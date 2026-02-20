تستمر منصة «جدارات» في رسم خريطة الوظائف في المملكة، بإطلاقها هذا الأسبوع 6,644 وظيفة للسعوديين فقط، تشمل القطاع الحكومي، وشبه الحكومي، والقطاع الخاص. في استهداف واضح للباحثين عن عمل، خصوصاً في القطاع الخاص الذي يمثل قلب التحرك الاقتصادي في المدن الكبرى مثل الرياض، وجدة، والدمام، والخبر.
القطاع الحكومي: وظائف نادرة ومرموقة
في القطاع الحكومي، أعلنت المنصة وظائف تعاقدية، أبرزها:
- فني تروية قلب واستشاري جراحة قلب للأطفال في الرياض، للعمل مع الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة.
- أخصائي مهندس بيانات في وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية بالرياض، مع متطلبات خبرة في قواعد البيانات السحابية وأدوات البيانات الكبيرة.
- فني أطراف صناعية وجبائر في الظهران، لتصنيع وتركيب الأطراف الصناعية للمرضى.
القطاع شبه الحكومي: 46 وظيفة قيادية ومتخصصة
يشهد القطاع شبه الحكومي نشاطاً ملحوظاً، مع وظائف مثل:
- مدير إدارة المشاريع الخاصة والدراسات بهيئة الطيران المدني بالرياض.
- محاضرون وأخصائيون في جامعة الملك سعود للعلوم الصحية بالرياض.
- أخصائي حوكمة مشاريع ومسؤول مشاريع في الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، مع فرص في الرياض تشمل التخصصات الإدارية والفنية.
- مدير الكفاءة والترشيد في القطاع الزراعي بالمركز الوطني لكفاءة وترشيد المياه، لتطوير إستراتيجيات كفاءة المياه في القطاع الزراعي.
القطاع الخاص: 6,592 فرصة حقيقية
لكن الحدث الأكبر هذا الأسبوع هو القطاع الخاص، حيث أطلقت جدارات 6592 وظيفة في مختلف التخصصات، لتشمل:
- التقنية والبرمجة، مع وظائف لمطوري برامج، ومهندسي بيانات، وأخصائيي الذكاء الاصطناعي.
- التسويق والمبيعات، مع فرص للمديرين التنفيذيين والمحللين التجاريين في المدن الكبرى.
- الهندسة والطاقة، مع وظائف لمهندسي كفاءة الطاقة، ومشرفي مشاريع صناعية وتقنية في الرياض، والمنطقة الشرقية.
- الصحة والتمريض، مع وظائف أطباء، وأخصائيين صحيين، وممارسين سريريين في جميع أنحاء المملكة.
«جدارات» لا تكتفي بنشر الوظائف فقط، بل تحدد بوضوح المدن والقطاعات الأكثر طلباً، ما يجعل الباحث عن عمل أكثر قدرة على التخطيط المهني. وكعادة الرياض ومنطقة مكة المكرمة تسيطران على الوظائف القيادية والتقنية، بينما يتركز القطاع الصحي والصناعي في المنطقة الشرقية.
خبراء التوظيف يشيرون إلى أن هذا التوجه يعكس حاجة الشركات الخاصة لمواهب سعودية مؤهلة في قطاعات النمو الحديثة، من التقنية والطاقة إلى الصحة والبيانات الضخمة، وهو ما يزيد من أهمية متابعة منصة جدارات يوميًا للحصول على الفرص المناسبة قبل نفادها.
ولزيادة فرص القبول، ينصح الخبراء بإبراز المهارات التخصصية، والشهادات المعتمدة، وتجهيز السيرة الذاتية لتكون مطابقة تمامًا لمتطلبات الوظائف المنشورة. فالفرص المتاحة على جدارات ليست مجرد أرقام، بل بوابة حقيقية للولوج إلى السوق السعودي الأكثر ديناميكية هذا الأسبوع.
The "Jadarat" platform continues to map job opportunities in the Kingdom, launching this week 6,644 jobs exclusively for Saudis, covering the government, semi-government, and private sectors. This is a clear targeting of job seekers, especially in the private sector, which represents the heart of economic movement in major cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Khobar.
Government Sector: Rare and Prestigious Jobs
In the government sector, the platform announced contractual jobs, the most notable of which are:
- A cardiac rehabilitation technician and pediatric cardiac surgery consultant in Riyadh, working with the General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces.
- A data engineer specialist in the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services in Riyadh, with experience requirements in cloud databases and big data tools.
- A prosthetics and orthotics technician in Dhahran, for manufacturing and fitting prosthetic limbs for patients.
Semi-Government Sector: 46 Leadership and Specialized Positions
The semi-government sector is witnessing notable activity, with jobs such as:
- Director of Private Projects and Studies at the Civil Aviation Authority in Riyadh.
- Lecturers and specialists at King Saud University for Health Sciences in Riyadh.
- Project governance specialists and project managers at the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, with opportunities in Riyadh covering administrative and technical specialties.
- Efficiency and Rationalization Manager in the agricultural sector at the National Center for Water Efficiency and Rationalization, to develop water efficiency strategies in the agricultural sector.
Private Sector: 6,592 Real Opportunities
However, the biggest event this week is in the private sector, where Jadarat launched 6,592 jobs across various specialties, including:
- Technology and programming, with positions for software developers, data engineers, and AI specialists.
- Marketing and sales, with opportunities for executives and business analysts in major cities.
- Engineering and energy, with jobs for energy efficiency engineers and supervisors of industrial and technical projects in Riyadh and the Eastern Province.
- Health and nursing, with positions for doctors, health specialists, and clinical practitioners across the Kingdom.
"Jadarat" does not only publish jobs but also clearly specifies the cities and sectors in high demand, making job seekers more capable of professional planning. As usual, Riyadh and the Makkah region dominate leadership and technical positions, while the health and industrial sectors are concentrated in the Eastern Province.
Employment experts indicate that this trend reflects the private sector's need for qualified Saudi talents in modern growth sectors, from technology and energy to health and big data, which increases the importance of following the Jadarat platform daily to seize suitable opportunities before they run out.
To increase acceptance chances, experts recommend highlighting specialized skills, certified qualifications, and preparing a resume that perfectly matches the requirements of the published jobs. The available opportunities on Jadarat are not just numbers but a real gateway to entering the most dynamic Saudi market this week.