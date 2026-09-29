A court in the state of Virginia, USA, sentenced a man to 15 years in prison after he was convicted of abusing cats and exploiting their condition to raise over $400,000 from donors through fraudulent campaigns on social media.



Claimed they had cancer

Investigations revealed that Rodney Travis Jr. (27 years old) was obtaining cats from animal shelters, using his real name and borrowed identities, before posting pictures and videos of them on social media platforms.

According to the prosecution, Travis claimed that the cats were suffering from cancer and needed urgent treatment, providing links for fundraising to cover the treatment costs, while investigators found fake veterinary bills used in his campaigns.



Over $400,000

The defendant managed to raise over $400,000 from donors through the cat-related campaigns, according to the prosecution, while investigations showed that he used the money for other purposes, including funding his ambitions in the music field.



Reports reveal the case

The threads of the case began to unravel after animal rescue organizations suspected the defendant's actions and tracked accounts and campaigns linked to him, before passing the information to the authorities.

The police arrested him last February and found several cats during a search of his residence, which were taken to a veterinary center for care.



15 years in prison

Travis pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including six felony counts related to animal cruelty, one lesser charge, and three counts of electronic fraud to obtain money unlawfully.

The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison, along with fines of about $25,000, in a ruling that the prosecution stated was the longest issued in an animal abuse case in the history of Virginia.