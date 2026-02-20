The "Jadarat" platform continues to map job opportunities in the Kingdom, launching this week 6,644 jobs exclusively for Saudis, covering the government, semi-government, and private sectors. This is a clear targeting of job seekers, especially in the private sector, which represents the heart of economic movement in major cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Khobar.

Government Sector: Rare and Prestigious Jobs

In the government sector, the platform announced contractual jobs, the most notable of which are:

A cardiac rehabilitation technician and pediatric cardiac surgery consultant in Riyadh, working with the General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces.

A data engineer specialist in the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services in Riyadh, with experience requirements in cloud databases and big data tools.

A prosthetics and orthotics technician in Dhahran, for manufacturing and fitting prosthetic limbs for patients.

Semi-Government Sector: 46 Leadership and Specialized Positions

The semi-government sector is witnessing notable activity, with jobs such as:

Director of Private Projects and Studies at the Civil Aviation Authority in Riyadh.

Lecturers and specialists at King Saud University for Health Sciences in Riyadh.

Project governance specialists and project managers at the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, with opportunities in Riyadh covering administrative and technical specialties.

Efficiency and Rationalization Manager in the agricultural sector at the National Center for Water Efficiency and Rationalization, to develop water efficiency strategies in the agricultural sector.

Private Sector: 6,592 Real Opportunities

However, the biggest event this week is in the private sector, where Jadarat launched 6,592 jobs across various specialties, including:

Technology and programming, with positions for software developers, data engineers, and AI specialists.

Marketing and sales, with opportunities for executives and business analysts in major cities.

Engineering and energy, with jobs for energy efficiency engineers and supervisors of industrial and technical projects in Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

Health and nursing, with positions for doctors, health specialists, and clinical practitioners across the Kingdom.

"Jadarat" does not only publish jobs but also clearly specifies the cities and sectors in high demand, making job seekers more capable of professional planning. As usual, Riyadh and the Makkah region dominate leadership and technical positions, while the health and industrial sectors are concentrated in the Eastern Province.

Employment experts indicate that this trend reflects the private sector's need for qualified Saudi talents in modern growth sectors, from technology and energy to health and big data, which increases the importance of following the Jadarat platform daily to seize suitable opportunities before they run out.

To increase acceptance chances, experts recommend highlighting specialized skills, certified qualifications, and preparing a resume that perfectly matches the requirements of the published jobs. The available opportunities on Jadarat are not just numbers but a real gateway to entering the most dynamic Saudi market this week.