أصبح طبيب صيدلي مصري حديث مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد تداول مقطع فيديو يظهره وهو يعمل في توصيل الطلبات إلى جانب مهنته الأساسية، سعياً إلى توفير دخل إضافي ومواجهة الأعباء المعيشية المتزايدة.

وتضمن المقطع عبارة: «دكتور مينا يواصل رحلة السعي وراء الرزق»، وهو ما أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً بين المتابعين، الذين أشادوا بإصراره على العمل وتحمل المسؤولية رغم الظروف الاقتصادية الصعبة.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1061247209985824

ويبدأ مينا يومه مرتدياً المعطف الأبيض داخل الصيدلية، قبل أن ينتقل في نهايته إلى شوارع المدينة لممارسة عمله الثاني في توصيل الطلبات، جامعاً بين مهنتين فرضت إحداهما متطلبات الحياة وضغوطها المتزايدة.

ورأى متابعون أن قصة الشاب تعكس واقعاً يعيشه كثيرون مع ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة، إذ لم يعد دخل وظيفة واحدة كافياً لتغطية الاحتياجات اليومية، ما يدفع بعضهم إلى العمل في أكثر من مجال لتأمين متطلبات الحياة.