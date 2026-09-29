قضت محكمة في ولاية فرجينيا الأمريكية بسجن رجل 15 عاماً، بعد إدانته بإساءة معاملة قطط واستغلال حالتها لجمع أكثر من 400 ألف دولار من المتبرعين عبر حملات احتيالية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
ادعى إصابتها بالسرطان
وكشفت التحقيقات أن رودني ترافيس جونيور (27 عاماً) كان يحصل على قطط من مراكز إيواء الحيوانات، مستخدماً اسمه الحقيقي وهويات مستعارة، قبل نشر صور ومقاطع لها عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
وبحسب الادعاء، كان ترافيس يدعي أن القطط مصابة بالسرطان وأنها تحتاج إلى علاج عاجل، ويضع روابط لجمع التبرعات لتغطية تكاليف العلاج، فيما عثر المحققون على فواتير بيطرية مزيفة استُخدمت ضمن حملاته.
أكثر من 400 ألف دولار
وتمكن المتهم من جمع أكثر من 400 ألف دولار من المتبرعين عبر الحملات المرتبطة بالقطط، وفقاً للادعاء، فيما أظهرت التحقيقات أنه استخدم الأموال لأغراض أخرى، من بينها تمويل طموحاته في المجال الموسيقي.
بلاغات تكشف القضية
وبدأت خيوط القضية تتكشف بعد اشتباه جهات مختصة بإنقاذ الحيوانات في تصرفات المتهم، وتتبعها حسابات وحملات مرتبطة به، قبل نقل المعلومات إلى السلطات.
وألقت الشرطة القبض عليه في فبراير الماضي، وعثرت خلال تفتيش مسكنه على عدد من القطط، نُقلت إلى مركز بيطري لتلقي الرعاية.
السجن 15 عاماً
وأقر ترافيس بالذنب في 10 تهم، شملت ست تهم جنائية تتعلق بالقسوة على الحيوانات، وتهمة أخرى أقل درجة، إضافة إلى ثلاث تهم بالاحتيال الإلكتروني للحصول على أموال بطرق غير مشروعة.
وقضت المحكمة بسجنه 15 عاماً، إضافة إلى غرامات بنحو 25 ألف دولار، في حكم قالت النيابة إنه الأطول الصادر في قضية إساءة معاملة حيوانات بتاريخ ولاية فرجينيا.
A court in the state of Virginia, USA, sentenced a man to 15 years in prison after he was convicted of abusing cats and exploiting their condition to raise over $400,000 from donors through fraudulent campaigns on social media.
Claimed they had cancer
Investigations revealed that Rodney Travis Jr. (27 years old) was obtaining cats from animal shelters, using his real name and borrowed identities, before posting pictures and videos of them on social media platforms.
According to the prosecution, Travis claimed that the cats were suffering from cancer and needed urgent treatment, providing links for fundraising to cover the treatment costs, while investigators found fake veterinary bills used in his campaigns.
Over $400,000
The defendant managed to raise over $400,000 from donors through the cat-related campaigns, according to the prosecution, while investigations showed that he used the money for other purposes, including funding his ambitions in the music field.
Reports reveal the case
The threads of the case began to unravel after animal rescue organizations suspected the defendant's actions and tracked accounts and campaigns linked to him, before passing the information to the authorities.
The police arrested him last February and found several cats during a search of his residence, which were taken to a veterinary center for care.
15 years in prison
Travis pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including six felony counts related to animal cruelty, one lesser charge, and three counts of electronic fraud to obtain money unlawfully.
The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison, along with fines of about $25,000, in a ruling that the prosecution stated was the longest issued in an animal abuse case in the history of Virginia.