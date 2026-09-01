An Egyptian pharmacist has become the talk of social media after a video clip showed him delivering orders alongside his primary profession, in an effort to provide additional income and cope with rising living expenses.

The clip included the phrase: "Dr. Mina continues his journey in pursuit of livelihood," which sparked widespread interaction among followers, who praised his determination to work and take on responsibility despite the difficult economic conditions.

Mina starts his day wearing a white coat inside the pharmacy, before moving to the streets of the city at the end of the day to practice his second job in delivering orders, balancing between two professions imposed by the demands and increasing pressures of life.

Followers noted that the young man's story reflects a reality many face with the rising cost of living, as a single job's income is no longer sufficient to cover daily needs, prompting some to work in multiple fields to secure life's necessities.