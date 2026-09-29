The city of Mogi Guaçu in the Brazilian state of São Paulo witnessed a painful human tragedy, as a mother and her daughter, both suffering from cancer, passed away within a span of no more than ten hours, leaving the father alone after losing his entire family in one day.

The daughter, Sibeli Marches, aged 27, passed away at four in the afternoon on September 24, after battling a rare adrenal gland cancer. At the same time, her mother, Maria Elisabete Nogueira, was undergoing anesthesia in another hospital in the city due to pancreatic cancer, before she passed away the following morning, about ten hours after her daughter's death.

Sibeli's cousin explained to the (G1) website that the mother and daughter had previously asked the family not to inform either of them about the other's death to avoid shock, which was indeed fulfilled, as the mother passed away without knowing about her daughter's death. He added that the father returned home to find it completely empty after losing his wife and daughter in less than a day.

Sibeli, who worked in digital marketing, began her treatment journey in 2024 after discovering a 10-centimeter tumor that had taken over her kidney. She underwent three surgeries and eight sessions of chemotherapy, in addition to 20 days in intensive care due to a compounded infection. Her mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a year after her daughter's diagnosis.

Before her passing, Sibeli shared clips documenting her treatment journey on (Instagram), and wrote in one of them: "As long as your only problem is money, be grateful, for the worst is facing something that all the money in the world cannot solve."

The family buried the mother and daughter in a single funeral, where they were laid to rest in one grave, amidst widespread sadness and mourning from their friends and followers.