduled to meet with the U.S. President in Miami to discuss several points regarding the Gaza agreement, including the timing of the start of the second phase of the Israeli withdrawal from the strip, the nature of the formation of the international force, and the disarmament of Hamas, according to Axios.
In mid-October, Trump announced reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, but there has been a stalemate in the negotiations regarding the next phase of the agreement and the arrangements for the "day after" in the strip.