شهدت مدينة موجي غواسو في ولاية ساو باولو البرازيلية فاجعة إنسانية مؤلمة، بعدما توفيت أم وابنتها المصابتان بالسرطان بفارق لا يتجاوز عشر ساعات، تاركتين الأب وحيدًا بعد فقدان عائلته بالكامل في يوم واحد.
فقد رحلت الابنة سيبيلي مارتشيس، البالغة 27 عامًا، عند الرابعة عصرًا في 24 سبتمبر، بعد صراع مع سرطان نادر في الغدة الكظرية. وفي الوقت نفسه كانت والدتها ماريا إليزابيتي نوغيرا تخضع للتخدير في مستشفى آخر بالمدينة بسبب سرطان البنكرياس، قبل أن تفارق الحياة صباح اليوم التالي، بعد نحو عشر ساعات من وفاة ابنتها.
وأوضح ابن عم سيبيلي لموقع (جي1) أن الأم والابنة طلبتا سابقًا من العائلة عدم إبلاغ أي منهما بوفاة الأخرى لتجنب الصدمة، وهو ما تحقق بالفعل، إذ رحلت الأم دون أن تعلم بموت ابنتها. وأضاف أن الأب عاد إلى منزله ليجده خاليًا تمامًا بعد فقدان زوجته وابنته في أقل من يوم.
وكانت سيبيلي، التي تعمل في مجال التسويق الرقمي، قد بدأت رحلتها العلاجية عام 2024 بعد اكتشاف ورم بحجم 10 سنتيمترات سيطر على كليتها، وخضعت لثلاث عمليات جراحية وثماني جلسات علاج كيميائي، إضافة إلى 20 يومًا في العناية المركزة بسبب عدوى مضاعفة. أما والدتها فشُخّصت بإصابتها بسرطان البنكرياس بعد عام من تشخيص ابنتها.
وشاركت سيبيلي قبل رحيلها مقاطع توثق رحلتها العلاجية عبر (إنستغرام)، وكتبت في أحدها: «ما دامت مشكلتك الوحيدة هي المال، كن ممتنًا، فالأسوأ هو أن تواجه شيئًا لا يمكن لكل مال العالم أن يحله».
وشيّعت العائلة الأم وابنتها في جنازة واحدة، حيث ووريتا الثرى داخل قبر واحد، وسط حالة واسعة من الحزن والنعي من أصدقائهما ومتابعيهما.
The city of Mogi Guaçu in the Brazilian state of São Paulo witnessed a painful human tragedy, as a mother and her daughter, both suffering from cancer, passed away within a span of no more than ten hours, leaving the father alone after losing his entire family in one day.
The daughter, Sibeli Marches, aged 27, passed away at four in the afternoon on September 24, after battling a rare adrenal gland cancer. At the same time, her mother, Maria Elisabete Nogueira, was undergoing anesthesia in another hospital in the city due to pancreatic cancer, before she passed away the following morning, about ten hours after her daughter's death.
Sibeli's cousin explained to the (G1) website that the mother and daughter had previously asked the family not to inform either of them about the other's death to avoid shock, which was indeed fulfilled, as the mother passed away without knowing about her daughter's death. He added that the father returned home to find it completely empty after losing his wife and daughter in less than a day.
Sibeli, who worked in digital marketing, began her treatment journey in 2024 after discovering a 10-centimeter tumor that had taken over her kidney. She underwent three surgeries and eight sessions of chemotherapy, in addition to 20 days in intensive care due to a compounded infection. Her mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a year after her daughter's diagnosis.
Before her passing, Sibeli shared clips documenting her treatment journey on (Instagram), and wrote in one of them: "As long as your only problem is money, be grateful, for the worst is facing something that all the money in the world cannot solve."
The family buried the mother and daughter in a single funeral, where they were laid to rest in one grave, amidst widespread sadness and mourning from their friends and followers.