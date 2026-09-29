أكد المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية القطرية ماجد الأنصاري اليوم (الثلاثاء)، استمرار جهود الوساطة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مشدداً على أن الدوحة لا ترى حلاً للأزمة سوى المسار السلمي.


وقال الأنصاري في مؤتمر صحفي: إن الاجتماعات والاتصالات مستمرة، وإن قطر تعمل على نقل الرسائل بين الجانبين وتذليل العقبات أمام التوصل إلى أرضية مشتركة، محذراً من أن شعوب دول المنطقة «لا ناقة لها ولا جمل» في الحرب الدائرة.


وأضاف أن السؤال لا يتعلق بقدرة دول الخليج على تحمل اضطرابات الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، وإنما بقدرة العالم على تحمل تداعياتها، مؤكداً ضرورة احترام منشآت البنية التحتية في المنطقة، وأن أي تهديد لها يمثل انتهاكاً للقانون الدولي.


وفي الشأن الفلسطيني، دعا الأنصاري إلى مضاعفة الجهود لوقف الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية في الضفة الغربية والقدس، محذراً من محاولات فرض واقع يتعارض مع التوافق الدولي واتفاق أوسلو. كما اتهم حكومة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بتقويض جهود وقف إطلاق النار في غزة.


وكان الرئيس دونالد ترمب قال في وقت سابق إن فريق التفاوض الأمريكي أجرى محادثات غير مباشرة مع إيران أمس عبر وسطاء. وعمل الوسطاء مع إيران والولايات المتحدة في نيويورك خلال الساعات القادمة على «نسخة معدلة» من مقترح طهران لفتح مضيق هرمز واستئناف التفاوض على اتفاق نهائي لإنهاء الحرب، بعد رفض الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للمقترح في صورته الأولية.


وبحسب تقارير أمريكية فإن العقبات لا تزال كبيرة وهناك فجوات قائمة بين الجانبين، رغم إبداء إيران مرونة بشأن الملف النووي، ووسط تأكيد أمريكي بأنه لا اتفاق دون معالجة القضايا النووية. لكن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو قال لقناة «فوكس نيوز»، إن إيران كانت تسعى إلى تخزين كميات هائلة من الأسلحة التقليدية، بما في ذلك أعداد ضخمة من الطائرات المسيرة والصواريخ، بهدف الوصول إلى مرحلة يستحيل فيها شن أي تحرك عسكري ضد برنامجها النووي.


وأضاف روبيو أن إيران كانت تريد، من خلال بناء هذه الترسانة، تحصين نفسها خلف «درع» يتيح لها تهديد المنطقة بأسرها والقوات الأمريكية وحتى أوروبا، قبل المضي نحو امتلاك سلاح نووي. وأشار إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لم يكن بوسعه السماح لإيران بالوصول إلى مرحلة تمتلك فيها من الصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة والأسلحة ما يجعل أي تحرك عسكري ضد برنامجها النووي أمراً مستحيلاً.


في المقابل، نقلت وكالة فارس عن نائب رئيس البرلمان الإيراني علي نيكزاد أن بلاده تدرس مشروعاً عاجلاً للانسحاب من معاهدة عدم انتشار الأسلحة النووية، متهماً الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية بتقديم تقارير سلبية، ومؤكداً عدم ثقة بلاده بها وبمديرها العام.


وعلق المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف على تصريحات المسؤول الإيراني بالقول: أن تلك التصريحات تحتاج إلى توضيح، موضحاً أن موسكو لا ترغب في انسحاب إيران من المعاهدة. وأضاف أن روسيا تعول على بقاء إيران طرفاً في هذه المعاهدة.