ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية في مصر القبض على ندى الكامل، طليقة الفنان أحمد الفيشاوي، إلى جانب مغني الراب حسين أبو المعاطي المعروف فنياً بـ(مستر كردي)، وذلك على خلفية اتهامات تتعلق بحيازة مواد مخدّرة والاتجار بها، عقب ورود معلومات لقطاع مكافحة المخدرات حول نشاطهما غير المشروع.

وجاءت عملية الضبط مساء الثلاثاء، حيث عُثر بحوزتهما على كميات من المواد المخدّرة؛ من بينها الكوكايين ومواد تُعرف بـ(الهيدرو)، إضافة إلى مبالغ مالية وسيارة وهواتف محمولة، فيما باشرت جهات التحقيق المختصة إجراءاتها القانونية في الواقعة.

ويُعد حسين أبو المعاطي أحد الأسماء البارزة في مشهد موسيقى الراب المصري، واشتهر بلقب (مستر كردي)، وقدم أعمالاً لافتة منذ بداية مسيرته؛ أبرزها ألبوم CCG الصادر عام 2012، إلى جانب تعاونات فنية مع عدد من مغني الراب، بينهم عمو كلاي ومينو زين ورامز نجيب.

أما ندى الكامل، فقد ارتبط اسمها لسنوات بالفنان أحمد الفيشاوي، بعد زواجهما عام 2018، قبل أن ينفصلا في 2021 عقب علاقة استمرت نحو أربع سنوات. وتعمل الكامل في مجالات تصميم الأزياء والموضة والإنشاء والتطوير العقاري، كما شاركت في أولمبياد لندن 2012 في رياضة النبالة، وحصدت سبع ميداليات خلال دورة الألعاب العربية عام 2011. وعلى الصعيد الشخصي، سبق لها الزواج وإنجاب ثلاث بنات قبل ارتباطها بالفيشاوي، ثم ارتبط اسمها لاحقاً بالمطرب عمر كمال الذي كشف عن علاقة عاطفية جمعتهما وانتهت بالانفصال، قبل أن تتزوج في 2023 من الفنان أحمد خالد، وهو زواج لم يدم طويلاً وانتهى خلال عام 2024.

وتعود الكامل منذ ذلك الحين للظهور منفردة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، قبل أن يتصدر اسمها المشهد مجدداً بعد واقعة القبض الأخيرة.