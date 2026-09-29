شهدت مدينة موجي غواسو في ولاية ساو باولو البرازيلية فاجعة إنسانية مؤلمة، بعدما توفيت أم وابنتها المصابتان بالسرطان بفارق لا يتجاوز عشر ساعات، تاركتين الأب وحيدًا بعد فقدان عائلته بالكامل في يوم واحد.

فقد رحلت الابنة سيبيلي مارتشيس، البالغة 27 عامًا، عند الرابعة عصرًا في 24 سبتمبر، بعد صراع مع سرطان نادر في الغدة الكظرية. وفي الوقت نفسه كانت والدتها ماريا إليزابيتي نوغيرا تخضع للتخدير في مستشفى آخر بالمدينة بسبب سرطان البنكرياس، قبل أن تفارق الحياة صباح اليوم التالي، بعد نحو عشر ساعات من وفاة ابنتها.

وأوضح ابن عم سيبيلي لموقع (جي1) أن الأم والابنة طلبتا سابقًا من العائلة عدم إبلاغ أي منهما بوفاة الأخرى لتجنب الصدمة، وهو ما تحقق بالفعل، إذ رحلت الأم دون أن تعلم بموت ابنتها. وأضاف أن الأب عاد إلى منزله ليجده خاليًا تمامًا بعد فقدان زوجته وابنته في أقل من يوم.

وكانت سيبيلي، التي تعمل في مجال التسويق الرقمي، قد بدأت رحلتها العلاجية عام 2024 بعد اكتشاف ورم بحجم 10 سنتيمترات سيطر على كليتها، وخضعت لثلاث عمليات جراحية وثماني جلسات علاج كيميائي، إضافة إلى 20 يومًا في العناية المركزة بسبب عدوى مضاعفة. أما والدتها فشُخّصت بإصابتها بسرطان البنكرياس بعد عام من تشخيص ابنتها.

وشاركت سيبيلي قبل رحيلها مقاطع توثق رحلتها العلاجية عبر (إنستغرام)، وكتبت في أحدها: «ما دامت مشكلتك الوحيدة هي المال، كن ممتنًا، فالأسوأ هو أن تواجه شيئًا لا يمكن لكل مال العالم أن يحله».

وشيّعت العائلة الأم وابنتها في جنازة واحدة، حيث ووريتا الثرى داخل قبر واحد، وسط حالة واسعة من الحزن والنعي من أصدقائهما ومتابعيهما.