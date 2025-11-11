The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the extension of the deadline for "correcting the status of absent support workers," starting today, and extending for a period of 6 months; the aim is to provide support workers and employers with an extension to correct the status of absent support workers through automated procedures on the Musaned platform, allowing the new employer to correct the status of absent support workers by accessing the Musaned platform and completing the procedures automatically; this contributes to improving the work environment and ensuring the rights of all parties.

The ministry clarified that the initiative comes as part of its ongoing efforts to develop the support labor sector in the Kingdom, and in reference to the initiative to improve contractual relationships, as part of its efforts to organize the labor market. The initiative allows support workers who have previously had absenteeism reports filed against them or whose residency has expired and who are still in the Kingdom unlawfully to correct their status by transferring their services to other employers after completing the legal procedures.

It confirmed that the implementation of these procedures will be through the "Musaned" platform and does not include workers who have been absent from work after the date of the announcement.