تستمر منصة «جدارات» في رسم خريطة الوظائف في المملكة، بإطلاقها هذا الأسبوع 6,644 وظيفة للسعوديين فقط، تشمل القطاع الحكومي، وشبه الحكومي، والقطاع الخاص. في استهداف واضح للباحثين عن عمل، خصوصاً في القطاع الخاص الذي يمثل قلب التحرك الاقتصادي في المدن الكبرى مثل الرياض، وجدة، والدمام، والخبر.

القطاع الحكومي: وظائف نادرة ومرموقة

في القطاع الحكومي، أعلنت المنصة وظائف تعاقدية، أبرزها:

  • فني تروية قلب واستشاري جراحة قلب للأطفال في الرياض، للعمل مع الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة.
  • أخصائي مهندس بيانات في وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية بالرياض، مع متطلبات خبرة في قواعد البيانات السحابية وأدوات البيانات الكبيرة.
  • فني أطراف صناعية وجبائر في الظهران، لتصنيع وتركيب الأطراف الصناعية للمرضى.

القطاع شبه الحكومي: 46 وظيفة قيادية ومتخصصة

يشهد القطاع شبه الحكومي نشاطاً ملحوظاً، مع وظائف مثل:

  • مدير إدارة المشاريع الخاصة والدراسات بهيئة الطيران المدني بالرياض.
  • محاضرون وأخصائيون في جامعة الملك سعود للعلوم الصحية بالرياض.
  • أخصائي حوكمة مشاريع ومسؤول مشاريع في الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، مع فرص في الرياض تشمل التخصصات الإدارية والفنية.
  • مدير الكفاءة والترشيد في القطاع الزراعي بالمركز الوطني لكفاءة وترشيد المياه، لتطوير إستراتيجيات كفاءة المياه في القطاع الزراعي.

القطاع الخاص: 6,592 فرصة حقيقية

لكن الحدث الأكبر هذا الأسبوع هو القطاع الخاص، حيث أطلقت جدارات 6592 وظيفة في مختلف التخصصات، لتشمل:

  • التقنية والبرمجة، مع وظائف لمطوري برامج، ومهندسي بيانات، وأخصائيي الذكاء الاصطناعي.
  • التسويق والمبيعات، مع فرص للمديرين التنفيذيين والمحللين التجاريين في المدن الكبرى.
  • الهندسة والطاقة، مع وظائف لمهندسي كفاءة الطاقة، ومشرفي مشاريع صناعية وتقنية في الرياض، والمنطقة الشرقية.
  • الصحة والتمريض، مع وظائف أطباء، وأخصائيين صحيين، وممارسين سريريين في جميع أنحاء المملكة.

«جدارات» لا تكتفي بنشر الوظائف فقط، بل تحدد بوضوح المدن والقطاعات الأكثر طلباً، ما يجعل الباحث عن عمل أكثر قدرة على التخطيط المهني. وكعادة الرياض ومنطقة مكة المكرمة تسيطران على الوظائف القيادية والتقنية، بينما يتركز القطاع الصحي والصناعي في المنطقة الشرقية.

خبراء التوظيف يشيرون إلى أن هذا التوجه يعكس حاجة الشركات الخاصة لمواهب سعودية مؤهلة في قطاعات النمو الحديثة، من التقنية والطاقة إلى الصحة والبيانات الضخمة، وهو ما يزيد من أهمية متابعة منصة جدارات يوميًا للحصول على الفرص المناسبة قبل نفادها.

ولزيادة فرص القبول، ينصح الخبراء بإبراز المهارات التخصصية، والشهادات المعتمدة، وتجهيز السيرة الذاتية لتكون مطابقة تمامًا لمتطلبات الوظائف المنشورة. فالفرص المتاحة على جدارات ليست مجرد أرقام، بل بوابة حقيقية للولوج إلى السوق السعودي الأكثر ديناميكية هذا الأسبوع.