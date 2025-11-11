أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، تمديد مهلة "تصحيح وضع العمالة المساندة المتغيبة"، اعتبارًا من اليوم، وتمتد لمدة 6 أشهر؛ وتهدف إلى منح العمالة المساندة وأصحاب العمل تمديد مهلة لتصحيح وضع العمالة المساندة المتغيبة من خلال إجراءات مؤتمته على منصة مساند بحيث تُتاح لصاحب العمل الجديد تصحيح وضع العمالة المساندة المتغيبة عبر الدخول لمنصة مساند واستكمال الإجراءات بشكل آلي؛ مما يسهم في تحسين بيئة العمل وضمان حقوق جميع الأطراف.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن المبادرة تأتي في إطار سعي الوزارة المستمر لتطوير قطاع العمالة المساندة في المملكة، وإشارة إلى مبادرة تحسين العلاقة التعاقدية، وضمن جهودها لتنظيم سوق العمل، حيث تتيح المبادرة للعمالة المساندة التي سبق وأن تم تسجيل بلاغات تغيب ضدها أو انتهت صلاحية إقامتها وما زالت داخل المملكة بشكل غير نظامي تصحيح أوضاعها من خلال نقل خدماتها إلى أصحاب عمل آخرين بعد استكمال الإجراءات النظامية.
وأكدت أن تنفيذ هذه الإجراءات سيتم عبر منصة "مساند"، ولا تشمل العمالة التي تغيبت عن العمل بعد تاريخ الإعلان.