قدّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز ، اليوم(الثلاثاء) ، التعازي والمواساة لأسرة الجشي في وفاة حرم الدكتور جميل بن عبدالله الجشي، رحمها الله، وذلك خلال زيارة مقر العزاء بمحافظة القطيف.

وسأل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الله العلي القدير أن يتغمد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنها فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم ذويها الصبر والسلوان.