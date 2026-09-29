The death of the three-year-old Syrian girl, Janat Al-Afais, has reopened the file on domestic violence in the town of Al-Husseiniyah in the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor, after the circumstances of her death sparked widespread anger among the locals.

According to Syrian media reports, Janat was subjected to beatings and abuse by her father before she passed away due to the injuries she sustained. Reports indicated that the relevant authorities arrested the father, amid public demands for him to be held accountable under the law.

The case dates back to previous complaints regarding the abuse of the girl, as her father had been detained for about 20 days in connection with those complaints, before being released and the girl returned to his custody by a judicial decision, after having been in the care of her uncle.

Circulating information suggests that there are medical reports documenting the girl's previous exposure to violence, while other reports mentioned that her father was using drugs, information that remains within the scope of what has been reported by circulating sources.

Janat's death has sparked a wave of condemnation in the region, with increasing calls for a full disclosure of the circumstances surrounding the incident and accountability for those responsible, especially in light of previous reports and cases of abuse that preceded this tragic ending.