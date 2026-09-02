The Masam project for mine clearance in Yemen destroyed 555 pieces of mines and war remnants yesterday (Tuesday) in the Haat district of Al-Mahrah Governorate in eastern Yemen.



The special task team of the "Masam" mine clearance project, in cooperation with the Executive Center for Mine Action in Mukalla, carried out the destruction of 555 pieces of mines and war remnants in the Haat district of Al-Mahrah Governorate in eastern Yemen. According to a statement from the project, the destroyed items included 429 anti-tank mines and 126 assorted shells.



This destruction operation is part of ongoing efforts to clear Yemeni lands of mines and war remnants that pose a direct threat to civilian lives.



It is noteworthy that the total number of mines and unexploded ordnance removed by the project teams since they began operations in Yemen in mid-2018 has exceeded 588,000, while the total area cleared has reached over 85 million square meters.



The director of the "Masam" mine clearance project, Osama bin Qusaybi, stated that his teams have removed 588,325 mines, unexploded ordnance, and improvised explosive devices since the project's launch at the end of June 2018 until August 28, 2026, as part of their ongoing efforts to clear Yemeni lands of war remnants.



He explained that the total number of unexploded ordnance removed by the project teams since the start of their operations has reached 419,508, along with 152,476 anti-tank mines, noting that the teams have managed, as of August 28, to remove 7,675 anti-personnel mines, in addition to 8,666 improvised explosive devices.



He pointed out that the project teams have cleared 85,003,176 square meters of Yemeni land from the start of their operations until August 28, 2026, as part of the survey and clearance operations being carried out by the project in areas affected by mines and war remnants.