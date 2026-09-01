رأس ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم في جدة.

وفي بداية الجلسة؛ اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على مضامين المشاورات والمحادثات التي جرت في الأيام الماضية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والدول الشقيقة والصديقة، منها الرسالة التي تلقاها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود من رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية طارق رحمن.

ونوّه المجلس بنتائج الاجتماع الأول للجنة الإستراتيجية السياسية الدفاعية لاتفاق مكة للدفاع المشترك بين المملكة العربية السعودية والجمهورية التركية وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وما اشتمل عليه من الاتفاق على اتخاذ المزيد من الخطوات التنفيذية المؤسسية لإنشاء أمانة عامة مقرها المملكة، ولتفعيل مسارات التعاون المشترك؛ بما يعزز التنسيق والتكامل ويضمن فاعلية الردع والدفاع الجماعيين، ويسهم في دعم الأمن الدولي والجهود الإقليمية الرامية إلى تحقيق سلام عادل وشامل ودائم.

وفي الشان المحلي، وافق مجلس الوزراء على نظام التعاونيات.

مواصلة دعم منظمة التعاون الإسلامي

وأوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن المجلس أكد إثر استعراضه مخرجات الدورة الاستثنائية الثالثة والعشرين لمجلس وزراء خارجية الدول الأعضاء في منظمة التعاون الإسلامي؛ مواصلة المملكة العربية السعودية دعم كل جُهد يعزز إسهام المنظمة في خدمة قضايا العالم الإسلامي وتحقيق تطلعات شعوبه إلى الاستقرار والسلام، معربًا في هذا السياق عن التهنئة لإسماعيل ولد الشيخ أحمد بمناسبة انتخابه أمينًا عامًا، وعن تقديره لجهود الأمين السابق حسين إبراهيم طه أثناء فترة عمله.

اعتماد 21 مدينة صحية سعودية من «الصحة العالمية»

وتطرق مجلس الوزراء إلى الدور الفاعل للمملكة في المنظمات الإقليمية والعالمية، مشيدًا ضمن هذا الإطار بالجهود الوطنية التي أسهمت في ترسيخ صدارة المملكة إقليميًا بـ21 مدينة صحية معتمدة من منظمة الصحة العالمية؛ بتحويل معايير تلك المدن إلى ممارسات مؤسسية وتنموية تجعل الإنسان وجودة حياته أولوية ومحورًا رئيسًا للتنمية المستدامة.

السعودية رئيساً للمجلس التنفيذي للمنظمة العربية للتنمية الإدارية

وقدّر المجلس حصول البرنامج الوطني للتشجير على جائزة الأمم المتحدة للنماذج العالمية الرائدة لإصلاح الأراضي؛ مجسدًا بهذا الإنجاز ريادته في المجال البيئي وجهوده في تنمية الغطاء النباتي واستعادة الأراضي المتدهورة، وحماية النظم البيئية وتعزيز التنوع الأحيائي.

وعدّ المجلس إعادة انتخاب المملكة رئيسًا للمجلس التنفيذي للمنظمة العربية للتنمية الإدارية؛ تأكيدًا على ريادتها في دعم العمل العربي المشترك وإسهاماتها المتواصلة لتطوير الموارد البشرية وتحسين جودة الخدمات المقدمة للدول الأعضاء؛ بما يتماشى مع الأهداف والتطلعات المنشودة.

قرارات:

واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:

- الموافقة على اتفاقية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة الجمهورية الهيلينية بشأن الإعفاء من متطلبات التأشيرة لحاملي جوازات السفر الدبلوماسية والخاصة والخدمة.

- تفويض وزير المالية رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك -أو من ينيبه- بالتوقيع على مشروع اتفاقية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية الأرجنتين لتجنب الازدواج الضريبي في شأن الضرائب على الدخل وعلى رأس المال ولمنع التهرب والتجنب الضريبي.

-الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم في مجالات القطاعين البلدي والإسكاني بين وزارة البلديات والإسكان في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الإدارة المحلية والبيئة في الجمهورية العربية السورية.

-الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين هيئة رعاية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة في المملكة العربية السعودية والوكالة الوطنية للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة في جمهورية جيبوتي في مجال رعاية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة.

- تفويض رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة التأمين -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الغيرنزي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة ولجنة الخدمات المالية في غيرنزي للتعاون في مجال تدريب وتهيئة الكفاءات، والتوقيع عليه.

- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين مكتبة الملك فهد الوطنية والمكتبة الوطنية البولندية.

- الموافقة على نظام التعاونيات.

- الموافقة على أن يكون اليوم (الثاني عشر) من شهر مايو من كل عام يومًا للتبرع بالأعضاء.

- اعتماد الحسابات الختامية لجامعات: (القصيم، والجوف، وحائل)، لعامين ماليين سابقين.

- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية للهيئة العامة للتطوير الدفاعي، وهيئة رعاية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، وصندوق النفقة، والمركز السعودي للأعمال الاقتصادية (سابقًا).

- الموافقة على تعيين الدكتور شاهر بن أحمد العوفي على وظيفة (وكيل إمارة منطقة) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة) بإمارة منطقة المدينة المنورة.