تبدو غرينلاند من الأعلى كمساحة بيضاء شاسعة تخفي تضاريسها تحت طبقات كثيفة من الجليد، لكن خريطة جديدة لما تحت السطح كشفت شبكة واسعة تضم 1943 واديًا، نحو ثلثها لم يكن معروفًا في الخرائط السابقة.

وللوصول إلى هذه التضاريس المدفونة، لم ينظر الباحثون مباشرة إلى الأرض، بل تتبعوا آثارها الخافتة على سطح الجليد؛ إذ يمكن للتغيرات الدقيقة في ارتفاع السطح وسرعة حركة الجليد أن تكشف ما يحدث تحته. فعندما يعبر الجليد فوق وادٍ أو مرتفع صخري، تترك التضاريس المدفونة أثرًا يمكن رصده وتحليله عبر بيانات الأقمار الصناعية.

وبحسب مرصد الأرض التابع لوكالة «ناسا»، أظهرت النتائج أن بعض الوديان المعروفة بالقرب من أطراف الغطاء الجليدي تمتد مئات الكيلومترات باتجاه الداخل، لتكشف امتدادات لم تكن واضحة في الخرائط السابقة.

كما رصدت الخريطة وديانًا طويلة ومستقيمة في غرب غرينلاند ووسطها، فيما لا يزال انتظام اتجاهها لغزًا يبحث العلماء عن تفسيره.

ولا تقتصر أهمية الخريطة على رسم ملامح غرينلاند المخفية؛ إذ قد تساعد في فهم تاريخ الجزيرة وتطور تضاريسها، إلى جانب توضيح المسارات التي قد يتخذها الجليد مستقبلًا.

ويرجح الباحثون أن المياه الجوفية، إلى جانب عوامل جيولوجية قديمة، ربما أسهمت في تشكيل أجزاء من هذه الشبكة، إلا أن هذه التفسيرات لا تزال قيد الدراسة.