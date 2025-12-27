قال الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترمب، فجر اليوم (السبت)، إنه لن يعترف بإقليم "أرض الصومال" الانفصالي في الوقت الحالي، وذلك بعد إعلان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، بنيامين نتنياهو، اعتراف إسرائيل به كدولة مستقلة.

وأضاف ترمب في حديث لصحيفة "نيويورك بوست" أن الاعتراف بإقليم أرض الصومال يحتاج إلى "دراسة"، متسائلاً: "هل يعرف أحد ما هو إقليم أرض الصومال؟".

وبدا ترمب غير مهتم بعرض الإقليم الانفصالي تخصيص أرض لقاعدة بحرية أميركية قرب مدخل البحر الأحمر، لكنه قال: "كل شيء قيد الدراسة.. سندرس هذا العرض.. أنا أدرس الكثير من الأمور ودائماً أتخذ قرارات تكون صحيحة"، وفق الصحيفة.

وأوضح أن أولويات لقائه مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، بنيامين نتنياهو، ستكون بشأن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة.

ويزور نتنياهو الولايات المتحدة يوم الاثنين، حيث من المقرر أن يلتقي الرئيس الأمريكي في مدينة ميامي لبحث عدة نقاط حول اتفاق غزة، منها توقيت بدء المرحلة الثانية من الانسحاب الإسرائيلي من القطاع، وطبيعة تشكيل القوة الدولية، ونزع سلاح حركة "حماس"، حسبما أفاد موقع "أكسيوس".

وفي منتصف أكتوبر، أعلن ترمب التوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار في غزة، إلا أن هناك جموداً في مسار المفاوضات بشأن المرحلة التالية من الاتفاق وترتيبات "اليوم التالي" في القطاع.