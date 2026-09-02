ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية في مصر القبض على ندى الكامل، طليقة الفنان أحمد الفيشاوي، إلى جانب مغني الراب حسين أبو المعاطي المعروف فنياً بـ(مستر كردي)، وذلك على خلفية اتهامات تتعلق بحيازة مواد مخدّرة والاتجار بها، عقب ورود معلومات لقطاع مكافحة المخدرات حول نشاطهما غير المشروع.
وجاءت عملية الضبط مساء الثلاثاء، حيث عُثر بحوزتهما على كميات من المواد المخدّرة؛ من بينها الكوكايين ومواد تُعرف بـ(الهيدرو)، إضافة إلى مبالغ مالية وسيارة وهواتف محمولة، فيما باشرت جهات التحقيق المختصة إجراءاتها القانونية في الواقعة.
ويُعد حسين أبو المعاطي أحد الأسماء البارزة في مشهد موسيقى الراب المصري، واشتهر بلقب (مستر كردي)، وقدم أعمالاً لافتة منذ بداية مسيرته؛ أبرزها ألبوم CCG الصادر عام 2012، إلى جانب تعاونات فنية مع عدد من مغني الراب، بينهم عمو كلاي ومينو زين ورامز نجيب.
أما ندى الكامل، فقد ارتبط اسمها لسنوات بالفنان أحمد الفيشاوي، بعد زواجهما عام 2018، قبل أن ينفصلا في 2021 عقب علاقة استمرت نحو أربع سنوات. وتعمل الكامل في مجالات تصميم الأزياء والموضة والإنشاء والتطوير العقاري، كما شاركت في أولمبياد لندن 2012 في رياضة النبالة، وحصدت سبع ميداليات خلال دورة الألعاب العربية عام 2011. وعلى الصعيد الشخصي، سبق لها الزواج وإنجاب ثلاث بنات قبل ارتباطها بالفيشاوي، ثم ارتبط اسمها لاحقاً بالمطرب عمر كمال الذي كشف عن علاقة عاطفية جمعتهما وانتهت بالانفصال، قبل أن تتزوج في 2023 من الفنان أحمد خالد، وهو زواج لم يدم طويلاً وانتهى خلال عام 2024.
وتعود الكامل منذ ذلك الحين للظهور منفردة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، قبل أن يتصدر اسمها المشهد مجدداً بعد واقعة القبض الأخيرة.
The security forces in Egypt arrested Nada Al-Kamel, the ex-wife of artist Ahmed El-Fishawy, along with rapper Hussein Abu Al-Maati, known artistically as (Mr. Kurdi), following accusations related to the possession and trafficking of narcotic substances, after information was received by the Anti-Narcotics Sector regarding their illegal activities.
The arrest operation took place on Tuesday evening, where quantities of narcotic substances were found in their possession, including cocaine and substances known as (hydro), in addition to cash amounts, a car, and mobile phones, while the relevant investigative authorities began their legal procedures regarding the incident.
Hussein Abu Al-Maati is considered one of the prominent names in the Egyptian rap scene, famous by the nickname (Mr. Kurdi), and has presented notable works since the beginning of his career, most notably the album CCG released in 2012, along with artistic collaborations with several rappers, including Omer Klay, Mino Zain, and Ramez Nagib.
As for Nada Al-Kamel, her name has been associated for years with artist Ahmed El-Fishawy, after their marriage in 2018, before they separated in 2021 following a relationship that lasted about four years. Al-Kamel works in the fields of fashion design and real estate development, and she also participated in the London 2012 Olympics in archery, winning seven medals during the Arab Games in 2011. On a personal level, she was previously married and had three daughters before her relationship with El-Fishawy, and her name was later linked to singer Omar Kamel, who revealed a romantic relationship between them that ended in separation, before she married artist Ahmed Khaled in 2023, a marriage that did not last long and ended in 2024.
Since then, Al-Kamel has returned to appear solo on social media platforms, before her name once again took the spotlight following the recent arrest incident.