The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, today (Tuesday), offered his condolences and sympathy to the Al-Jashi family on the passing of the wife of Dr. Jamil bin Abdullah Al-Jashi, may God have mercy on her, during a visit to the condolence venue in the Governorate of Qatif.

The Prince of the Eastern Province prayed to Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family with patience and solace.