The security forces in Egypt arrested Nada Al-Kamel, the ex-wife of artist Ahmed El-Fishawy, along with rapper Hussein Abu Al-Maati, known artistically as (Mr. Kurdi), following accusations related to the possession and trafficking of narcotic substances, after information was received by the Anti-Narcotics Sector regarding their illegal activities.

The arrest operation took place on Tuesday evening, where quantities of narcotic substances were found in their possession, including cocaine and substances known as (hydro), in addition to cash amounts, a car, and mobile phones, while the relevant investigative authorities began their legal procedures regarding the incident.

Hussein Abu Al-Maati is considered one of the prominent names in the Egyptian rap scene, famous by the nickname (Mr. Kurdi), and has presented notable works since the beginning of his career, most notably the album CCG released in 2012, along with artistic collaborations with several rappers, including Omer Klay, Mino Zain, and Ramez Nagib.

As for Nada Al-Kamel, her name has been associated for years with artist Ahmed El-Fishawy, after their marriage in 2018, before they separated in 2021 following a relationship that lasted about four years. Al-Kamel works in the fields of fashion design and real estate development, and she also participated in the London 2012 Olympics in archery, winning seven medals during the Arab Games in 2011. On a personal level, she was previously married and had three daughters before her relationship with El-Fishawy, and her name was later linked to singer Omar Kamel, who revealed a romantic relationship between them that ended in separation, before she married artist Ahmed Khaled in 2023, a marriage that did not last long and ended in 2024.

Since then, Al-Kamel has returned to appear solo on social media platforms, before her name once again took the spotlight following the recent arrest incident.