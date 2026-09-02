دعت فرنسا، (الأربعاء)، الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى حظر التجارة مع المستوطنات الإسرائيلية، أسوةً بالقيود التي فرضها التكتل على الواردات والاستثمارات المرتبطة بشبه جزيرة القرم بعد ضم روسيا لها عام 2014.


وقال وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان نويل بارو إن المستوطنات الإسرائيلية كيانات غير قانونية بموجب القانون الدولي، مضيفاً: «لا يمكن للاتحاد الأوروبي دعم كيانات غير قانونية من خلال المبادلات التجارية معها».


وأعادت الدعوة الفرنسية إلى الواجهة سابقة العقوبات الأوروبية على القرم، التي شملت حظر استيراد المنتجات القادمة من شبه الجزيرة وسيفاستوبول، وقيوداً على الاستثمارات والخدمات والسياحة وتصدير بعض السلع والتكنولوجيات، في إطار سياسة أوروبية لعدم الاعتراف بضم الأراضي الذي تعتبره مخالفاً للقانون الدولي.


ويملك الاتحاد الأوروبي بالفعل نموذجاً لاستخدام الأدوات التجارية والاقتصادية لعزل أراضٍ يعتبر وجود سلطة الدولة القائمة عليها غير قانوني بموجب القانون الدولي، فبعد إعلان روسيا ضم شبه جزيرة القرم ومدينة سيفاستوبول عام 2014، بدأ الاتحاد الأوروبي في فرض حزمة متدرجة من الإجراءات التقييدية، شملت حظر استيراد المنتجات القادمة من القرم وسيفاستوبول إلى أسواق الاتحاد، إلى جانب منع الاستثمارات الجديدة في قطاعات البنية التحتية والنقل والاتصالات والطاقة.


وفرض الاتحاد قيوداً على تصدير بعض السلع والتكنولوجيات إلى المنطقة، ولا سيما تلك المرتبطة بالنقل والطاقة والنفط والغاز والموارد المعدنية، فضلاً عن تقييد الخدمات السياحية ومنع السفن الأوروبية من دخول موانئ القرم، باستثناء حالات الطوارئ.