أتلف مشروع مسام لنزع الألغام في اليمن، أمس (الثلاثاء)، 555 قطعة من الألغام والمخلفات الحربية في مديرية حات التابعة لمحافظة المهرة شرق اليمن.


نفذ فريق المهام الخاصة التابع لمشروع «مسام» لنزع الألغام - اليمن بالتعاون مع المركز التنفيذي للتعامل مع الألغام فرع المكلا أمس عملية إتلاف 555 قطعة من الألغام والمخلفات الحربية في مديرية حات التابعة لمحافظة المهرة شرق اليمن. وبحسب بيان للمشروع، فإن المتلفات شملت 429 لغماً مضادة للدبابات و126 قذيفة متنوعة.


وتأتي عملية الإتلاف ضمن الجهود المستمرة لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام ومخلفات الحرب التي تمثل تهديداً مباشراً لحياة المدنيين.


يذكر أن مجموع ما قامت فرق المشروع بنزعه وإزالته منذ بدء عملها في اليمن منتصف العام 2018 وحتى اليوم تجاوز 588 ألف لغماً وعبوة ناسفة وذخيرة غير منفجرة، في حين وصل مجموع المساحة المطهرة إلى ما يزيد على 85 مليون متر مربع.


وكان مدير مشروع «مسام» لنزع الألغام أسامة بن القصيبي قد قال إن فرقه نزعت 588,325 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة منذ انطلاق المشروع نهاية يونيو 2018 وحتى 28 أغسطس 2026، في إطار جهوده المستمرة لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من مخلفات الحرب.


وأوضح أن إجمالي ما نزعته فرق المشروع منذ انطلاق عملياتها بلغ 419,508 ذخائر غير منفجرة و152,476 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، مبيناً أن الفرق تمكنت، حتى 28 أغسطس الجاري، من نزع 7675 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، إلى جانب 8666 عبوة ناسفة.


وأشار إلى أن فرق المشروع منذ انطلاقته وحتى 28 أغسطس 2026 طهرت 85,003,176 متراً مربعاً من الأراضي اليمنية، ضمن عمليات المسح والتطهير التي ينفذها المشروع في المناطق المتضررة من الألغام ومخلفات الحرب.