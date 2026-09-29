أعادت وفاة الطفلة السورية جنات العفيس، البالغة من العمر ثلاث سنوات، فتح ملف العنف الأسري في بلدة الحسينية بريف دير الزور الغربي، بعدما أثارت ملابسات وفاتها موجة غضب واسعة بين الأهالي.

وبحسب ما أوردته وسائل إعلام سورية، تعرضت جنات لاعتداءات بالضرب والتعنيف من جانب والدها، قبل أن تفارق الحياة متأثرة بما تعرضت له. وأفادت التقارير بأن الجهات المختصة ألقت القبض على الأب، وسط مطالبات شعبية بمحاسبته وفق القانون.

وتعود القضية إلى شكاوى سابقة تتعلق بتعنيف الطفلة، إذ كان والدها قد أُوقف لنحو 20 يوماً على خلفية تلك الشكاوى، قبل الإفراج عنه وعودة الطفلة إلى حضانته بقرار قضائي، بعد أن كانت في رعاية عمها.

وتشير المعلومات المتداولة إلى وجود تقارير طبية توثق تعرض الطفلة للعنف في وقت سابق، فيما تحدثتت تقارير أخرى عن تعاطي والدها مواد مخدرة، وهي معلومات تبقى في إطار ما أوردته المصادر المتداولة.

وأثارت وفاة جنات موجة استنكار في المنطقة، مع تصاعد المطالبات بكشف ملابسات الواقعة كاملة، ومحاسبة المسؤول عنها، خصوصاً في ظل الحديث عن بلاغات وحالات تعنيف سابقة سبقت النهاية المأساوية.