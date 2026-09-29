قضت محكمة في ولاية فرجينيا الأمريكية بسجن رجل 15 عاماً، بعد إدانته بإساءة معاملة قطط واستغلال حالتها لجمع أكثر من 400 ألف دولار من المتبرعين عبر حملات احتيالية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

ادعى إصابتها بالسرطان

وكشفت التحقيقات أن رودني ترافيس جونيور (27 عاماً) كان يحصل على قطط من مراكز إيواء الحيوانات، مستخدماً اسمه الحقيقي وهويات مستعارة، قبل نشر صور ومقاطع لها عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وبحسب الادعاء، كان ترافيس يدعي أن القطط مصابة بالسرطان وأنها تحتاج إلى علاج عاجل، ويضع روابط لجمع التبرعات لتغطية تكاليف العلاج، فيما عثر المحققون على فواتير بيطرية مزيفة استُخدمت ضمن حملاته.

أكثر من 400 ألف دولار

وتمكن المتهم من جمع أكثر من 400 ألف دولار من المتبرعين عبر الحملات المرتبطة بالقطط، وفقاً للادعاء، فيما أظهرت التحقيقات أنه استخدم الأموال لأغراض أخرى، من بينها تمويل طموحاته في المجال الموسيقي.

بلاغات تكشف القضية

وبدأت خيوط القضية تتكشف بعد اشتباه جهات مختصة بإنقاذ الحيوانات في تصرفات المتهم، وتتبعها حسابات وحملات مرتبطة به، قبل نقل المعلومات إلى السلطات.

وألقت الشرطة القبض عليه في فبراير الماضي، وعثرت خلال تفتيش مسكنه على عدد من القطط، نُقلت إلى مركز بيطري لتلقي الرعاية.


السجن 15 عاماً

وأقر ترافيس بالذنب في 10 تهم، شملت ست تهم جنائية تتعلق بالقسوة على الحيوانات، وتهمة أخرى أقل درجة، إضافة إلى ثلاث تهم بالاحتيال الإلكتروني للحصول على أموال بطرق غير مشروعة.

وقضت المحكمة بسجنه 15 عاماً، إضافة إلى غرامات بنحو 25 ألف دولار، في حكم قالت النيابة إنه الأطول الصادر في قضية إساءة معاملة حيوانات بتاريخ ولاية فرجينيا.